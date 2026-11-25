Guyana’s state gold buyer says it will pass last year’s purchases. It has not yet said how much it has bought in 2026.

Photo: Marco Farouk Basir / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Business: Guyana

Guyana’s state gold buyer is on track to beat its 2025 purchases of about 200,000 ounces, the Department of Public Information (DPI), the government’s information agency, reported on Tuesday 24 November 2026. The claim came from the Guyana Gold Board, the agency that buys gold from miners, on the Starting Point podcast of Saturday 21 November.

Deputy General Manager Saif Ibrahim and Compliance and Legal Manager Melissa Smith gave no figure for the ounces bought so far this year. The report therefore does not show how far ahead of 2025 the Board really is.

Key Facts Who. Guyana Gold Board, the state agency that buys gold from miners.

What. Says it is on track to beat its 2025 purchases of about 200,000 ounces.

Open. No 2026 purchase total yet; the target for officially declared gold output is 510,450 ounces.

Where. Georgetown head office and regional buying posts in mining towns such as Mahdia and Bartica.

As of. 25 November 2026, 12:30 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Energy & Mining story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Guyana’s state gold buyer says it will pass last year’s purchases. It has not yet said how much it has bought in 2026.

Declarations, the ounces that miners and companies officially report each year, are Guyana’s measure of gold output. Ashni Singh, the senior minister in the Office of the President responsible for finance, said in the Budget Speech of Monday 26 January 2026 that the industry expanded by 11.6% in 2025, with declarations of 484,321 ounces.

Declarations to the Board rose 45.6% to 195,432 ounces, about 40% of that total, while declarations from licensed dealerships fell 21.5% to 121,883 ounces. The one large operator rose 15.5% to 167,005 ounces.

Singh put the reason in a single sentence: “Improved gold declarations have been supported by a tougher compliance and enforcement environment in the sector.” He then set a 2026 target of 510,450 ounces, which is 26,129 ounces, or 5.4%, above the 2025 figure.

Natural Resources Minister Vickram Bharrat said on the Starting Point podcast in July 2026 that declarations had reached about 233,000 ounces by mid-year, about 25,000 ounces more than a year earlier. It was the first time in eight or nine years that the budgeted half-year target was met, he said.

He later put the total close to 240,000 ounces. Our mid-year report on declarations has the half-year detail.

A commercial street in Georgetown, Guyana’s capital (file photo). Photo: Kevin Gabbert, public domain.

Bharrat described a “zero tolerance” approach in the first quarter of 2026, with some licences and permits not renewed and non-nationals who declared little or nothing blacklisted. Authorities also seized about a dozen excavators in Region One, the north-western mining region.

Measured against the full-year target, the half-year result leaves about 277,000 ounces to be declared between July and December. How much of that the Board itself will buy is unknown, because the DPI report gives no 2026 purchase figure and the minister gave no split between its purchases and those of dealers.

The Board now buys at six locations: Georgetown, where its head office stands on Brickdam, a central street, plus Port Kaituma, Mahdia, Bartica, Marudi and Puruni, which opened earlier in 2026. Ibrahim said further regional expansion is planned for 2027.

The Budget Speech said mobile buying in Lethem, Marudi and Mahdia during 2025 led to two permanent operations by the end of that year. It also expected three new mobile locations, in Puruni, Karuni and Olive Creek, before the first half of 2026.

“If we want them to do it legally, we need to go to them instead of having them come to us,” Ibrahim said on the podcast. He said buying closer to the mines cuts miners’ travel time and cost.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

A legal sale gives the miner an official receipt confirming that royalties and taxes were deducted. Missing records can affect licence renewals at the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission, the mining regulator, and create problems with the Guyana Revenue Authority, the tax agency.

Those records matter because miners renew mining licences and equipment permits in 2027. A sale needs valid ID, proof of address, a taxpayer ID number and the relevant mining permits or licences.

Smith said: “Only a licensed dealer, a person who was licensed by the Guyana Gold Board, that is, they have been issued with an authorisation to possess, sell, or export gold, can legally take gold out of Guyana.” Violations bring forfeiture of the gold, fines and, for subsequent prosecutions, up to five years in prison.

For American buyers the rule marks what is legal: only gold that passes through licensed dealers can leave Guyana. The Board works with the customs service, the Guyana Police Force and the Special Organised Crime Unit, a police unit, against unauthorised exports.

It is not yet clear whether the 2026 target will be met. Our 13 November report on the cash limit for gold buyers covers a separate Board decision.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can gold leave Guyana without the Gold Board?

Only a licensed dealer authorised by the Board can legally take gold out of the country. Others risk forfeiture of the gold, fines and prison.

Why does the Board buy close to the mines?

Officials say it saves miners travel time and cost, so selling legally becomes easier. A legal sale also gives the miner the receipt needed for licence renewals.

Has Guyana’s gold output really grown?

Official declarations rose in 2025 and, according to the minister, again in the first half of 2026. The DPI report gives no 2026 total for the Board.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →