A magistrate has again refused bail to Guyana's opposition leader. His lawyers now ask a High Court judge to free him and to declare that his prison conditions breach the constitution.

City Hall in Georgetown, Guyana's capital, pictured in December 2015. The photo does not show the police station or the people in the case. Photo: Dan Sloan / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Courts: Guyana

Azruddin Mohamed, Guyana’s opposition leader, has filed a fresh High Court bail application, Demerara Waves, a Guyanese news site, reported on Thursday 26 November 2026. It followed a second refusal of bail by Magistrate Abigail Gibbs of the Sparendaam Magistrates’ Court on a charge under Guyana’s Cybercrime Act and a charge of misconduct in public office.

Mohamed has been held on remand, meaning in prison awaiting trial, since Friday 30 October 2026. The United States, which has sanctioned and indicted him, wants him extradited in a separate case in Georgetown.

Key Facts Who. Azruddin Mohamed, Guyana’s opposition leader and head of the We Invest in Nationhood party.

What. Fresh High Court bail application, plus a challenge to his prison conditions.

Where. High Court in Georgetown, after a Sparendaam magistrate refused bail.

When. Reported Thursday 26 November 2026; no hearing date reported.

As of. 27 November 2026, 19:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Guyana story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A magistrate has again refused bail to Guyana’s opposition leader. His lawyers now ask a High Court judge to free him and to declare that his prison conditions breach the constitution.

The US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, which enforces American sanctions, listed Azruddin Mohamed and his father Nazar on 11 June 2024. A federal indictment from Miami, according to the US Justice Department and the Internal Revenue Service, the US tax agency, charges Azruddin Mohamed with conspiracy to commit money laundering and wire fraud and describes a scheme to evade Guyanese taxes; he denies wrongdoing.

Mohamed leads We Invest in Nationhood, the opposition party known as WIN. His lawyer, Siand Dhurjon, argues that his detention conditions breach his constitutional rights, Demerara Waves reported.

File photo: the High Court building and the Queen Victoria statue in Georgetown, Guyana. Dan Sloan, Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 2.0.

This is not the first High Court attempt to free him. His mother, Bonita Mohamed, swore the affidavit behind an urgent bail application that Justice Priscilla Chandra-Hanif adjourned to Thursday 12 November, HGPTV, a Guyanese television news channel, reported on 5 November.

The Rio Times found no report of what happened at the 12 November hearing. Demerara Waves says the High Court dismissed a separate judicial review of the Cybercrime Act brought by his mother, a ruling now under appeal, and gives no date for that decision.

Police allege he obtained police surveillance footage of an alleged shooting involving Prem Narine, the police intelligence chief, Demerara Waves reported. HGPTV reported on 6 November that the charge falls under Section 9(2)(b) of Guyana’s Cybercrime Act 2018, and that Police Constable Ryan Greene is charged jointly with Mohamed.

Dhurjon says the prosecution concedes Mohamed is not a flight risk, Demerara Waves reported. It also reports that Greene is expected to be a witness for the prosecution.

The defence offers bail conditions, including no direct or indirect contact with Greene or other prosecution witnesses. It argues that the misconduct charge carries a maximum of one year and is non-serious under Guyana’s Bail Act.

Dhurjon told the court the cell is windowless, hot, poorly ventilated and continuously lit. The defence says Mohamed is confined about 23 hours 50 minutes a day, which it says exceeds Guyana’s prison rules (Rule 312(2)) for untried prisoners.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

The defence also says the regime was not assessed against the Mandela Rules, the United Nations’ standards for treating prisoners. The UN Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners define solitary confinement in Rule 44 as 22 hours or more a day without meaningful human contact, and prolonged confinement as more than 15 consecutive days.

Rule 43 bars indefinite and prolonged solitary confinement. Mohamed has been on remand since 30 October, so the defence account, if proved, would fall within those definitions.

The state has argued otherwise in court. Attorney General Mohabir Anil Nandlall, the government’s chief legal adviser, said prison conditions are “not a bed of roses”, and state lawyers cited prison service statements that classify Mohamed as a “high-profile prisoner”, HGPTV reported on 6 November.

The state also moved to strike out about 33 paragraphs of the mother’s affidavit as hearsay, HGPTV reported on 5 November. HGPTV also reported that the judge had reservations about placing Mohamed in the general prison population.

The Rio Times found no response yet from the Director of Prisons or the Attorney General to the new application. No date for it has been reported.

A bail ruling would decide only whether Mohamed waits outside prison, not whether he is guilty. The Rio Times could not confirm the next date in the separate US extradition case.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Azruddin Mohamed been convicted of anything?

No. He faces two charges in Guyana and a US indictment, and he denies wrongdoing.

What are the Mandela Rules?

They are United Nations standards for treating prisoners, which the defence cites. They prohibit indefinite and prolonged solitary confinement.

Will the bail ruling decide the extradition?

No. Extradition is a separate case in Georgetown, and bail would only decide whether he waits outside prison.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →