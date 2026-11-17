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Key Facts Gold: Spot gold fell 0.3% to US$3,863 an ounce, its lowest close in at least 12 months.

Spot gold fell 0.3% to US$3,863 an ounce, its lowest close in at least 12 months. Silver: Spot silver fell 3.0% to US$47.19, also a 12-month low, 58.8% below its January record close.

Spot silver fell 3.0% to US$47.19, also a 12-month low, 58.8% below its January record close. Cause: Traders bet the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, lifting the 10-year Treasury yield to 5.14%.

Traders bet the US Federal Reserve will raise interest rates, lifting the 10-year Treasury yield to 5.14%. Funds: The gold fund GLD is down 7.0% and the silver fund SLV down 11.9% in five sessions.

The gold fund GLD is down 7.0% and the silver fund SLV down 11.9% in five sessions. Latin America: Mexico, the top silver producer, and Peru, a major miner, lose export income when prices fall.

Mexico, the top silver producer, and Peru, a major miner, lose export income when prices fall. Prediction markets: Polymarket, a real-money prediction market, prices a 0.25-point Federal Reserve rate rise in December at 91.5% (US$35.7 million traded, 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November).

Today’s Focus Gold and silver closed on Monday, 16 November 2026 at their lowest levels in at least a year, and for silver the damage is far deeper. Spot gold slipped 0.3% to US$3,863 an ounce, while spot silver dropped 3.0% to US$47.19. The reason is interest rates. Markets now bet that the Federal Reserve, America’s central bank, will raise rates again, and higher rates make assets that pay nothing, such as gold bars, less attractive. The move continues a long slide. Over 20 sessions gold is down 4.9% and silver is down 12.4%. Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Latin America story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time. What matters today. Gold and silver now trade where the market has not been in a year, so the next US inflation and Fed signals decide whether this is a capitulation low or the start of a deeper fall.

01 The session in one read

Gold usually rises when investors are frightened, and on Monday, 16 November 2026 investors were frightened. The S&P 500, Wall Street’s main share index, fell 1.92%, and the VIX, which measures expected stock-market swings, jumped 18.70% to 22.91.

Yet gold still edged down 0.3%, and silver tumbled 3.0%. When the traditional refuge fails in a rough session, it usually means investors are selling what they can, not what they want.

Assessment — Rate-hike fear, not panic, is driving it MEDIUM The best-supported reading is that rising expectations of Fed rate rises, a stronger dollar and a 5.14% ten-year yield are crushing metals that pay no interest, with forced selling by leveraged funds adding speed on a day when stocks also fell. US factory data was also weak: the New York Empire State manufacturing index fell to 7.8 in November against a consensus of 18 (RT economic calendar), yet gold did not gain. We are fairly sure of the rate channel, less sure of the forced-selling part, which fits the pattern but cannot be seen directly. The variable to watch is the 10-year yield: a sustained move back below its recent range would likely stop the bleeding.

Gold & Silver — the daily wrap.

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02 The board

The gold-tracking fund GLD closed at US$352.93, down 0.71% on the day and 7.01% lower over five sessions. That shows how steadily ordinary investors have been leaving.

The silver fund SLV has fallen 11.94% in five sessions, against 7.01% for the gold fund. Silver is the more nervous cousin: smaller, thinner and tied to factories as well as to savers.

Asset Level Change Gold US$3,863/oz -0.3% Silver US$47.19/oz -3.0%

Source: RT close, 2026-11-16. Where a commodity has no spot feed, an exchange-traded tracker or leading producer is shown as a labelled proxy.

Live Market Intelligence The live market board Inside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board. Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence Latin America — Cross-Market Board Ibovespa · benchmark 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% over 12 months Market breadth · 3 names 0% advancing 0 ▲ advancing 3 declining ▼ Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.79 +0.11% USD / MXN 18.50 -0.08% USD / CLP 997.53 +0.27% USD / COP 3,315 -0.09% USD / ARS 1,550 -0.02% Latin America scoreboard Index Last Today Strength Ibovespa Brazil 169,295.41 -1.83% S&P/BMV IPC Mexico 71,204.98 -0.84% S&P IPSA Chile 10,525.26 -1.27% S&P MERVAL Argentina 2,848,945 — MSCI COLCAP Colombia 2,452.46 -0.02% Full instrument board Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% +7.84% 172,457.76 — — — IPSA 10,525.26 -1.27% — 10,660.26 10,698 10,499 — IPC MEX 71,204.98 -0.84% +13.87% 71,811.20 — — — MERVAL 2,848,945 — — 2,848,945 — — — COLCAP 2,452.46 -0.02% — — — — — USD/BRL 5.79 +0.11% +9.34% 5.78 5.79 5.78 — EUR/BRL 6.37 +2.14% +3.91% 6.24 6.37 6.35 — USD/MXN 18.50 -0.08% +1.04% 18.52 18.52 18.49 — USD/CLP 997.53 +0.27% +8.63% 994.88 997.53 997.53 — USD/COP 3,315 -0.09% -10.43% 3,318 3,319 3,315 — USD/PEN 3.41 +0.10% +3.34% 3.41 3.41 3.40 — USD/ARS 1,550 -0.02% +10.11% 1,550 1,550 1,550 — USD/UYU 40.61 +0.05% +3.47% 40.59 40.61 40.61 — USD/PYG 6,186 +2.79% -10.74% 6,018 6,186 6,186 — USD/BOB 11.59 +2.44% +72.10% 11.31 11.59 11.59 — USD/DOP 60.36 +2.08% -5.22% 59.13 60.51 60.32 — USD/CRC 442.56 +1.76% -9.48% 434.89 442.56 442.56 — USD/GTQ 7.64 -0.05% +2.01% 7.64 7.64 7.64 — Largest moves today USD/PYG 6,186 +2.79% USD/BOB 11.59 +2.44% EUR/BRL 6.37 +2.14% USD/DOP 60.36 +2.08% IBOV 169,295.41 -1.83% USD/CRC 442.56 +1.76% IPSA 10,525.26 -1.27% IPC MEX 71,204.98 -0.84% The session read The Ibovespa eased 1.83%, with breadth negative — 0 of 3 names higher. MERVAL led, while IPSA lagged. From The Rio Times Related coverage · 17 Nov 2026 Latin American Pulse for Tuesday, November 17, 2026 Read →

03 Why it moved

First and heaviest, rate-hike bets. The 10-year US Treasury yield, the return on lending to Washington for a decade, reached 5.14% after rising 24 basis points in five sessions, even though it dipped 1 basis point on Monday.

Second, the dollar. The dollar index stands at 103.63, up 1.94% over five sessions and up 0.21% on Monday, which makes metals priced in dollars costlier for buyers elsewhere.

Third, forced selling. Stocks fell and fear rose, so funds that borrow to invest often sell winners to cover losses elsewhere; gold and silver, being easy to sell, get hit first. Oil also fell, with the USO fund down 3.81%, hinting at a broad retreat from commodities.

Our confidence is medium. The rate channel is well evidenced; the forced-selling reading is the best fit for a refuge asset falling on a fearful day.

04 The trend behind it

Gold hit a record close of 5,513 on 28 January and has lost 29.9% since. Over 20 sessions spot gold is down 4.9%, so the slide is not a one-day shock.

Silver’s record close of 114.59 came the same day and has lost 58.8%, more than half its value. This is a continuation of a long unwinding, but a new phase in one respect: both metals now sit at fresh 12-month lows.

05 What it means for Latin America

Mexico is the world’s largest silver producer and Peru ranks among the leading miners, so both feel a 58.8% fall from silver’s January peak in export earnings and mine profits.

A stronger dollar and a 5.14% US yield also pull money out of emerging markets, pressuring the Mexican peso, the Peruvian sol and the Brazilian real. Savers who hold gold as protection against local inflation have seen that protection erode this year.

Travellers and importers gain a little: cheaper gold jewellery and bullion abroad, though the stronger dollar offsets some of it.

06 The names to watch

Watch the gold fund GLD at US$352.93 and large silver miners with Mexican and Peruvian mines, whose shares tend to move more than the metal itself. Producers’ shares fall faster than prices when investors doubt the next quarter’s profits.

07 What would end it

The nearest support is the 12-month low itself: 3,863 for gold and 47.19 for silver. A close below either would open new ground, while resistance sits at the round numbers of 4,000 for gold and 50 for silver, then far above at the January highs.

The key event is the Federal Reserve’s December meeting, together with the next US inflation and jobs reports. Softer data that cool rate-hike bets and pull the 10-year yield down would be the most likely turning point.

The honest answer to whether this stops is: not until yields stop rising. A bounce is possible at any time, but a lasting recovery needs the rate story to change.

08 What to watch

US 10-year yield: A fall from 5.14% would ease pressure on gold and silver.

A fall from 5.14% would ease pressure on gold and silver. Fed December meeting: A rate rise or a clear signal of one would test the 12-month lows.

A rate rise or a clear signal of one would test the 12-month lows. US dollar index: A move back below 103.63 would help metals priced in dollars.

A move back below 103.63 would help metals priced in dollars. Silver at 47.19: A close below this level would open new lows, with Mexican and Peruvian miners most exposed.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, where users bet real money, lists a market on the Federal Reserve’s December decision, with US$35.7 million traded as of 9:10 p.m. ET, 16 November 2026. It prices a 0.25-point rise at 91.5%, a 0.5-point or larger rise at 4.7%, no change at 3.2%, a 0.25-point cut at 0.4% and a 0.5-point or larger cut at 0.2%.

A separate Polymarket market on where gold will trade in November (US$181,222 traded) prices a fall to US$3,800 during November at 67%.

These prices are bets, not polls. They show traders expect the Fed, the US central bank, to raise interest rates again in December, which is the main pressure on gold and silver.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

More: Latin America news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did gold fall when stocks fell?

Rate-hike bets and a stronger dollar outweighed safe-haven buying, and forced selling by leveraged investors likely added to the drop.

How far have gold and silver fallen from their peaks?

Spot gold is 29.9% below its 28 January high of 5,513, and spot silver is 58.8% below its record close of 114.59.

What did US data show on Monday?

The New York Empire State manufacturing index fell to 7.8 in November from 25.5 in October, well below the consensus of 18, according to the RT economic calendar.

Who is hurt in Latin America?

Mexico, the top silver producer, and Peru, a major miner, lose export income, while regional currencies face pressure from a stronger dollar.

Market data: The Rio Times

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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