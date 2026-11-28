A business federation expects a year-end cash wave, but prices are rising faster than the central bank wants.

File photo. A view over the centre of Tegucigalpa and Comayagüela, Honduras, 2025. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Honduras

Honduran employers and the state will pay out about 27 billion lempiras (L27 billion, about US$1.0 billion) in December, according to Cohep. Cohep, the Honduran Council of Private Enterprise and the country’s main business federation, gave the estimate this week.

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Cohep expects about L13 billion (about US$0.48 billion) to go to public employees and about L14 billion (about US$0.52 billion) to private-sector workers. Part of that money is regular pay, not only the aguinaldo, the 13th-month bonus.

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Key Facts Who. Honduran public and private employees, who receive December pay and the aguinaldo, a 13th-month bonus.

What. Cohep expects about L27 billion (about US$1.0 billion) to circulate through December pay and bonuses.

When. The government has said public payments start on Friday 4 December 2026.

As of. As of 28 November 2026, 13:00 GMT

A business federation expects a year-end cash wave, but prices are rising faster than the central bank wants.

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Lester Amador, Cohep’s economic policy officer, put the figures this week. He said the public sector’s share covers the ordinary December salary together with the 13th-month pay.

So the L27 billion is not all extra bonus money, because part of it is regular pay that would be paid anyway. Cohep says the private sector will spend about L14 billion on the bonus itself.

The aguinaldo is extra pay that workers receive at the end of the year, paid on top of their regular salary. Cohep’s figure covers both the public and the private sector, which it estimates separately.

File photo. Office buildings at the Centro Cívico in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, 2022. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Finance Minister Emilio Hernández Hércules has said the government will start paying public employees on Friday 4 December 2026. We could not find a release from the Honduran Finance Ministry, so the date is reported and not confirmed by the ministry.

The public share of L13 billion equals about US$0.48 billion, and the private share of L14 billion about US$0.52 billion. Private employers therefore carry slightly more of the total than the state.

The bonus arrives as prices climb faster than the Central Bank of Honduras (BCH) wants. The BCH put annual inflation at 6.98% in October 2026, up from 6.28% in September, against a target of 4% plus or minus one point, as our inflation report covers.

In plain terms, a basket of goods that cost 100 lempiras (about US$3.72) a year ago costs about 107 lempiras (about US$3.98) today at that inflation rate. The bonus therefore buys somewhat less than last year’s.

Conversions here use about 26.9 lempiras per US$1, in line with the BCH buying rate of 26.91 on 30 October and 26.92 on 9 November 2026. The dollar figures are rounded and move with the exchange rate.

It is not yet clear whether the Honduran Finance Ministry’s own budget line matches Cohep’s public-sector estimate. Nor are private-sector payment dates confirmed, or how many public employees will be paid by 4 December.

The next dated step is Friday 4 December 2026, when public payments are due to begin. The BCH’s November inflation reading, whose release date we have not confirmed, will show how far prices ate into the money.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the aguinaldo in Honduras?

It is the 13th-month bonus paid to employees at the end of the year. Cohep’s estimate also counts ordinary December pay.

Will the bonus stretch far this year?

Rising prices reduce what it buys. The BCH put inflation at 6.98% in October 2026.

Sources Primary actors: Cohep (Consejo Hondureño de la Empresa Privada), estimate given by Lester Amador, week of 23 November 2026; statement attributed to Finance Minister Emilio Hernández Hércules on public payments from 4 December 2026 (no ministry release found); Central Bank of Honduras (BCH) inflation figures for September and October 2026 and its published buying rates of 30 October and 9 November 2026.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error