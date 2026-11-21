Aruba is opening a short, controlled door for hiring staff from abroad, just before its busiest tourist months.

Colorful buildings in Oranjestad on the island of Aruba

Expats: Aruba

Aruban employers short of cleaners, waiters and bartenders were handed a new way to hire this week. Justice Minister Arthur Dowers announced that from Tuesday 1 December 2026 the island will issue a temporary six-month work permit for foreign workers recruited from abroad.

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Dowers also oversees DIMAS, the Department for the Integration, Management and Admission of Foreign Nationals, Aruba’s immigration agency. He said the permit eases pressure on the labour market while the government prepares a new admission policy for next year.

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Key Facts Who. Arthur Dowers, Aruba’s Justice Minister, announced a permit for employers hiring foreign workers from abroad.

What. A temporary work permit beside the existing project permit, not a route to legalise residents.

Where. Aruba, the Caribbean island popular with American visitors.

When. Starts Tuesday 1 December 2026; Labour minister to add details next week.

As of. 21 November 2026, 18:45 GMT

Aruba is opening a short, controlled door for hiring staff from abroad, just before its busiest tourist months.

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The permit sits beside the existing project permit, the one Aruba issues for specific projects, as an additional option. It is meant to give employers room ahead of the high tourist season.

The opening follows a long squeeze, because in August 2025 the government stopped first applications for regular work permits and suspended its labour-market test, a check on whether local workers are available. DIMAS said in a notice of 6 November 2026 that the stop remains in force, with exceptions for certain professions listed in an addendum to its admission handbook.

Government notices on the 2025 temporary permit policy show the earlier approach, which let people already on the island before 1 July 2025 apply for a temporary work permit. The new permit works the other way round, because it is built for workers who have not yet arrived.

Dowers said the current policy has helped keep control over the entry of foreign workers. After consulting different groups in Aruba, he said, the government saw that the restrictions also pressure companies that need staff.

Who Can Apply and Who Cannot

The permit is for bringing in a worker from outside Aruba, not for legalising people already on the island, and Dowers put it bluntly: “The person must come from abroad.” A person in Aruba who worked during the previous period must leave the country and apply from abroad.

When the permit ends the worker must leave Aruba, and any new request, for another permit or another route, must be filed from outside the island. As Dowers put it, “after six months, you go and then you see whether you apply again or through another route.”

File photo. Lloyd G. Smith Boulevard in central Oranjestad, the capital of Aruba.

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What Employers Must Do

Employers must have their tax obligations to the Belastingdienst, the Aruban tax authority, and to the SVB, Aruba’s social insurance bank, in order. They must also have concrete work to offer and meet the applicable rules.

The worker needs a certificate of good conduct and insurance. Responsibility sits with the employer, in Dowers’ words: “The person comes to work for you and you are responsible for them.”

The measure is not meant to let an agency or intermediary bring in a group of people with no guaranteed jobs. Dowers gave the example of ten workers brought in for half a year and then left without work.

The government and DIMAS will do their utmost to handle permits in about two weeks, if the application is complete and all documents are in order. Missing papers, such as the certificate of good conduct, can cause delays, so Dowers invited employers to start preparing documents now.

Dowers sees demand in hotels, especially cleaning, and in restaurants for waiters and bartenders. He also named construction, services linked to Airbnb rentals, and wellness and personal care, including hairdressing, nails, massage and gyms.

Initially the government does not want broad limits on job categories within the temporary option. The opening does not remove the requirements for employers and workers, though, and the government will keep evaluating labour-market needs and staff availability.

Dowers said the government may adapt the policy and limit certain categories if that evaluation shows a need. The aim, he said, is to combine the need for staff with an organised, controlled process for foreign workers entering.

For US readers, the permit matters mainly as a hiring route for island employers, not as a visa for visitors. Americans who plan to work in Aruba still need a permit from DIMAS.

Dowers did not mention a fee, and the forms are still to come. The labour minister is due to give details on categories and the regular hiring tracks next week, according to Dowers.

A broader announcement on the new policy is expected in January or later, according to Dowers, and the details above come from his public remarks. Wider context on the island’s finances and costs sits in coverage of Aruba’s 2027 budget and of Aruban fuel prices, with more on the region under Latin America news.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can someone already living in Aruba get this permit?

No. The permit is only for workers brought in from outside Aruba, and anyone on the island must leave and apply from abroad.

Does the permit let American visitors work on the island?

No. It is for employers hiring from abroad, and Americans who want to work in Aruba still need a permit from DIMAS.

When will the fee and detailed rules be known?

The Minister of Labour is due to give more details next week. A broader policy announcement is expected later.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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