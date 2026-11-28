Guyana has reached the doorstep of one million barrels a day, according to Exxon, but the number it quotes for capacity is not the number of barrels actually coming out.

File photo, 2025. The US Navy cruiser USS Normandy passes floating production vessels in the Stabroek Block off Guyana on 27 March 2025. (Photo: US Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Energy: Guyana

ExxonMobil Guyana president Alistair Routledge said on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that oil output from the Stabroek Block, the offshore area where the company pumps Guyana’s crude, will pass one million barrels a day in the coming weeks. He spoke at a press conference in Guyana, and said the newest production ship was pumping about 80,000 barrels a day the week before.

That threshold would be a first for the country, which only began producing oil in 2019. Exxon has not named the day on which output will cross it.

Key Facts Who. ExxonMobil Guyana president Alistair Routledge, for the operator of the Stabroek Block.

What. Says output will exceed one million barrels a day “in the coming weeks”.

Where. Offshore Guyana, in the Stabroek Block; remarks made at a Guyana press conference.

When. Tuesday 24 November 2026; no crossing date given.

As of. 28 November 2026, 06:22 GMT

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Guyana has reached the doorstep of one million barrels a day, according to Exxon, but the number it quotes for capacity is not the number of barrels actually coming out.

The push comes from Errea Wittu, a floating production, storage and offloading ship, or FPSO, which pumps and stores oil at sea until a tanker collects it. ExxonMobil said in a release dated 16 November 2026 that the ship, the fifth in the block, built for Uaru, the block’s fifth development, had started producing.

The release says the start lifts Guyana’s installed capacity to 1.1 million barrels a day, with the ship designed to hold two million barrels of oil in its tanks. Installed capacity is what the equipment is built to process, which is not the same as the oil measured coming out of the wells on a given day.

That gap explains the careful wording. The same release says Errea Wittu is expected to reach its initial capacity of 250,000 barrels a day in the first quarter of 2027, so on 16 November the ship was only starting its climb.

A floating production vessel and a drillship on the horizon of the Stabroek Block off Guyana, 27 March 2025 (Photo: U.S. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee, public domain, via Wikimedia Commons)

Routledge’s figure of about 80,000 barrels a day from the new ship therefore fits a start-up in progress. Exxon has not said how quickly the ship will move from that start-up rate to its initial capacity.

Errea Wittu joins four ships already working in the block, named Destiny, Unity, Prosperity and ONE GUYANA. The release says the vessel marks the entry of MODEC, an offshore contractor, into Guyana’s market.

The release says ExxonMobil recently took a final investment decision on Longtail, which it calls the eighth development in the block. It adds that ExxonMobil and its partners have spent more than US$3.9 billion with Guyanese suppliers since 2015.

For US readers the link is ownership. The release gives ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, a unit of ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), the operator, 45% of the block, and Hess Guyana Exploration, the Guyana arm of the US oil company Hess, 30%.

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Chevron (NYSE: CVX) completed its takeover of Hess on 18 July 2025, so it now stands behind that 30% stake. CNOOC Petroleum Guyana, the overseas arm of a Chinese state oil company, holds the remaining 25%.

Dan Ammann, president of ExxonMobil Upstream Company, said in the release that the start of Errea Wittu “is another major milestone for Guyana and ExxonMobil.” Ammann leads ExxonMobil’s upstream business, the part of the company that finds and produces oil and gas.

Guyana is not a member of OPEC, the group of oil exporters that coordinates output, so barrels from the block count as supply outside that group. How much of the new supply reaches the market depends on measured output, not on that capacity.

Exxon has not said whether the one-million mark refers to a single day or to a monthly average. Nor has it said when the first million-barrel day will be reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is installed capacity the same as oil output?

No. Capacity is what the ships are built to process, while output is the oil measured coming out of the wells.

Has Exxon said when Guyana will pass one million barrels?

No. Routledge said it would happen in the coming weeks and did not name a day.

Who owns the Stabroek Block?

Three companies hold it: ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Hess Guyana Exploration and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana.

More: Guyana news

Sources ExxonMobil news release, 16 November 2026

remarks by Alistair Routledge, ExxonMobil Guyana, press conference, 24 November 2026

ExxonMobil, first oil from Guyana, 20 December 2019

Chevron completion of Hess acquisition, 18 July 2025

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

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