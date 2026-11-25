Holders of 8.5 million ADS tendered into Holcim's US offer for Cementos Pacasmayo, while the result of the parallel offer in Lima had not yet been published.

Cementos Pacasmayo cement factory, La Libertad, Peru, September 2007 (cropped). File photo: JYB Devot, CC BY-SA 4.0.

PERU · BUSINESS

Holcim, the Swiss building-materials group, has flagged a possible going-private deal for Cementos Pacasmayo, a cement maker based in northern Peru. Holders of 8,532,718 American depositary shares (ADS, US-traded certificates worth five shares each) tendered (offered for sale) into the US offer that expired on Friday 20 November, a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) shows.

The filing matters to US investors because Pacasmayo’s ADS trade on the New York Stock Exchange, and the buyer, Inversiones ASPI (Holcim’s Peruvian holding vehicle), ticked the box for a going-private transaction under SEC Rule 13e-3 (a deal that can end a company’s public listing). A parallel offer ran on the Lima Stock Exchange, and the filing says its result had not yet been published.

Key Facts Who Inversiones ASPI, Holcim’s Peruvian holding vehicle, bidding for Cementos Pacasmayo.

What 42,663,590 shares, or 8,532,718 ADS, were validly tendered and not withdrawn.

Where Peru, and the New York Stock Exchange, where the ADS trade.

When The US offer expired on Friday 20 November 2026; ASPI filed on Monday 23 November.

As of 25 November 2026, 09:30 GMT

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Holders of 8.5 million ADS tendered into Holcim’s US offer for Cementos Pacasmayo, while the result of the parallel offer in Lima had not yet been published.

The deal was announced on Tuesday 16 December 2025, when Holcim said it had agreed to buy the vehicle holding 50.01% of Pacasmayo from Grupo Hochschild, the seller. It closed on Monday 30 March 2026.

What Holcim Promised When It Closed

Holcim said at the closing on 30 March that it expects about US$40 million in recurring annual synergies (cost savings from combining the businesses) by its third year of ownership. Pacasmayo’s 2025 sales were about US$630 million, from three cement plants with capacity near five million tonnes a year, the company said at the closing.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Humberto Nadal, Pacasmayo’s chief executive, said the same day that the company would “always put people above everything”. The 13 November board report, which he signed, names him chairman of the board.

The offer covered up to 49.99% of the company, or 211,882,902 shares not owned by ASPI. It paid S/8.93 (Peruvian soles) per share, about US$2.57 at 3.47 soles per US$ on 25 November, and S/44.65 per ADS (about US$12.9).

That is roughly 2.6% above the S/8.70 (about US$2.50) price of 23 October, by our arithmetic. The board report also cites S/8.73 (about US$2.52) as the sale-agreement price per share.

Pacasmayo, the Peruvian port town on the coast of La Libertad, seen from its pier in March 2008. File photo: Guillermo Arévalo Aucahuasi, CC BY-SA 4.0.

What the Board Did and Did Not Say

Pacasmayo’s board approved its report on the offer on 13 November and said its contents may not “be construed as a recommendation by the Board of Directors”. Nadal abstained from the vote, which the report calls “a preventive measure aimed at reinforcing the independence and transparency of the process”.

The strongest counter-view is that neutrality itself: the board did not tell holders the price was fair. Its report shows the shares at S/4.50 (about US$1.30) on 15 December 2025, the day before the deal was announced, and S/7.10 (about US$2.05) on 1 April, so the offer came after a jump of about 58% since the deal news.

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In New York, the SEC filing says payment for the tendered shares was expected on Tuesday 24 November, once the final Peruvian results are confirmed. We have not seen confirmation that it took place, and the Peruvian offer’s results had not been published when ASPI filed.

For minority holders who kept their shares, the risk is liquidity: fewer shares in public hands usually means thinner trading. The filing ticks the going-private box, which can lead to a delisting of the ADS, but it states no delisting plan or date.

We found no Holcim release on the result, no final combined stake or published Peruvian result, no free-float figure (the share of stock held by the public) and no share-price reaction. No named executive or board member has commented on the outcome.

The next step is confirmation of that settlement. The published result of the Peruvian offer is the other missing piece.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Happens to ADS Holders Who Did Not Tender?

The filing ticks the box for a going-private transaction, which can end a listing, but it gives no delisting plan or date. Holders should watch for a formal notice.

Has the Peruvian Result Been Published?

Not yet. The SEC filing says the Peruvian offer’s results had not been published when it was filed.

Why Does the Board’s Neutrality Matter?

The board gave no advice either way, so each holder had to judge the price alone. That also means no independent body vouched that the price was fair.

More: Peru news

Further reading: Pacasmayo profit

Sources: SEC Schedule TO-T/A Amendment No. 2, 23 November 2026; Pacasmayo board report to the SEC, 13 November 2026; Holcim and Pacasmayo closing statements, 30 March 2026 (Pacasmayo filing with the SEC).

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