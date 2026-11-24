Tanzania: Oil and Gas

Tanzania’s state oil regulator said on Monday 23 November 2026 that it expects to drill an exploration well (a test well drilled to find out whether oil is present) in the Tanga Block in 2027, after a fresh look at seismic data found three prospects with signs of oil. The Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA, Tanzania’s state oil and gas upstream regulator) gave the news while presenting its report for the 2025/26 financial year in Dar es Salaam.

Charles Sangweni, PURA’s Director General, told editors and journalists that a new interpretation of 3D seismic data from the Tanga Block had identified three prospects with indications of oil. He said preparations for drilling an exploration well are ongoing and that drilling is expected to take place in 2027.

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Key Facts Who. Tanzania’s oil regulator PURA, whose Director General is Charles Sangweni.

What. New seismic interpretation found three prospects with indications of oil in the Tanga Block.

Where and when. Tanga Block, northern Tanzania; briefing in Dar es Salaam on Monday 23 November 2026.

Next. An exploration well is expected in 2027; no date is confirmed.

As of 24 November 2026, 12:00 GMT

Three sites show signs of oil, but none is a discovery. Only a drilled well can show whether the oil is there and worth producing.

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The three sites are labelled Prospect 1, Prospect 3 and Prospect 5. Three-dimensional (3D) seismic data are sound-wave images of rock layers, and they show where oil may lie, not whether it is there.

Tanga, a port region on Tanzania’s northern coast, is already central to East African oil, because Uganda’s crude is meant to leave from the port of the same name. Presidents Yoweri Museveni of Uganda and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania agreed on 18 November 2026 to speed up completion of the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP, 93.9% complete) and a regional energy hub at Tanga.

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The Tanga Block, on Tanzania’s northern coast, is run by Octant Energy Tanga Ltd, which holds 74%, with Petrodel Resources, an oil exploration company, holding 26%. Petrodel said in a release on 11 December 2023 that Tanzania’s Minister of Energy had approved the assignment of the 74% interest from Afren Tanzania, the former licence holder, to Octant.

PURA’s Tanga Block page says the operator is reprocessing offshore 3D seismic data and must then drill the exploration wells its licence requires. In December 2023 Petrodel said the block could move into its final three-year exploration period and that the partners planned to reprocess 3D seismic acquired in 2013.

Petrodel also says oil seeps (places where oil reaches the surface) and shows in earlier wells on nearby Pemba Island point to oil potential. That is the company’s reading of old evidence, not a confirmed discovery.

File photo. The waterfront of Dar es Salaam, where PURA presented its report. Photo: Chen Hualin, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

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PURA’s record of a meeting in Dar es Salaam on 17 July 2025 quotes Jeremy Martin, Octant’s Regional Manager: “The completion of the data interpretation has enabled Octant to begin preliminary preparations for drilling and we have already identified eight drillable locations.” Octant was assessing local goods and services first, an approach PURA’s then Acting Director General Simon Nkenyeli commended.

That July 2025 count of eight sits beside the three prospects PURA cites now. We could not confirm how the two counts relate.

The Mnazi Bay wells in PURA’s report all produce or hold gas, not oil. The latest of them, the Kasa-1X well in the Mnazi Bay gas block in southern Tanzania, was announced as a discovery in October 2026.

Maurel & Prom, an oil and gas company, drilled it with the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC, the state oil company), and PURA and the government put it at an estimated 223 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Maurel & Prom’s own preliminary figure is lower, at about 200 billion cubic feet.

On 28 October 2026 the government granted TPDC four exploration licences in the presence of Vice President Deogratius Ndejembi. They cover four exploration areas: Eyasi-Wembere, Lindi-Mtwara, West Songo Songo and Mnazi Bay North.

PURA said two other wells in the Mnazi Bay gas block in southern Tanzania, Mnazi Bay Five and Msimbati Two, produce about 40 million and 50 million cubic feet a day. It also said it collected 772 of 779 planned kilometres of 2D seismic in Eyasi-Wembere by 30 June 2026 and 257.96 of 736.3 square kilometres of 3D seismic in Lindi-Mtwara.

PURA said it recovered US$3.3 million for the revenue-sharing pool through audits. It added that local suppliers sold more than US$30 million to upstream projects in 2026, up from US$14 million in 2025.

We could not confirm which prospect will be drilled first, in which month of 2027, or at what cost. We could not open PURA’s full 2025/26 report, so these figures rest on press accounts of the 23 November briefing.

No date for the well has been confirmed. The next dated step will come when PURA or Octant announces a rig and a month.

More news is on our Tanzania page.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the regulator say about Tanga?

It said a new look at seismic data found prospects with signs of oil, and that an exploration well is expected next year.

Has Tanzania found oil in Tanga?

Not yet. The prospects are indications, and only drilling can show whether commercially viable oil exists.

What happens next?

Preparations for drilling are under way, and no month has been confirmed.