A fight over student hostel fees has pushed Ghana's rent regulator to ask police for protection.

File photo. Ghana Commercial Bank building, Accra, 2021. Photo: Fquasie, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

GHANA · REAL ESTATE

Ghana’s chief rent regulator asked the national police chief on Friday 20 November 2026 for round-the-clock protection, saying his life is at stake in a fight over student hostel fees. The row pits the Rent Control Department, Ghana’s rent regulator, against the University of Ghana’s hostel company, University of Ghana Enterprises Limited, known as UGEL.

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For US readers, the dispute tests how far Ghana’s government will push a university-owned company over housing costs, and matters to families budgeting a semester in Accra. Our earlier report on the student protest over hostel fees explains how the fight began.

Key Facts The request Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku asked police for 24-hour protection on Friday 20 November 2026.

The dispute UGEL, the University of Ghana’s hostel company, says Ghana’s rent law does not cover it.

The fees Hall fees rise GH¢500 (US$43) to GH¢3,500 (US$298) a year; GH¢ means Ghanaian cedis.

The next step UGEL must appear at a hearing within one week; rent control goes digital in 2027.

A fight over student hostel fees has pushed Ghana’s rent regulator to ask police for protection.

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What Happened

Frederick Opoku, the acting Rent Commissioner, said in a television interview on Friday that he wants two police officers with him around the clock from Monday. He said he is doing work for the nation and that a soldier paired with an officer would also do.

Opoku says he had written to UGEL’s chief executive two days before inspecting one of its hostels on Tuesday 17 November. He says UGEL’s lawyers replied that the facility was outside his regulation, and that he went anyway, citing the Rent Act, 1963 (Act 220), which he says covers all premises in Ghana.

The visit ended in a confrontation with the hostel manager that was filmed and widely shared online. Opoku said he is human and that, out of emotion, he might go overboard.

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Why the Fees Are Disputed

The University of Ghana said in a statement dated 8 November that an initial 26% rise for some UGEL halls was only a provisional proposal and not an approved tariff. After talks with the students’ representative council, the elected student body, it cut the increase to 15% for standard four-bed rooms.

In the university’s traditional halls, the yearly fee rises by GH¢500, from GH¢3,000 to GH¢3,500 (about US$256 to US$298 at 11.73 cedis per US dollar, the market rate of 21 November). The university links the rise to utilities and maintenance.

The Rent Control Department says it petitioned the Attorney-General, the government’s chief legal officer, on 10 November to investigate and, if the facts support it, to prosecute. Opoku says his department has no prosecuting powers of its own, and that as a regulator he believes his law has been breached.

What the Students Say

Abraham Kofi Amudzegbe, president of the University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council, said on Friday 20 November that the department never formally told the council about the inspection. He said that had the council known, it would have mobilised to support the Commissioner.

Amudzegbe also praised Opoku’s push and said the accommodation crisis is not new. Opoku says 15 students have petitioned his office.

What Happens Next

Opoku says he served UGEL a summons on Friday afternoon for a hearing within one week. If UGEL does not appear, he says he will return to assess the rents and tell the company what it may charge.

The University of Ghana said on Thursday that it regrets the confrontation and will review it. Ahmed Ibrahim, the Minister of Works and Housing, backs the action, and Opoku says he reports to the minister directly.

Separately, Opoku says Rent Control will go digital in the first three months of 2027. Tenancy forms would be downloaded online with a coded verification step, and landlords would have to register before complaints are heard.

A three-month pilot at the department’s Greater Accra office has registered about 3,000 landlords. Opoku says the requirements reflect existing law that had not been consistently enforced.

What It Means for You

If you are sending a student to Legon or planning an exchange semester, expect hostel prices and rules to stay unsettled until the hearing and any Attorney-General decision. Ask any provider in writing which fee schedule applies and whether it has been approved.

Visitors who rent flats in Accra can also watch the digital plan. Landlords may soon need registration, and tenants would need a rent card as proof of tenancy.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether UGEL will attend the hearing, or whether the Attorney-General will act on the 10 November petition. The Rent Control Department has not published which rooms were found above approved rates.

The dispute over whether students count as tenants under the Rent Act remains untested in court as far as the public record shows. It is also not known what rents Opoku would set if he returns to assess the hostel.

More: Ghana news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who Is Ghana’s Rent Commissioner?

Frederick Opoku is the acting Rent Commissioner, the head of the Rent Control Department. He says he reports directly to the Minister of Works and Housing.

What Is UGEL?

University of Ghana Enterprises Limited is the university’s company that runs several student hostels. It says its halls fall outside the Rent Act because students are not tenants.

Why Did the Commissioner Ask for Police Protection?

Opoku said his life is at stake after a filmed confrontation at a UGEL hostel. He asked the Inspector-General of Police for two officers around the clock.

Are Hostel Fees at the University of Ghana Rising?

Yes. The university cut a proposed 26% rise to 15% for standard four-bed UGEL rooms, and raised traditional hall fees by GH¢500 (about US$43).

Sources: University of Ghana, management statement on hostel fees, 8 November 2026; Rent Control Department of Ghana, statements by Acting Rent Commissioner Frederick Opoku, 18 and 20 November 2026; University of Ghana Students’ Representative Council, press conference, 20 November 2026; Ministry of Works and Housing of Ghana; RT, USD/GHS rate, 21 November 2026.





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