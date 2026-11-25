The IMF says about 90% of jobs are in low-productivity sectors. It wants schools paid for by a wider tax base and a lighter load of rules on business.

File photo, 2009. The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs offices in Dar es Salaam. (Photo: Narin BI, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

TANZANIA · ECONOMY · IMF

On Tuesday 24 November 2026, the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender that reviews national economies, told Tanzania to spend more on schools, health and social protection and to back private firms as the source of jobs. Its mission chief for Tanzania, Nicolas Blancher, said at a closing press conference that private firms should be the engine of job creation.

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The mission ran from 11 to 24 November and was the yearly Article IV consultation, the IMF’s routine health check of a member economy, after the previous round was concluded by its Executive Board on 27 June 2025. Its findings are preliminary staff views, and the date of any discussion by the Executive Board, the IMF’s governing body, is not confirmed.

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Key Facts Who. IMF staff mission led by Nicolas Blancher, the Fund’s Tanzania mission chief.

What. Urges more spending on schools and health, and a stronger private sector for jobs.

When. Preliminary findings issued on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:20 GMT.

The IMF says about 90% of jobs are in low-productivity sectors. It wants schools paid for by a wider tax base and a lighter load of rules on business.

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File photo: the harbour of Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, 2018. (Photo: Rasheedhrasheed, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

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The IMF’s Executive Board completed the final reviews of Tanzania’s Extended Credit Facility and Resilience and Sustainability Facility, two concessional lending arrangements, on 10 July 2026 (IMF press release 26/244). This visit therefore came outside a lending review.

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The IMF projects growth of 5.9% in the 2026/27 fiscal year, which runs from July to June, and about 6% on average over the medium term, led by mining, agriculture and tourism. It expects inflation to stay inside the target range of 3 to 5% set by the Bank of Tanzania, the country’s central bank.

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The IMF says allocations to education and health are low relative to peers, while priority social spending is about 7% of gross domestic product (GDP, the size of the economy). It would pay for more through a broader tax base, fewer exemptions and tighter compliance and customs controls, with the 2026/27 budget targeting an overall deficit of 2.8% of GDP.

On jobs, the IMF says about 90% of employment is in low-productivity sectors. Blancher said business rules are complicated and costly, with overlapping regulatory agencies and multiple fees that make it hard for firms to register and operate.

He also criticised uncertainty over the unpublished report of the Presidential Tax Reform Commission, a presidential panel on tax reform, and how it fits the Medium-Term Revenue Strategy, the government’s 2025 plan for raising tax income. A guide to who runs Tanzania’s economy and an explainer on Tanzania cover the main players.

On interest rates the IMF recommends gradual tightening, saying monetary conditions remain accommodative after the July increase. The Bank of Tanzania, the central bank, raised its Central Bank Rate from 5.75% to 6.25% on 2 July 2026.

It acted to contain inflation from high energy, fertiliser and transport costs linked to the Middle East conflict, and said it was confident the step was “appropriate enough to ensure inflation remains within the target range” (statement of 3 July 2026). The IMF says the bank should be ready to tighten further if external conditions worsen.

The IMF expects the current account deficit, the gap between what Tanzania earns and pays abroad, to widen to 2.9% of GDP in 2026/27, before easing to about 2.6% by 2030/31. It wants more exchange-rate flexibility to absorb shocks and bigger reserves, and our report on Tanzania’s GDP rebasing covers how the size of the economy is now measured.

The next meeting date of the Bank of Tanzania’s Monetary Policy Committee is not confirmed. More is in the Tanzania coverage.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an Article IV consultation?

It is the IMF’s regular review of a member country’s economy and policies. It ends with advice, not a loan.

Does the IMF decide Tanzania’s budget?

No, the findings are advice from IMF staff. The government and the central bank make the decisions.

Sources: International Monetary Fund, Article IV mission concluding statement and press conference, 24 November 2026; IMF press release 26/244, 10 July 2026; Bank of Tanzania, Monetary Policy Committee statement, 3 July 2026 (bot.go.tz).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error