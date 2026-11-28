The oil fund USO fell 1.52% to US$137.77 on Friday, 27 November, ahead of Sunday's OPEC+ meeting, while Petrobras rose 4.92% and YPF 1.27%.

Brazil Puts 23 Pre-Salt Oil Blocks on the Block in Rio.

Key Facts The oil-tracking fund USO fell 1.52% to US$137.77 , 18.7% below its 23 October peak.

, 18.7% below its 23 October peak. Latin American producers rose : Petrobras up 4.92%, Ecopetrol 1.13%, YPF 1.27%.

: Petrobras up 4.92%, Ecopetrol 1.13%, YPF 1.27%. OPEC+, the producer group led by Saudi Arabia, meets on Sunday 29 November on 2027 output.

on 2027 output. Iraq wants a higher production quota , which adds to oversupply fears.

, which adds to oversupply fears. History offers no clear signal : after 27 similar falls the fund rose in 52% of cases.

: after 27 similar falls the fund rose in 52% of cases. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a betting market, prices a 5.0% chance that US crude touches US$90 in November (19:45 ET, 27 November).

Today’s Focus Oil eased on Friday, but the real story is the size of the fall behind it. The oil-tracking fund USO has lost 18.09% in 20 sessions and sits 18.7% below its 23 October high. The pause came because traders were reluctant to place big bets before OPEC+ meets on Sunday. Iraq’s oil ministry has said it wants a higher production ceiling for 2027 (Shafaq News, 7 November), which adds to fears of oversupply. Latin American oil shares ignored the dip. Petrobras jumped as the broad US stock market rallied and investors’ fear gauge dropped sharply, which pulled buyers back into beaten-down energy stocks. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Oil is down sharply in a month but still more than double its December 2025 low, so Sunday’s OPEC+ decision on 2027 output will set the next direction.

01 The session in one read

Oil took a breath on Friday, November 27, 2026. The USO fund, which tracks US crude, fell 1.52% to end a run of gains.

The pause came a day before a weekend of talks. OPEC+ gathers on Sunday, 29 November, to decide how much its members may pump in 2027, and nobody wants to be caught on the wrong side of that headline.

Latin America’s listed producers moved the other way. Petrobras, Ecopetrol and YPF all closed higher.

Assessment — Oversupply fear meets supply shocks MEDIUM The market is caught between two stories: a producer group that may pump more in 2027, and attacks on Middle East supply routes that keep a floor under prices. Friday’s small dip suggests the first story is slightly ahead, but the stock rebounds show investors are not betting on a collapse. The variable to watch is whether OPEC+ signals higher or unchanged 2027 quotas on Sunday.

Oil — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The fund closed at US$137.77, a price for the fund and not for a barrel of crude. Over five sessions it is down just 0.23%, so the week was flat; the damage was done earlier.

The producers diverged from crude. Petrobras climbed to US$16.84, Ecopetrol to US$13.48 and YPF to US$31.85, with Petrobras the clear leader on the day.

Asset Level Change WTI crude (USO) US$137.77 -1.52% Petrobras US$16.84 +4.92% Ecopetrol US$13.48 +1.13% YPF US$31.85 +1.27%

Sources RT close, 2026-11-27. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 176,573.35 -0.13% L 175,899 day range H 183,626 +11.55% over 12 months Market breadth · 2 names 100% advancing 2 ▲ advancing 0 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.56 -1.65% USD / MXN 19.63 -0.41% USD / CLP 1,030 -1.06% USD / COP 3,473 -2.15% USD / ARS 1,605 +0.23% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 176,573.35 -0.13% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,637.33 +1.83% S&P IPSA Chile 10,718.92 +1.69% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 — Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,573.35 -0.13% +11.55% 176,799.84 183,626 175,899 — IPSA 10,718.92 +1.69% — 10,541.04 10,744 10,626 — IPC MEX 71,637.33 +1.83% +14.30% 70,353.18 72,018 70,521 130,176,477 MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 — — — — — — USD/BRL 5.56 -1.65% +4.27% 5.65 5.65 5.48 — EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% -1.67% 6.38 6.21 6.02 — USD/MXN 19.63 -0.41% +7.02% 19.71 19.73 19.47 — USD/CLP 1,030 -1.06% +11.22% 1,041 1,038 1,027 — USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% -6.99% 3,550 3,547 3,462 — USD/PEN 3.47 -0.09% +3.07% 3.47 3.47 3.45 — USD/ARS 1,605 +0.23% +10.49% 1,601 1,606 1,587 — USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% +3.73% 39.22 40.70 40.69 — USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% -6.98% 6,219 6,405 6,399 — USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% +75.10% 11.42 11.80 11.78 — USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% -3.14% 58.00 60.44 59.52 — USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% -9.73% 428.88 441.10 440.56 — USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% +2.17% 7.39 7.65 7.65 — Largest moves today EUR/BRL 6.08 -4.77% USD/DOP 60.44 +4.20% USD/UYU 40.69 +3.77% USD/GTQ 7.65 +3.50% USD/BOB 11.80 +3.35% USD/PYG 6,405 +2.98% USD/CRC 440.56 +2.72% USD/COP 3,473 -2.15% The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.13%, with breadth positive — 2 of 2 names higher. IPC MEX led, while MERVAL lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 26 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Thursday, November 26, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

Cause one, in order of weight, is OPEC+ positioning. Iraq’s oil ministry has said Baghdad wants permission to produce more in 2027 (Shafaq News, 7 November). A bigger Iraqi quota would add supply to a market already fearing a glut, so traders trimmed positions before the meeting.

Cause two is a supply scare that cushions the fall. Houthi claims of attacks on Red Sea shipping and Saudi oil sites in recent weeks kept a floor under prices, although Saudi Arabia did not confirm a strike at its Ras Tanura refinery, which helps explain why the fund fell only modestly.

US commercial crude stocks rose by 1.1 million barrels to 418.9 million in the week to 20 November (US Energy Information Administration, eia.gov). The usual drivers were mixed. The dollar index edged up 0.36% to 104.03 and the US 10-year Treasury yield rose to 4.94%, both mild headwinds for commodities, while the S&P 500 rallied 1.60% to 7,297 and the VIX fear gauge dropped 11.16% to 23.81.

Petrobras’s 4.92% jump is best explained by that risk-on mood and a rebound after a 23.11% drop in 20 sessions, rather than any company announcement we found. We put medium confidence on that reading and low confidence on any single trigger.

04 The trend behind it

Four weeks ago oil was at its 12-month high. The fund then stood at 169.53 on 23 October and has since fallen to 18.7% below that level, though it remains 108.2% above its low of 66.17 on 16 December 2025.

This looks like a correction inside a much larger rally, not a new bear market. Over 60 sessions the fund is down only 2.4%.

Our own history since 2007 adds caution. After 27 earlier drops this large, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 14 cases, or 52%, with a median change of +0.1% and a worst case of -32.4%; history is not a forecast.

05 What it means for Latin America

Brazil is the clearest case. Petrobras is 35.6% below its 12-month high of 26.16 and 45.9% above its January low of 11.54, so investors who bought the dip are being rewarded while those who bought the peak remain deep underwater.

Ecopetrol, Colombia’s state-controlled producer, is 26.2% below its September high of 18.26. Colombia’s budget leans heavily on oil revenue, so a lower price squeezes public finances.

Argentina’s YPF, which drives the Vaca Muerta shale boom, rose on the day. Cheaper oil raises the bar for new shale wells, but higher-cost non-OPEC supply like Guyana’s offshore fields also becomes a bigger worry for producers if OPEC+ opens the taps.

Venezuela is a political wild card: it was reported in August to be weighing a departure from OPEC, a step that would change how much it can sell. Travellers and importers in the region benefit from cheaper fuel, but the relief at the pump lags crude by weeks.

06 The names to watch

Petrobras is the stock most sensitive to both oil and Brazilian politics, and its gain of 3.38% over five sessions shows buyers returning. Its 20-session record is still a 23.11% fall, so one good day does not make a recovery.

Ecopetrol rose 0.82% over five sessions after a 21.99% slide in 20 sessions. Our history since 2008 shows that after 13 comparable falls it was higher 20 sessions later in 6 cases, or 46%, with a worst case of -14.7%.

YPF is the one to watch if oil steadies, because shale investors need a price that justifies drilling. Gold’s 2.12% gain to 334.40 in the GLD fund shows some investors are still seeking shelter.

What Prediction Markets Say Polymarket, a prediction market where traders bet real money, prices a 5.0% chance that US crude (WTI) touches US$90 a barrel in November, 1.5% for US$95, 1.2% for US$100 and 2.6% for a fall to US$75 (as of 19:45 ET, 27 November). The market has traded about US$3.9 million. These prices are bets, not polls. Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

07 What would end it

The decisive event is Sunday, 29 November, when OPEC+ sets its 2027 policy. A deal that keeps quotas unchanged would support prices; a signal of higher output, especially for Iraq, would likely extend the slide.

The next date is 30 November, when the January Brent contract expires and can add short-term volatility. The levels are clear: support at the December 2025 low of 66.17, resistance at the 23 October peak of 169.53, and Friday’s close as the first line to hold.

The honest answer to whether this stops is that the slide pauses only if OPEC+ avoids a supply surprise and Middle East disruptions persist. Without both, the fall of the past month can continue.

08 What to watch

OPEC+ meeting: Sunday, 29 November: whether 2027 quotas are held or raised, and whether Iraq gets its higher ceiling.

Sunday, 29 November: whether 2027 quotas are held or raised, and whether Iraq gets its higher ceiling. Brent expiry: 30 November: the January contract rolls off and can move prices sharply.

30 November: the January contract rolls off and can move prices sharply. Middle East supply: Further attacks on Middle East oil routes could lift prices despite oversupply fears.

Further attacks on Middle East oil routes could lift prices despite oversupply fears. Petrobras: Whether Friday’s rebound holds after the 23.11% fall in 20 sessions.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did oil fall on Friday if supply risks are rising?

Traders trimmed bets before Sunday’s OPEC+ meeting, where Iraq is pushing for a higher production ceiling that would add supply.

Is the US$137.77 figure the price of a barrel?

No. It is the price of the USO fund, which tracks US crude, and it moves roughly with oil but is not the price of a barrel.

Why did Petrobras rise when oil fell?

The best-supported reading is a rebound after a steep fall, helped by a strong US stock market and falling fear gauge; confidence is medium.

Is oil about to rebound?

History is split: after 27 similar falls, the fund was higher 20 sessions later in 14 cases, or 52%, and history is not a forecast.

Market data: The Rio Times

In depth Oil and energy in Latin America 2026

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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