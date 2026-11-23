Healthcare for foreigners in Uganda means choosing a Kampala private hospital, buying insurance that covers evacuation, and carrying the right vaccines and malaria pills. Below we cover the Ebola rules, hospitals, costs, insurance, vaccines and emergency numbers.

Photo: Todd Huffman / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Guides · Uganda

Good private care in Uganda is concentrated in Kampala, the capital, and outside it medical help thins out fast. Britain’s Foreign Office, the FCDO, warns that “medical facilities in Uganda are limited, especially outside Kampala” and that serious cases may need an air ambulance.

Two health topics matter most to a visitor this November. Uganda’s own Ebola outbreak was declared over in 2026, yet the much larger outbreak next door in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) keeps Entebbe International Airport, Uganda’s main international gateway, on alert.

Key Facts Ebola. Uganda’s outbreak ended in 2026; the DRC’s continues and entry rules are tighter.

Yellow fever. Uganda reportedly dropped the card rule; US CDC still lists it, so carry it.

Malaria. Uganda is among Africa’s top three for malaria burden; US CDC advises prevention pills.

The hospitals. Kampala has private hospitals with English-speaking staff. Prices are unpublished; ask for a quote.

The emergency lines. Dial 999 for an ambulance. The health ministry’s toll-free line is 0800-100-066.

Africa Intelligence One email, every weekday morning. African markets, politics and business — filed from our newsroom in Rio. Yesterday’s subject line: “Libya's oil firm says a group shut a pipeline valve” Get the brief

Healthcare for foreigners in Uganda means choosing a Kampala private hospital, buying insurance that covers evacuation, and carrying the right vaccines and malaria pills. Below we cover the Ebola rules, hospitals, costs, insurance, vaccines and emergency numbers.

Ebola in 2026: What Travellers Should Know

Uganda declared its outbreak of Bundibugyo ebolavirus, one species of the Ebola virus, on 15 May 2026, according to the World Health Organization’s Africa office (WHO AFRO). It recorded 20 confirmed cases, 15 imported from the DRC and five caught locally among contacts and health workers, with 18 recoveries and two deaths.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Uganda announced the end of local transmission on 28 July, and WHO and Africa CDC, the African Union’s health agency, confirmed the end of the outbreak on 27 August 2026. WHO Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that day: “Uganda has demonstrated that with decisive action, Ebola outbreaks can be brought under control quickly.”

Passenger terminal at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda. Photo: Petter Lundkvist, CC BY 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The danger has not gone away, because the DRC outbreak is still growing. WHO’s update of 25 September 2026 counted 7,890 confirmed cases, including 3,799 deaths, in the DRC as of 23 September, and rated the risk for countries sharing a land border with the DRC as high.

WHO advises against restricting travel to affected countries. Uganda has nonetheless tightened its rules, including an online arrival health form called the passenger locator form: on 19 November 2026 Dr Diana Atwine, the Ministry of Health’s Permanent Secretary, said “all air passengers must complete a passenger locator form before boarding to support contact tracing.”

The ministry also banned concerts and mass gatherings in high-risk border districts and asked hotels to log guests and verify identity documents. Uganda’s Civil Aviation Authority, the aviation regulator, says the form is completed online at poes.health.go.ug/declare.

The authority adds that anyone who passed through the DRC in the previous 21 days faces secondary screening at Entebbe. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American public health agency, lists a Level 2 notice, “Practice Enhanced Precautions,” for Uganda and the DRC, updated 28 August 2026, so check it before you book.

In Plain English Bundibugyo is one species of the Ebola virus, and the usual Ebola vaccine does not cover it. A passenger locator form is an online arrival health form used for contact tracing.

Public and Private Hospitals in Kampala

Uganda has a state system, run by the Ministry of Health, and a large private sector that includes faith-based non-profit hospitals. Visitors with insurance almost always use private hospitals in Kampala, where English is widely spoken.

The scale of the shortage explains why. The Uganda Medical and Dental Practitioners Council (UMDPC), the doctors’ regulator, counted 7,871 doctors with active licences for the 2026 practice year, or about one for every 6,400 people, according to a report of 17 August 2026 that used a Uganda Bureau of Statistics population projection of 50,256,600.

Nakasero Hospital, at Plot 14 Akii Bua Road in Nakasero, says on its website that it has an international patient services team. Its site lists a 24-hour emergency line, +256 393 224 681, a link to request an ambulance, and pages on insurance and billing, translation, and a cost quotation.

Mengo Hospital, on Sir Albert Cook Road, describes itself on its website as a private not-for-profit teaching and referral hospital. Its emergency number is 031 2307100.

The FCDO’s list of medical providers, updated 9 January 2025, names CCARE IHK Hospital at Plot 4686, St Barnabas Road, Kisugu-Namuwongo. It also names UMC Victoria Hospital at Plot 1495 Bukoto, Kira Road, and The Surgery Ltd at Plot 42 Naggulu Drive, Naguru, and marks all three as private with English-speaking staff.

The FCDO says its lists are not recommendations, and so do we. We have not rated any hospital, and we could not confirm the current ownership, bed numbers or fee schedules of other hospitals you may hear about, so we do not describe them.

Public hospitals still matter in the regions: the Ministry of Health said it opened a new neonatal unit at Pallisa General Hospital on 13 November 2026 and an ambulance dispatch centre at Arua Regional Referral Hospital. Away from Kampala, though, the FCDO says medical help at accident scenes is likely to be limited.

What Care Costs and How to Pay

No Ugandan hospital we checked publishes a price list for foreign patients. Nakasero offers a quotation request on its site, and that is the sensible habit anywhere: ask for the fee in writing before treatment and ask whether a deposit is needed.

One official benchmark exists, but it is old. In January 2017 the UMDPC proposed professional fee guidelines with a cap of Shs30,000 for a general practitioner’s consultation (Ugandan shillings, about US$7), according to the Daily Monitor, a Ugandan newspaper, converted at roughly Shs4,150 per US$1 (RT, a market-data provider, rate of 23 November 2026).

The same Daily Monitor report of 9 January 2017 listed proposed fees of Shs15,952 for a general practitioner (about US$4) and Shs85,000 for a super specialist (about US$20). Those are nearly ten-year-old guideline figures, not today’s prices, and private international clinics usually charge far more.

The wide range explains the guidelines: the Monitor reported that fees can differ up to fivefold between practitioners. It said the guidelines followed cases of patients being detained or denied services over unpaid bills.

That risk is why insurance matters. The FCDO tells travellers to carry “appropriate travel insurance” that covers local treatment and unexpected medical evacuation, and to have accessible funds for treatment and repatriation.

Insurance and Medical Evacuation

Check three things before you buy a policy: that it covers hospital treatment in Uganda, that it pays for evacuation, and that it covers pre-existing conditions. Tell your insurer quickly if a facility refers you elsewhere, as the FCDO advises.

The FCDO warns that many popular tourist areas have poor medical facilities and that you may need an air ambulance for serious illness or injury. Safari lodges and gorilla parks are exactly such places.

Amref Flying Doctors, a Kenya-based air ambulance charity, offers a Maisha Gold membership through Standard Chartered Bank Uganda that, according to the bank’s plan page, covers unlimited emergency medical evacuation flights in a year. We could not confirm its price or exact terms, so read the membership conditions before relying on it.

Vaccines, Yellow Fever and Malaria

The CDC recommends hepatitis A vaccine for unvaccinated travellers aged one year and older, and typhoid vaccine for most travellers. It also advises hepatitis B vaccine for unvaccinated travellers under 60, and meningococcal vaccine for people going to the meningitis belt, the African band where meningitis is common, in the dry season, roughly December to June.

Every international traveller should be fully vaccinated against measles, the CDC says, and it says rabies pre-exposure shots should be discussed with a doctor because rabid dogs are common. The CDC does not recommend a cholera vaccine for Uganda, because there is no longer active transmission.

Yellow fever rules changed recently, and the sources disagree. The CDC page, with that entry updated on 23 April 2025, says proof is required for all arriving travellers aged one year and older and recommends the vaccine from nine months.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Uganda’s National Citizenship and Immigration Control said on 2 October 2026 that the certificate “is no longer a mandatory requirement for entry,” according to iVisa, a visa-services firm that reported the notice. We read the report, not the notice itself, so carry your card anyway and ask your airline.

Malaria is the larger everyday threat. The CDC recommends prescription prevention pills for all of Uganda, names atovaquone-proguanil, doxycycline, mefloquine and tafenoquine as options, and notes the main parasite, P. falciparum (the deadliest malaria parasite), shows chloroquine resistance.

Uganda is among the three African countries with the heaviest malaria burden, and malaria makes up 30 to 50 percent of outpatient visits, according to a report on the Ministry of Health’s 2026 to 2030 elimination plan launched on 23 April 2026. The then Health Minister, Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, said the plan shows “a malaria free Uganda, where no child dies from malaria.”

Pharmacies and Emergency Numbers

Buy medicines only from licensed outlets. The National Drug Authority (NDA), the state medicines regulator, urges the public to buy only from licensed pharmacies and drug shops, and it takes reports of suspected drug crimes on 0800 101 999 or WhatsApp 0740 002 070.

The NDA has closed unlicensed outlets repeatedly, including 82 in western Uganda in 2025, according to the state broadcaster, the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation. We did not find a public online register for checking a pharmacy, so look at the displayed licence.

For an ambulance the FCDO says to dial 999. The Ministry of Health lists 0800-100-066 as its 24-hour toll-free line, and hospital lines such as Nakasero’s +256 393 224 681 are worth saving before you need them.

Doctors have their own regulator. The UMDPC registers practitioners under the Medical and Dental Practitioners Act, but we did not find a public online lookup, so ask a doctor for the registration certificate if you need to check.

What It Means for You

If you plan a short trip, the practical steps are simple: see a travel clinic well before departure, start malaria pills as prescribed, complete the locator form, and buy insurance with evacuation. If you plan to live in Kampala, choose a private hospital and a backup before you need either, and register with your embassy.

Our guides to moving to and living in Uganda and Uganda visas and residency cover the paperwork. Our safety guide for Americans and our report on the new Ebola border rules add context.

What Is Not Known

We could not confirm current fees at public referral hospitals, the price of any private hospital’s international package, or the cost of Amref membership. The yellow fever rule is disputed between the CDC and Uganda’s immigration service, and we did not read the immigration notice ourselves.

We also could not reach the Ugandan health ministry’s press page for the 19 November measures, and we do not know which districts count as high risk beyond the 34 reported. Ebola numbers move weekly, so check WHO before you fly.

More: Uganda news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do foreigners need a yellow fever certificate for Uganda?

The CDC page says proof is required for travellers aged one year and older. Uganda’s immigration service reportedly dropped the rule on 2 October 2026, so carry your card and ask your airline.

Is Ebola a risk in Uganda now?

Uganda’s outbreak was declared over on 27 August 2026, but the DRC outbreak continues. Uganda requires an online passenger locator form and gives secondary screening at Entebbe to anyone who passed through the DRC in the past 21 days.

Do I need malaria pills in Uganda?

The CDC recommends prescription prevention pills for all of Uganda. Ask a travel clinic which of its four listed options suits you.

What number do I call for an ambulance in Uganda?

The FCDO says to dial 999. The Ministry of Health also lists a 24-hour toll-free line, 0800-100-066.

Which Kampala hospitals do foreigners use?

The FCDO’s list names CCARE IHK, UMC Victoria and The Surgery as private with English-speaking staff. Nakasero and Mengo publish emergency numbers on their sites.

Sources read on 23 November 2026: WHO Africa office, Uganda ends Ebola outbreak (27 August 2026); WHO Disease Outbreak News, 25 September 2026 (https://www.who.int/emergencies/disease-outbreak-news/item/2026-DON618); Uganda Civil Aviation Authority circular S04/26 (https://caa.go.ug/s04-26-bundibugyo-ebola-virus-disease-buevd-health-measures-for-entebbe-international-airport/); CDC Travelers’ Health, Uganda (https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/destinations/traveler/none/uganda); UK FCDO travel advice, Uganda, health and entry requirements (https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/uganda/health) and list of medical facilities (updated 9 January 2025); Uganda Ministry of Health (https://health.go.ug/); Nakasero Hospital (https://nakaserohospital.com); Mengo Hospital (https://mengohospital.org); Daily Monitor on UMDPC fee guidelines (9 January 2017); RT USD/UGX rate (23 November 2026); Nile Post via AllAfrica on UMDPC licences (17 August 2026); AllAfrica on the malaria elimination plan (29 April 2026); Daily Monitor on new Ebola measures (19 November 2026); iVisa on the yellow fever notice (7 October 2026); NDA statements; Standard Chartered Uganda and Amref Flying Doctors.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →