The government calls it a heavy blow to a rebel front accused of killings, extortion and child recruitment, but the toll rests on official figures that no independent body has confirmed.

Security: Colombia

Colombia’s presidency said on Sunday 22 November 2026 that an air strike killed five members of the National Liberation Army (ELN), a rebel group. The government dates the operation to Saturday 21 November and places it near Dagua, on the road linking Cali with the Pacific port of Buenaventura.

The ELN has fought the Colombian state for decades, and the strike hit its Luis Carlos Cárdenas Arbeláez front in La Elsa, a rural district of Dagua in Valle del Cauca department. The people most exposed are those who live and work along the road corridor that carries trucks to Colombia’s main Pacific port.

Key Facts Who. President De La Espriella says forces hit the ELN’s Luis Carlos Cárdenas Arbeláez front.

What. Five rebels killed in Operation Neptuno, an air strike the presidency dates to Saturday 21 November 2026.

Where. La Elsa, a rural district of Dagua, Valle del Cauca, on the Cali to Buenaventura corridor.

Power Index. Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in Colombia ranks 6th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 51.1 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Colombia story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

The government calls it a heavy blow to a rebel front accused of killings, extortion and child recruitment, but the toll rests on official figures that no independent body has confirmed.

The strike follows earlier bombings of ELN camps in Cauca, the department next to Valle del Cauca, including one in October in which the government counted ten ELN members dead. President Abelardo De La Espriella, who took office on 7 August 2026, has made air strikes a regular tool against armed groups.

He presented the results of Operation Neptuno in a presidency statement dated 22 November, as a joint action of the armed forces and the National Police. He said the five dead make up 25% of the front’s members and strike the armed and security wing of a leader of the front, alias ‘Bertha’.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Colombia ranks 6th of 14 with 51.1 points. Strongest pillar: military means (91); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (28). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (BB-); 26 homicides per 100,000; organised crime at 7.8 of 10. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The state offers a reward of up to 787 million Colombian pesos (about US$225,000 at roughly 3,500 pesos per US$ in late November 2026) for ‘Bertha’. The presidency attributes to the front 68 selective killings, 72 cases of child recruitment, 55 extortions, 18 forced displacements and 10 attacks.

The presidency also accuses the front of burning six cargo trucks on the road from Loboguerrero to the Pacific port of Buenaventura and of harming 300 families in Dagua. Forces seized six rifles, one handgun, 41 magazines, 1,300 cartridges and 14 explosive devices, along with other war and supply items.

President Abelardo De La Espriella, who announced the results of the operation. (File photo)

Late on Thursday 19 November the president wrote on the social network X that Colombia’s Air Force had carried out a bombing against a narco-terrorist target in Valle del Cauca, and that he would give details the next day. Colombian accounts differ on whether the strike came on the night of 18 to 19 November or on 21 November, and the presidency says 21 November.

“The threat persists, but we are not going to yield,” De La Espriella said, in words from the presidency’s account translated from Spanish. He said there is “no truce against narco-terrorism” and that the actions weaken the group’s command and finances, curb its expansion in the Pacific region and protect the corridor between Buenaventura and Cali.

Valle del Cauca’s governor, Dilian Francisca Toro, said on 22 November, in words translated from Spanish, that the blow “shows the importance of coordinated State action to recover territorial control.” She called every action that hits criminals “an act of sovereignty and a breather for our people”, and said regions have long fought armed groups “with isolated efforts”.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Toro asked for a sustained security policy for the Pacific municipalities. Dagua’s mayor, Karol Villarejo, said her priority is protecting families and children, and that security is the job of the armed forces.

A second presidency release of 22 November says Neptuno is the tenth strategic bombing against armed groups since De La Espriella took office. Its balance to 19 November counts 1,455 “affectations”, the government’s term for blows against armed groups, with 1,037 captured, 158 killed in operations and 260 surrenders.

Against the ELN alone the government counts 357 affectations, 291 captured and 51 killed. These are government figures and have not been independently verified.

The president said the strike follows the earlier ‘neutralisation’ of alias ‘Marcos Pacífico’, whom he described as military chief of the ELN’s Southwestern War Front. The presidency statement gives no detail on that earlier case.

The presidency has not published the names or ranks of the five dead, and it has not said whether any civilians were affected. It has also not said whether ‘Bertha’ was in the area.

Those most exposed are the families of Dagua and the truck drivers on the road to Buenaventura, which the president says the strike protects. The government has made air strikes a regular tool, and no next step or date has been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Colombia’s government say it hit?

It says Operation Neptuno struck an ELN front in Dagua, in Valle del Cauca. The toll comes from the government, and we found no ELN statement.

Why does the Dagua road matter?

It links Cali with Buenaventura, Colombia’s main Pacific port. Attacks on it affect local families and the trucks that use it.

Is the toll independently confirmed?

No. The figures come from the presidency, and no independent body or ELN account has confirmed them.

Sources Published Wednesday 25 November 2026 · Source: Presidency of Colombia statements of 22 November 2026 · Presidency of Colombia, Operation Neptuno · Presidency of Colombia, security balance

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →