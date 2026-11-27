Honduras’s 2027 budget grows modestly overall, but an anti-corruption group says day-to-day spending rises faster and debt payments outweigh two core services.

The National Congress building in Tegucigalpa, photographed in October 2021 (file photo). It does not show Tuesday's vote. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Honduras

The Honduran government’s 2027 draft budget raises total spending by 2.5%, yet the anti-corruption group ASJ said in Tegucigalpa on 24 November 2026 that current spending grows by 6.7%. ASJ, the Asociación para una Sociedad más Justa, a Christian anti-corruption organisation in Honduras, says this contradicts the government’s promise to spend less.

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The Finance Ministry (Secretaría de Finanzas, known as SEFIN) put the draft at L455,374.7 million (about US$16.9 billion at L26.9 per US$, RT, 27 November 2026) in a news item this week. That is L11,039 million (about US$410 million) more than in 2026, which SEFIN described as an increase of 2.5 per cent.

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Key Facts Who. Honduras’s Finance Ministry (SEFIN) and ASJ, a Christian anti-corruption group in Honduras.

What. The 2027 budget grows 2.5% overall; ASJ says current spending (running costs) grows 6.7%.

Numbers. Debt service of L74,571 million (about US$2.8 billion) exceeds Education and Security combined.

As of. 27 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Honduras’s 2027 budget grows modestly overall, but an anti-corruption group says day-to-day spending rises faster and debt payments outweigh two core services.

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SEFIN also gave a fiscal deficit of 1.0 per cent and named health, education, security, infrastructure, energy and agro-industry as priorities. It is briefing the Liberal, National and Libre party groups in Congress in turn.

Finance Minister Emilio Hernández Hércules asked the groups to “poner límites al tema del gasto corriente”, which means to put limits on current spending. He made the request as SEFIN sought the groups’ backing for the draft.

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ASJ says the draft “eleva en 6.7 % el gasto corriente”, the ordinary cost of running the state. ASJ gave no lempira amount for that total.

The 6.7% is therefore ASJ’s figure, and SEFIN’s news item does not mention it. Readers should treat it as ASJ’s own calculation until SEFIN publishes its split of current spending.

ASJ says Education, Defence, Health and Security together get “casi 7,500 millones de lempiras más para planillas”, nearly L7,500 million (about US$279 million) more for payrolls. In the same analysis, the Secretariat of Infrastructure and Transport (SIT) falls from L17,595 million (about US$654 million) to L12,281 million (about US$457 million), almost a third.

Office buildings at the Centro Cívico in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, in 2022 (file photo). Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Debt service, the money the state pays on its public debt, grows 12% and absorbs L74,571 million (about US$2.8 billion) in 2027, ASJ says. That is more than Education and Security receive together, a comparison ASJ makes itself.

ASJ recalls that in January the government announced it would eliminate 38 institutions and save L15,000 million (about US$558 million), cutting institutions “de 113 a 74” and about 8% of current spending. ASJ says only six or seven have been suppressed or absorbed, according to the Comisión Liquidadora, the commission winding them up, and the saving “todavía no ha sido cuantificado”.

Obed García, ASJ’s deputy director of economic governance, put it in one line: «Se prometió gastar menos y el presupuesto 2027 gasta más». In English: “It was promised to spend less, and the 2027 budget spends more.”

ASJ adds that the central administration’s budget grew almost sevenfold in nominal terms between 2005 and 2027, from L40,762 million (about US$1.5 billion) to L272,929 million (about US$10.1 billion). Two decades ago the state spent four lempiras on running costs for every one on public works, and today it spends five.

ASJ cites the Honduran chapter of Transparency International, the global anti-corruption network, which reviewed the 2027 plans of eight institutions. It found 658 planned products without a single results target with a baseline, one in three products with no numerical target, and only three of 17 indicators improving while ten worsen.

ASJ asks Congress to add rules to the budget’s general provisions. They would give SEFIN technical authority over the quality of spending, with quarterly follow-up, and require a public efficiency dashboard that reports to Congress every quarter.

SEFIN expects the parliamentary groups to approve the draft “a mediados del mes de diciembre”, in mid-December. Its news item gives no date for the vote in the National Congress, the full parliament.

For readers abroad, the dispute is about quality of spending, not only its size. A budget that grows modestly overall can still tilt towards payrolls and creditors, and leave less room for public works.

The Rio Times covered the draft’s arrival in Congress in Honduras Weighs US$17 Billion 2027 Budget. Wider coverage of the country is on our Honduras news page.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why does ASJ say the budget breaks a promise?

The government pledged to cut current spending, but ASJ finds it rising faster than the budget as a whole. The group says too few of the institutions slated for closure have actually gone.

What does the debt-service figure mean?

It means creditors take a larger share of the budget than education and security together. That leaves less room for other priorities.

When will Congress decide on the budget?

SEFIN expects the parliamentary groups to approve it in mid-December. No vote date has been set.

Sources Published Friday 27 November 2026 · Source: Secretaría de Finanzas de Honduras (news item on the 2027 budget) · ASJ (analysis of 24 November 2026)

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error