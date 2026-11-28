Some Guyana Gold Paid in Tether, Report Says
A new report says Tether, a token tied to the US dollar, was used to pay for some gold smuggled from Guyana to Venezuela, outside the banks.
Gold: Guyana
Tether, a digital token pegged one to one to the US dollar, was used to pay for some Guyanese gold smuggled to Venezuela, two people with first-hand knowledge told researchers for a report published in November 2026. The research network Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and the Swiss development charity SWISSAID say this let the money bypass the formal banking system entirely.
Guyana is a small, oil-rich neighbour of Venezuela, and the report says some of its gold now flows on to Venezuelan military buyers. For US readers, the findings matter because Tether is a dollar-linked token and Washington sanctioned a Guyanese gold-trading family in 2024.
Key Facts
- Who. Researchers at a Geneva research network and a Swiss development charity.
- What. Some gold smuggled to Venezuela was paid for in Tether, a US dollar token, researchers say.
- Where. Guyana, with gold also moving through Brazil towards Venezuela.
- As of. 28 November 2026, 12:00 GMT
A new report says Tether, a token tied to the US dollar, was used to pay for some gold smuggled from Guyana to Venezuela, outside the banks.
The report by the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime, a Geneva-based research network, rests on more than 18 months of desk research and five weeks of fieldwork in two rounds. The team held over 90 interviews, read hundreds of documents, and sent formal information requests to state agencies, including the Guyana Revenue Authority, the tax agency, and to more than a dozen private companies.
Two people with first hand knowledge described to the researchers how the Tether payments work. Once the tokens arrive, they are sold to Chinese traders in Guyana, who pay out in Guyanese dollars, usually at a better rate than the market offers.
The report says no money enters the formal, legal banking system, and cryptocurrency is not legal tender in Guyana. It gives no verified total for the Tether flows, so the scale of the practice is an open point.
Declared exports, covered in Guyana’s gold exports in the first half of 2026, are only one side of the trade. The new report looks at what is missing from it, because it says declared gold exports fell by 32% between 2019 and 2024, although world gold prices hit records.
The report attributes the fall primarily to systematic under-declaration and organised smuggling. It says the United Arab Emirates reported importing 12.6 tonnes more Guyanese gold than Guyana declared as exports in the period it examines.
Gold is also smuggled to Brazil and in some cases onwards to Venezuela, the report says, reversing the historical direction of regional flows. Boa Vista, a Brazilian city near the Guyana border, has become a logistics hub where local officials and Brazilian criminal groups buy and process gold for Venezuelan military buyers.
Small-scale mining supplies up to 88% of Guyana’s gold, and the Artisanal Gold Council, a non-profit that works with small-scale miners, estimates that 17,000 to 35,000 people worked in it in 2025. Those miners generate US$234 million to US$548 million a year, the report says.
Gold shipped to refineries abroad is paid for in US dollars wired back through Guyanese banks. Traditionally, major dealers then sell those dollars to the Bank of Guyana, the central bank, which does not buy foreign currency from outside providers.
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The report says Guyana faces a foreign currency shortage. It says the June 2024 US sanctions on the Mohamed family, who ran a leading gold exporter, appear to have contributed, while officials have blamed rising import demand.
On Tuesday 11 June 2024 the US Treasury Department’s sanctions office designated Nazar Mohamed, his son Azruddin, their gold-trading company Mohamed’s Enterprise and a Guyanese government official over alleged public corruption, which is not a criminal conviction. Treasury alleged the company left more than 10,000 kg of gold off declarations in 2019 to 2023 and avoided more than US$50 million in duties.
In November 2025 the government announced a crackdown on mines with suspiciously low or zero declarations. On 2 January 2026 the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the mining regulator, made a local bank account a condition for processing or renewing mining permits and licences, and ordered miners and traders to update their records by 31 January 2026.
The report says it is too early to assess the impact of the rule. Many miners lack bank accounts, with fewer than 50 bank branches in the country as of 2023, and one authority told the researchers that Guyana is “too cash intensive” and that pushing miners into banks is an “uphill task”.
A Georgetown interviewee put it more bluntly: “It won’t work; these people don’t come into the towns to where the banks are.” The report also finds that traders and dealers appear to lack checks on their supply chains.
We found no public reply from the Guyana government to the report as of 28 November 2026. The report describes the researchers’ own requests to state agencies, and named companies were given the chance to comment.
The effect of the bank account rule is not yet known, and no verified total exists for the Tether payments. Both gaps limit how far anyone can judge the size of the trade.
Frequently Asked Questions
What is Tether?
Tether is a stablecoin, a digital token designed to hold a value of one US dollar. It moves between users without passing through a bank.
Has Guyana responded to the report?
We found no public reply from the government as of 28 November 2026. The report says it sent information requests to state agencies during its research.
Why does this matter outside Guyana?
Tether is a dollar-linked token, and the US sanctioned a Guyanese gold-trading family in 2024. The report says some gold went on to Venezuelan military buyers.
Sources
Following Guyanese Gold: Illicit Gold and Financial Flows in Guyana, Global Initiative Against Transnational Organized Crime and SWISSAID, November 2026 · US Treasury Department press release, 11 June 2024 · Guyana Department of Public Information, Geology and Mines Commission notices, 2 January 2026
Connected Coverage
Guyana · Guyana Gold Board Set to Top 2025 Buying · Guyana Gold Exports Hit US$826 Million
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