Bancolombia Owner Gets Fintech Deal Go-Ahead
Colombia's competition regulator has cleared the next step in Bancolombia's owner buying a payments network. Price, stake size and closing date are not public.
Colombia Business
Grupo Cibest, the Colombian financial group that owns Bancolombia, said on Wednesday 25 November 2026 that Colombia’s competition authority has cleared it to continue buying Comercial Card, the company that operates PTM. PTM is a payments network of more than 20,000 service points, made up of bank correspondents (shops that act as bank agents) and other merchants, Cibest said.
The Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio (SIC) is Colombia’s competition regulator. Closing still depends on the usual prior conditions, Cibest said.
Key Facts
- Who. Grupo Cibest, owner of Bancolombia, and PTM, a Colombian payments network run by Comercial Card.
- What. Colombia’s competition regulator cleared Cibest to continue the purchase; closing is still pending.
- Where. Colombia, all 32 departments (provinces).
- Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).
- As of. 25 November 2026, 19:50 GMT
Colombia’s competition regulator has cleared the next step in Bancolombia’s owner buying a payments network. Price, stake size and closing date are not public.
The companies first told the SIC about the deal in an application reported on 14 October 2026, asking for the simplest review, known as Phase I. The purchase is a share purchase made through Estrategias Cibest, a Cibest vehicle, and the stake and other details of the structure were kept under reserve. In that application, Comercial Card was described as a fintech, a financial-technology company, that finds, signs up and manages merchants able to act as bank correspondents for several financial institutions.
Its second business line covers utility-bill payments, mobile top-ups, entertainment pins and white-label payment platforms for other businesses. Cibest’s statement of 25 November counts more than 20,000 points of service in more than 1,000 municipalities across all 32 departments, as Colombia’s provinces are called.
The October application counted about 28,844 establishments, a different count made on a different date.
Cibest says PTM already works as its ally in the banking-correspondent model, in which shops serve as agents of a bank. Once the deal closes, PTM will keep running as an independent company serving other firms in the financial and real sectors, Cibest said.
The companies told the SIC that the market for aggregating bank correspondents has at least ten active players. They added that Comercial Card does not provide financial operations directly, because it manages the establishments where financial entities offer them through their own networks.
Points managed by Comercial Card would not automatically move into the networks of Bancolombia or Nequi, Cibest’s digital wallet, the application said. The companies told the SIC that joining the two would let them manage the correspondent network more efficiently.
Live Company IntelligenceGrupo Cibest S.A. — the full investor dossier
The purchase follows Cibest’s August 2026 purchase of Avista, a fintech that makes payroll-deduction loans. Cibest also runs Wompi, its payment gateway, and says it serves more than 33 million customers.
Cibest’s shares trade in Bogotá, and its American depositary receipts (ADRs, certificates that let US investors buy foreign shares) trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CIB. For holders, the deal has cleared one regulatory step but is not closed, and no price has been made public.
Cibest did not detail any change to the network after the purchase, and its statement does not say whether the SIC attached conditions. Nor has Cibest said what Bancolombia, Nequi or Wompi would do with the network.
Cibest said it and PTM will continue the formalities over the coming months. No closing date has been given.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does the approval mean the deal is closed?
No. Cibest said closing still depends on the usual prior conditions, and no closing date has been given.
Will PTM's shops become Bancolombia branches?
Not automatically. The companies told the competition regulator that points managed by Comercial Card would not move into the Bancolombia or Nequi networks by themselves, and Cibest says PTM will stay independent.
What is still unknown about the deal?
The price, the size of the stake and the closing date are not public. Cibest also has not said whether the regulator set conditions.
Sources
Grupo Cibest press statement, 25 November 2026 · Superintendencia de Industria y Comercio (SIC) · Companies' application to the SIC, as reported 14 October 2026 (no public URL)
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