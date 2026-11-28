Guyana Says US Backs It in Border Case
The vice president says Guyana has moved past bilateral talks with Venezuela and expects a favourable ruling from the world court on the border.
Politics: Guyana
Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said on Thursday 26 November 2026 in Georgetown that the United States strongly backs his country in its border dispute with Venezuela. He spoke at an awards ceremony of the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association, a business group, with US Ambassador Nicole Theriot in the audience.
Jagdeo thanked her for the “strong reiteration of the US’s support for the 1899 Award”, the arbitration ruling that set the land border. The case now sits with the International Court of Justice (ICJ), the United Nations’ top court in The Hague, which has announced no judgment date.
Key Facts
- Who. Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo and US Ambassador Nicole Theriot.
- What. Jagdeo says the US backs Guyana’s border claim while the court ruling is pending.
- Where. Georgetown, at a business association awards ceremony.
- When. Thursday 26 November 2026; ICJ judgment date not confirmed at the court.
- As of. 28 November 2026, 06:22 GMT
The vice president says Guyana has moved past bilateral talks with Venezuela and expects a favourable ruling from the world court on the border.
The dispute is over the Essequibo, a region that makes up roughly two thirds of Guyana’s land. A Paris arbitral tribunal fixed the boundary on 3 October 1899, and Venezuela later challenged that line.
Venezuela and the United Kingdom then signed the Geneva Agreement of 1966, the treaty that set up talks on the dispute, and Guyana filed its application at the ICJ in 2018. The court’s docket shows a ruling on its jurisdiction on 18 December 2020, emergency orders on 1 December 2023, known as provisional measures, and a change to them on 1 May 2025.
Hearings on the case itself ran from 4 to 11 May 2026 at the Peace Palace, the court’s seat in The Hague. The docket shows no later step, so the judgment date is not confirmed at the court.
Jagdeo told the ceremony that Guyana has “gone past the bilateral negotiation stage”, which is why it went to court. He expects a favourable ruling in January 2027, a timing that is his own expectation and not a court date.
He dismissed the idea that Guyana was being pushed into bilateral talks with Venezuela as “furthest from the truth”. He also addressed what he called recent public distortions of remarks by the US ambassador on the border.
The US Embassy in Georgetown said in a statement in the week of 16 November that its policy on the land boundary has not changed and that the 1899 award should be respected unless a competent legal body, or both parties together, set a new boundary. Guyana’s Foreign Ministry said it had received a US assurance that US border policy is unchanged.
Delcy Rodríguez, Venezuela’s acting president, has said that Venezuela does not recognise the ICJ. The court will therefore rule on a line that one of the two parties rejects.
Aubrey Norton, leader of the People’s National Congress Reform, Guyana’s main opposition party, struck a more cautious note at his weekly news conference the week before the dinner. “Let’s assume the impossible occur(s) and the arbitral award isn’t upheld, then all sides will have to go back and deal with the issue,” he said.
Norton said he is confident the court will rule in Guyana’s favour, and he urged the government to engage the opposition so that the approach stays consistent across changes of government. Under Article 60 of the court’s founding rules, its judgments are final and without appeal.
For US readers the link is oil. ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), the US oil major, operates the offshore Stabroek block, where Guyana’s oil is pumped.
Its installed capacity rose to 1.1 million barrels a day when its fifth production ship started on 16 November, the company said in its release of that date. The court case concerns the land boundary, not offshore licences.
US backing keeps diplomatic pressure on Venezuela while Guyana keeps its claim on a legal track, which is the setting for its oil industry. Jagdeo’s expected January 2027 ruling is the first checkpoint, and the court has not confirmed that date.
No second dated step, such as a hearing or a deadline, appears in the court’s docket.
Frequently Asked Questions
When will the ICJ rule on the Guyana–Venezuela border?
The court has not announced a date. Jagdeo expects a decision early next year, but that is his expectation and not a court schedule.
Does the case decide who owns Guyana’s offshore oil?
The case is about the land boundary, including the Essequibo region. It is not a case about offshore licences.
What is the arbitral award at the centre of the case?
It is the decision of a Paris tribunal that fixed the boundary between Venezuela and what was then British Guiana. The US says it should be respected unless a competent legal body or both parties set a new line.
More: Guyana news
Sources
- International Court of Justice case record 171, (accessed 28 November 2026)
- Government of Guyana Department of Public Information release, 26 November 2026
- US Embassy Georgetown statement, week of 16 November 2026
- Guyana Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement, November 2026
- ExxonMobil release, 16 November 2026
- Delcy Rodríguez statement, November 2026
- Aubrey Norton news conference, week of 16 November 2026
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