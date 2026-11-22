A governor's marriage has landed in court and in public, with the family of his former political ally at the centre.

Abba Yusuf, the governor of Kano State in northern Nigeria, confirmed on Monday 16 November 2026 that his marriage to Zainab Musa Kwankwaso is ending. Her divorce case before an Abuja court returns on Tuesday 15 December 2026.

The split is a political story because she belongs to the family of Rabiu Kwankwaso, a former Kano governor and Yusuf’s one-time ally. Nigeria is Africa’s most populous country, and Kano is a major political base in its north.

Key Facts Who Abba Yusuf, governor of Kano State in northern Nigeria, and his wife Zainab Musa Kwankwaso.

What Yusuf said on 16 November that the paper dissolving the marriage has been issued.

Court Her divorce case, CV/97/26, is in an Abuja court; hearing Tuesday 15 December 2026.

Prediction markets Polymarket gives Yusuf a 70% chance to win the next governor election (22 November, 5:19 a.m. ET).

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NIGERIA · POLITICS

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A governor’s marriage has landed in court and in public, with the family of his former political ally at the centre.

Yusuf spoke on Monday 16 November 2026 to pensioners at Government House, the governor’s official residence in Kano. Quoted in Hausa and translated, he said the governor had agreed to divorce her.

He added: “The paper for the dissolution has been issued.” He also said he would still take another wife, and he did not explain the reasons for the split.

The case, numbered CV/97/26, was mentioned before Justice Ado Mukhtar at an Upper Area Court, a lower court that hears family disputes, in the Gudu district of Abuja on Tuesday 17 November 2026. The petitioner seeks to end the marriage, and the court adjourned the matter to Tuesday 15 December 2026.

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It is not known whether a settlement will end the case before the hearing. Neither the governor’s office nor the Kwankwaso family has said more.

Polymarket, a US platform where users bet real money on events, had US$17,761 traded on its Kano governor market on 22 November 2026. Those bets are not polls, and the price is only a rough guide to what bettors expect.

More: Nigeria news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is the Governor of Kano State?

Abba Yusuf governs Kano State in northern Nigeria. He said on 16 November 2026 that the paper dissolving his marriage has been issued.

When Is the Next Court Date?

The Upper Area Court in Abuja adjourned the divorce case to Tuesday 15 December 2026. Neither side has said what will happen before then.





Sources: Governor Abba Yusuf, remarks at Government House, Kano (16 November 2026); Upper Area Court, Gudu district, Abuja, civil case CV/97/26 (mention of 17 November 2026); Polymarket, Kano Governor Election Winner market, read through its public data feed (22 November 2026).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error