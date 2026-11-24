Shoprite is adding banking and mobile services to its grocery business. Investec’s minority stake gives the bank a share of that finance arm while Shoprite keeps control.

File photo: a Shoprite store in Zeerust, South Africa. Photo: Ossewa, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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Shoprite Group, a South African supermarket group, said on Monday 23 November 2026 that Investec, a South African and British bank, will buy 19.99% of SFS HoldCo, the holding company of its financial-services arm Shoprite Financial Services. The notice went to the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE), the country’s main share market, as one part of a three-part deal.

The package also gives the finance business a 40% stake in DN Investments (DNI), a private technology and telecoms investor. Shoprite keeps majority ownership and control of SFS HoldCo.

Key Facts Deal Investec, a bank, buys 19.99% of SFS HoldCo, Shoprite’s financial-services holding company.

Price About R1.9 billion (about US$108 million) for Investec’s stake in SFS HoldCo.

Timing Investec expects the deal to close in mid-2027, subject to conditions.

As of 24 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

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Shoprite is adding banking and mobile services to its grocery business. Investec’s minority stake gives the bank a share of that finance arm while Shoprite keeps control.

The deal grows out of an alliance the two companies announced in principle on 9 November 2026, when Investec agreed to be the licensed bank behind a Shoprite debit card and an expanded transactional account, subject to regulatory approval, their joint statement said. Our report on that alliance covers the card plan.

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On 19 November Investec reported half-year results to end-September 2026, saying it had concluded the Shoprite partnership. Cumesh Moodliar, chief executive of Investec South Africa, said that day the partnership supports Shoprite in delivering banking services to its clients, on a platform “which includes close to 3,000 stores and their digital channels”.

File photo: a Shoprite supermarket in Zeerust, South Africa (2015). Photo: South African Tourism, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Pieter Engelbrecht, Shoprite Group chief executive, said on 23 November that shoppers’ everyday needs now extend beyond groceries to payments, banking, credit, insurance and connectivity. He said the deals bring together “the retailer’s customer reach, Investec’s banking capabilities and DNI’s technology”.

Investec said on 23 November that the investment gives the bank “partnership-led access to the broader financial services market segment”, while it keeps its focus on core clients. Fani Titi, its group chief executive, said the arrangement should over time give Investec a scalable distribution channel for certain of its products.

Under the second part of the deal, SFS HoldCo will acquire an initial 40% interest in DNI for about R3.6 billion (about US$205 million at R17.54 to the dollar on 24 November 2026), Shoprite said on 23 November. Each transaction has its own conditions precedent, meaning requirements to be met before it closes.

DNI is a privately owned South African holding company with interests in technology, telecommunications and fintech. Its annual revenue is above R11 billion (about US$627 million), according to the 23 November announcements.

Investec will pay about R1.9 billion (about US$108 million) for its 19.99% of SFS HoldCo, and a Shoprite employee trust, a vehicle for staff ownership, will take 5%, Shoprite said on 23 November. Dividing the price by the stake implies about R9.5 billion (about US$540 million) for the whole holding company before any price adjustment, by simple division of the two announced figures.

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Investec said on 23 November that it expects the deal to be earnings-accretive, meaning it adds to earnings per share, from its 2028 financial year, its first full year after closing. It also holds an option to raise its stake to as much as 40% on agreed terms.

The mechanism is distribution: Shoprite supplies the shoppers, Investec the banking licence and balance sheet, and DNI the technology. Our earlier report on new rivals for Capitec, a South African retail bank, covers the wider contest.

The tie is not exclusive, Shoprite stated, and the alliance banking agreement does not replace its existing relationships with other banks, financial services providers, loyalty partners, payment providers or strategic partners. Shoprite and DNI agreed reciprocal call and put options over the remaining DNI shares, open-ended and exercisable from year four, meaning each may force a purchase or sale.

Neither company has said when the Shoprite debit card will launch. Shoprite’s purchase of its DNI stake is due to close on or about 1 December 2026, and Investec expects its own stake to complete by the end of June 2027, subject to conditions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why would a supermarket want a bank as a shareholder?

A bank brings a licence, capital and products that a retailer cannot easily build alone. Shoprite keeps control while borrowing that strength.

Does Investec now own Shoprite’s banking business?

No, it takes a minority stake and Shoprite keeps majority ownership and control. Investec holds an option to raise its share on agreed terms.

Can Shoprite still work with other banks?

Yes, Shoprite says the arrangement is not exclusive. Other banks and payment partners stay in place.

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Sources Shoprite Group and Investec announcements on the JSE Stock Exchange News Service, SENS (23 November 2026, https://www.jse.co.za); Investec interim results (19 November 2026); Shoprite and Investec joint statement (9 November 2026).

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