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Intercorp Financial Services (IFS), the Peruvian group behind Interbank bank and the Interseguro insurer, said on Monday 9 November that third-quarter net profit was flat at S/457.0 million (about US$134.1 million). It set aside extra money for an expected extraordinary El Niño, a warming of Pacific waters that brings floods to Peru.

Key Facts Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Business story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. The profit Net profit was S/457.0 million (about US$134.1 million), up 0.2% on a year earlier.

The reserve Interbank now holds S/185 million (about US$54.3 million) against El Niño losses.

The cost El Niño charges cut IFS profit by about S/86 million (about US$25.2 million) after tax.

The outlook Management still expects a full-year return on equity near 17%.

Power Index Peru ranks 5th of 14 in Peru ranks 5th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 53.9 points (November 2026 edition).

Profit held flat only because the bank paid early for a flood that may not hit as hard. Conversions use the 9 November close of S/3.408 per US dollar. As of 23 November 2026, 12:00 GMT.

File photo: office towers in the financial area of Lima, Peru.

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The figures come from IFS’s filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), dated 9 November. Of the total, S/454.3 million (about US$133.3 million) belongs to shareholders, and profit fell 21.9% from S/585.3 million (about US$171.7 million) in the second quarter.

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Interbank booked S/104 million (about US$30.5 million) of new provisions, money set aside against loans that may go bad, on top of S/81 million (about US$23.8 million) already held. The company said the provisions cover the risk of an extraordinary El Niño event.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Peru ranks 5th of 14 with 53.9 points. Strongest pillar: military means (71); weakest: future resources (37). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Without the charge, Interbank would have earned S/439.0 million (about US$128.8 million) instead of the S/365.8 million (about US$107.3 million) it reported. The reported figure is 8.8% below the same quarter of 2025.

IFS return on equity, yearly profit as a share of shareholder capital, was 14.0% in the quarter and 16.6% without the El Niño effect. Interbank’s own figure was 13.7%, or 16.4% without it.

On the results call on Tuesday 10 November, Michela Casassa, IFS chief financial officer, said: “We continue to expect a full-year ROE of around 17% even after absorbing El Nino provisions.” She said the provisioning “reflects the scenario we see today” and will be reassessed as the event develops.

On loan losses, Casassa said “we never gave a guidance in terms of cost of risk, but we said we should be getting closer to 2.5%”, meaning yearly loan-loss charges of about 2.5% of loans. She expects that level gradually next quarter and most likely in 2027, excluding El Niño.

IFS has not said how large El Niño losses will be. Fourth-quarter results will show whether the provisions were enough.

IFS shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker IFS, giving US investors direct exposure to Peruvian lending. Our IFS profile and Interbank profile carry the company data.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Did Interbank lose money from El Niño?

Not yet. It set aside reserves in advance, which lowered profit but reflects a risk that has not fully materialised.

Does IFS still expect a 17% return on equity?

Yes. Its finance chief repeated the target of about 17% for 2026 on 10 November.

Sources: IFS third-quarter 2026 results release, Form 6-K, 9 November 2026 (US SEC filing); IFS earnings call, 10 November 2026; Rio Times conversion at the 9 November close of S/3.408 per US$.