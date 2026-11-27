Arrests for gang terrorism have risen from two to eight a day, and killings are down. The minister says the police force is too small to hold the gains.

File photo. The cathedral in San Pedro Sula, the northern Honduran city where Mauricio Dubón was born. (Photo: Micah MacAllen, CC BY-SA 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Security: Honduras

Honduras has detained 254 people on charges of terrorist association since 21 September, Security Minister Gerzon Velásquez reported on Thursday 26 November 2026. He also asked for at least 2,500 new police officers every year.

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The numbers show how fast a hard-line anti-gang campaign has grown. They also show how thin the police force behind it is.

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Key Facts Who. Security Minister Gerzon Velásquez and the Honduran national police

What. 254 detained for terrorist association; 2,500 more officers a year requested

Where. Honduras

When. Report of Thursday 26 November 2026; arrests since 21 September

As of. 27 November 2026, 02:00 GMT

Arrests for gang terrorism have risen from two to eight a day, and killings are down. The minister says the police force is too small to hold the gains.

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Honduras began its current crackdown in September 2026 under President Nasry Asfura, after legal reforms that treat gang activity as terrorist association. Security Minister Gerzon Velásquez said police were detaining about two suspected gang members a day from 21 September.

Under Operation Shield, the government's anti-gang offensive launched in October, the ministry counted 60 detainees after eight days, reported on 26 October, then 145 by 10 November and 254 by 25 November. The pace rose to about eight a day after the procedural reforms, changes to detention and court rules, were approved on 30 October.

The 254 detainees are 233 men and 21 women, according to the ministry’s first report on the reforms. Of the first 60 arrests, 30 were linked to MS-13 and 26 to Barrio 18, the two big street gangs, and 4 to Cártel del Diablo, a smaller criminal group.

Those first 60 were held in the Támara maximum-security prison, with 23 hours a day in isolation, the ministry said.

File photo. The centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, Honduras. photo. A view over the centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, Honduras, 2025. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Velásquez said homicides from 1 to 24 November fell 23.3% against the same period of 2025, from 172 to 132, or from 7.2 to 5.5 a day. He added that killings linked to drugs, gangs and hired gunmen fell 55.8%, from 77 to 34.

The National Violence Observatory at the National Autonomous University of Honduras (UNAH) put the 2025 homicide rate at 26.2 per 100,000 people. Police later added almost 300 killings to their 2025 records, so year-on-year comparisons carry that caveat.

Honduras also lived under a state of exception, a suspension of some civil rights, from 6 December 2022 until it lapsed on 26 January 2026 after more than 25 extensions. Since then the government has relied on new laws and longer detention, and police may now hold suspects for 48 hours instead of 24.

The minister said Honduras has “un policía por cada 436 habitantes” (one officer for every 436 inhabitants). He said that in three municipalities of Yoro there were fewer than 20 officers assigned.

Velásquez asked Congress, the national legislature, to consider the needs of the police, armed forces, prisons and justice system in the 2027 budget. He also said 440 police members, including two commissioners, were removed in the administration’s first ten months.

The ministry also cited a victimisation survey by the civil group Association for a More Just Society (ASJ), which put extortion at 10.6% of the population. The institutional goal is to cut it by two percentage points, to 8.6%.

The ministry says it is rebuilding the IRIS criminal investigation system and reactivating ballistic records. The cost of the 2,500 officers and the date by which the force would reach that number are not yet known.

The offensive, Operation Shield, is planned to run to 31 December 2026, and authorities want to continue it through 2027. It is not yet clear whether the police request will be met in the 2027 budget.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is terrorist association in Honduras?

It is the criminal charge the government now applies to gang membership, and police may hold suspects for 48 hours instead of 24.

Is violence in Honduras falling?

Both the ministry and the university observatory show lower homicide counts, though they use different counting methods.

Connected Coverage Honduras news

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