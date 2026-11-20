Brazil Halts Retail Bond Trade as Rates Jump
A short pause on a government savings platform shows how nervous investors remain about Brazil’s debt, even after the Senate passed the budget-repair plan.
Markets: Brazil
Brazil’s government halted trading in most of its retail bonds on Thursday 19 November 2026, as interest rates jumped and the real, Brazil’s currency, slid. Tesouro Direto, the platform where ordinary savers buy federal bonds, kept only two products open for part of the afternoon.
Fixed-rate and inflation-linked bonds went off the screen, while bonds tied to the Selic, the central bank’s policy rate, stayed on sale. Trading came back at about 15:40 Brasília time with higher yields.
Key Facts
- What. Fixed-rate and inflation-linked bonds paused in the afternoon; Selic-linked bonds stayed open.
- Rates. The 2029 bond reopened above 15% a year, against about 14.9% the day before.
- Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- Prediction markets. Polymarket bets: 86.0% odds the Selic stays unchanged in December; US$131,872 traded; 20 November, 1:04 p.m. ET.
- As of. 20 November 2026, 18:10 GMT.
A short pause on a government savings platform shows how nervous investors remain about Brazil’s debt, even after the Senate passed the budget-repair plan.
The pause came a day after the Senate finished voting on a fiscal package called the “Moretti plan,” after Bruno Moretti, the planning minister who presented it. On Wednesday 18 November the Senate approved the final text by 69 votes to 2, after a first round passed 45 to 31 on Thursday 12 November.
The bill, numbered PLP 299/2026, would cap real growth in federal spending at 2% instead of 2.5% in years when the government tightens the budget. The government estimates it would improve the 2027 primary balance, which is revenue minus spending before debt interest, by R$45.1 billion to R$56.1 billion (about US$7.6 billion to US$9.5 billion).
Senator Eduardo Braga, the bill’s rapporteur (the senator who steers it through the chamber), said the Senate was handing the Chamber of Deputies “a project with social responsibility.” The opposition leader, Senator Rogério Marinho, wanted tighter limits on spending, and the Senate rejected his amendment by 47 votes to 30.
Markets were not reassured on Thursday. The dollar closed at about R$5.93 per US$1, up about 1% on the day and its highest since April 2025, even after the central bank stepped into the market.
Over the afternoon, rates on fixed-rate and inflation-linked bonds moved fast enough that the Treasury pulled them from sale. By 14:50 Brasília time only Tesouro Selic and Tesouro Reserva, a Selic-linked bond for emergency savings, remained on the platform.
The Treasury triggers the pause when it sees a large move in bond rates, so that savers do not buy or sell at out-of-date prices. Orders stopped until the platform reopened, and only new buying and selling was affected.
When the full list came back at about 15:40, the 2029 fixed-rate bond paid above 15% a year, against about 14.9% on Wednesday. Rates on the longer 2032 bond also rose.
Retail savers have a lot at stake. The Treasury’s latest monthly report, for September, counts 3,924,677 active investors holding R$279.3 billion (about US$47.1 billion) of bonds.
A higher rate cuts the market price of a bond already issued, so savers who sell early take a loss. Those who hold to maturity keep the rate they agreed.
For US investors who hold Brazilian bonds or the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (EWZ), a fund that tracks large Brazilian companies, a weaker real cuts the dollar value of those assets. The central bank held the Selic at 13.75% on Wednesday 4 November, and higher bond rates now test that pause.
The Chamber of Deputies must still vote on the fiscal bill, and the Senate’s account gives no date. Brazil’s markets are closed on Friday 20 November for Black Awareness Day, a national holiday and reopen on Monday 23 November.
Frequently Asked Questions
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based betting market, puts the odds that the central bank leaves the Selic unchanged at its December meeting at 86.0%, with US$131,872 traded, as of 20 November 2026, 1:04 p.m. ET. These prices are bets, not forecasts.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Why did Tesouro Direto stop trading?
The Treasury pauses bonds whose prices follow market rates when those rates move sharply. The aim is to stop savers trading at prices that are already out of date.
Are bonds I already own at risk?
The pause only stopped new buying and selling. Bonds already held keep their terms, and holders who keep them to maturity receive the rate agreed at purchase.
What happens to the fiscal bill now?
The Chamber of Deputies must vote on the text the Senate passed. Until it does, investors are weighing a plan that is not yet law.
Sources
Federal Senate, news of 12 November 2026 on the main text of PLP 299/2026: Senado Notícias · Federal Senate, news of 18 November 2026 on the final vote: Senado Notícias · Finance Ministry and National Treasury, Tesouro Direto report for September 2026: Ministério da Fazenda
Connected Coverage
Brazil news · Dollar Tops 5.90 Reais After Senate Vote · Brazil’s Real Hits 19-Month Low Despite Sale · Latin America Power Map
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error
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