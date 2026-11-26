The case turns on what she was given and why, and the court has not yet answered that in public. The doctor is presumed innocent until a court rules otherwise.

A hillside neighbourhood in Tegucigalpa, the capital, photographed in 2014 and not tied to any event described here. Photo: Nan Palmero / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Honduras

A Honduran judge has ordered a doctor held in custody while he is prosecuted over the death of Sandra Díaz del Valle, a well-known Honduran chef and television presenter. The ruling came on Wednesday 25 November 2026, more than five months after she died on 10 June 2026.

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The Public Prosecutor’s Office, the state body that brings criminal cases in Honduras, accuses Dr Pablo Alberto Cerritos Herrera of grave negligent homicide. He is charged, not convicted, and his lawyer says he followed every protocol.

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Key Facts Who. Dr Pablo Cerritos Herrera is charged over the death of chef Sandra Díaz del Valle.

What. A judge ordered pre-trial detention on a charge of grave negligent homicide; he is presumed innocent.

Where. Tegucigalpa, Honduras, where a public hospital, the Hospital Escuela, confirmed her death.

When. She died on 10 June 2026; the detention order came on 25 November 2026.

As of. As of 26 November 2026, 19:00 GMT

The case turns on what she was given and why, and the court has not yet answered that in public. The doctor is presumed innocent until a court rules otherwise.

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After her death, her family asked the public for respect and prudence while rumours circulated. The doctor’s lawyer said in June 2026 that prosecutors had not formally summoned him.

In the prosecutors’ account, she went on 10 June 2026 to his private clinic in the Lomas del Guijarro district of Tegucigalpa with neck pain. During care she received intravenous medicines and another drug by syringe in the neck.

She then struggled to breathe, felt unwell and fainted, the prosecutors say, and her partner drove her to the Hospital Escuela, where her death was confirmed. None of the medicines has been named in public.

File photo. The Centro Cívico complex in Tegucigalpa, Honduras, 2022. Not linked to the case described here. photo. Office buildings at the Centro Cívico in Tegucigalpa, the Honduran capital, 2022. Photo: Luis Alfredo Romero, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Agents of the police investigation directorate, known as the DPI, carried out a judicial order against the doctor on Tuesday 24 November 2026. At a hearing on Wednesday 25 November the judge informed him of the charge and ordered pre-trial detention.

Bárbara Castillo, spokesperson for Honduras’ judiciary, said the first court hearing, on Monday 30 November 2026 at 9:00 a.m., will examine the details of the accusation. He was sent to the Támara prison in Francisco Morazán department.

Pre-trial detention is a precaution while a case moves forward, and it is not a finding of guilt. The charge rests on the claim that the care was negligent, which the defence rejects.

The doctor’s lawyer rejects the charge. In remarks reported on 26 November 2026 the lawyer said: “It was not due to the doctor’s negligence; it was a chemical reaction” (our translation from Spanish).

In an interview in June 2026, Cerritos himself denied being an aesthetic doctor or performing a cosmetic procedure on her. He said she came to him as a general-medicine patient.

The two sides agree that she was treated at his clinic, and they disagree on why she died. Neither has yet said in public which drugs were involved, and that is the question the case will have to settle.

The public record holds no figures on malpractice prosecutions or clinic inspections in Honduras, so the scale of the problem cannot be stated. The prosecutors have not said which drugs she received.

The defence has not said what chemical reaction it means. It is also not known whether the clinic held a licence, or what the Colegio Médico de Honduras, the doctors’ professional body, thinks of the case.

A death certificate from Honduras’ Forensic Medicine Directorate, the state service that carries out autopsies, was reported on 26 November 2026. It records the cause as external and the intent as unknown.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is the doctor guilty of anything?

No. He has been charged and is held before trial, and no court has ruled on guilt.

What does the defence say?

The lawyer says it was a chemical reaction, not negligence. The court has yet to hear both sides.

What is still unknown?

Which drugs were involved and whether the clinic was licensed have not been made public. The first court hearing is the next step.

Sources Primary: Public Prosecutor’s Office of Honduras (accusation and June 2026 statements); Honduran judiciary spokesperson Bárbara Castillo, 25 November 2026; statements of the defence lawyer, 26 November 2026 (published), and of Dr Cerritos, June 2026; police investigation directorate (DPI).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error