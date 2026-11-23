A record year for mortgages is a bold claim at a time when the central bank has just raised its policy rate, yet Tori argues that unmet demand is large.

File photo, May 2024. A departure corridor at Jorge Chávez International Airport, Lima. (Photo: Vmzp85, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Markets: Peru

Carlos Tori, chief executive of Interbank, one of Peru’s largest banks, said in an interview published on Monday 23 November 2026 that this “should be a record year” for home loans. He added that his bank’s mortgage rates in soles, Peru’s currency, are now “competitive” against those in developed markets.

The claim lands as Peru’s central bank has just raised interest rates and as the bank itself set aside extra money for a coming El Niño weather event. For foreign investors in the bank’s New York-listed parent, the question is whether a record year is visible in the numbers yet.

Key Facts Who. Carlos Tori, chief executive of Interbank, the main lender of Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE: IFS).

What. He expects a record year for mortgages and calls rates in soles competitive against developed markets.

Numbers. Tori puts Interbank’s mortgage share at 15.7%, third place, and sector growth at 8.5% this year.

Power Index. Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 23 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.

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A record year for mortgages is a bold claim at a time when the central bank has just raised its policy rate, yet Tori argues that unmet demand is large.

Intercorp Financial Services (IFS), the holding company that owns Interbank and trades in Lima and on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker IFS, published third-quarter results on Monday 9 November 2026. It described retail loan growth as driven mainly by credit cards and personal loans.

File photo: Lima Municipal Palace, the city hall of Lima, on the Plaza Mayor.

Tori said Interbank is Peru’s third-largest mortgage lender with a 15.7% share, and that home lending has grown 8.5% so far this year. Both figures are his own and could not be matched to regulator data.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Tori sees the demand behind the claim as structural. He said, in translation, that “today we have local-currency rates that are competitive against those of developed markets”, and that there is “an enormous unmet demand in Peru”.

He also spoke of 20- or 25-year loans at about 8% in soles, something he called unthinkable 15 years ago. He credited Mivivienda, the state housing fund that backs first-home loans, with opening access to financed housing.

He expects a small slowdown during El Niño, the warming of Pacific waters that brings floods to Peru’s coast, then two “very good” years. The bank itself is bracing for that event.

In the 9 November release Interbank said it had set aside S/185 million (about US$54 million) in provisions linked to El Niño, of which S/104 million (about US$30 million) was new in the quarter. The interest-rate backdrop is less friendly.

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Peru’s central bank, the BCRP, raised its reference rate from 4.25% to 4.50% in November, saying the move “does not necessarily imply the start of a cycle of successive rises”, and its next policy meeting is on Thursday 10 December.A record year for lending therefore depends on demand holding up against dearer money and a weather shock. The bank’s own figures show steady growth rather than a surge and the market share slipped slightly.

Tori did not say how many loans or what total value would make 2026 a record. No market-wide figure is cited here to back or refute the claim.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Interbank’s chief executive say?

Carlos Tori said 2026 should be a record year for mortgages and that soles rates are competitive with developed markets. The claim is his own, and he gave no figure for what would count as a record.

Is Interbank the same as Intercorp Financial Services?

No. Interbank is the bank, and Intercorp Financial Services is the holding company that owns it and is listed in New York and Lima.

What could slow mortgage growth?

Tori himself expects a small slowdown during El Niño. Higher central bank rates also raise borrowing costs.

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Sources Intercorp Financial Services third-quarter 2026 results release, 9 November 2026 · Interview with Carlos Tori, 23 November 2026 · BCRP monetary programme decision, November 2026 · IFS filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission · Banco Central de Reserva del Perú

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