Ghana's government used a birthday dinner to put a public service test to its biggest mobile operator, while the company pointed to spending it had already announced.

File photo. Office towers and traffic in Accra, Ghana, 2019. Photo: Synth85, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

Business: Ghana

Ghana’s Vice-President, Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, told MTN Ghana on Wednesday 18 November 2026 to improve its network, reach underserved communities and treat customers better. She spoke at a stakeholder dinner in Accra marking the mobile operator’s 30th anniversary.

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The company answered with an investment plan of US$1.1 billion over three years, but that plan is not new. For readers in the United States, the exchange shows how a government presses a dominant phone and mobile-money provider on quality.

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Key Facts Who. Vice-President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang pressed MTN Ghana, the country’s biggest mobile operator, led by Stephen Blewett.

What. She asked for better network quality, wider rural coverage and better customer service.

Where/When. Accra, at MTN Ghana’s 30th anniversary dinner, Wednesday 18 November 2026.

As of. 20 November 2026, 14:46 GMT.

Ghana’s government used a birthday dinner to put a public service test to its biggest mobile operator, while the company pointed to spending it had already announced.

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MTN Ghana says it began operating in 1996 as Spacefon and launched its Mobile Money phone-payment service in 2009. The anniversary year was launched on 14 May 2026 with Samuel Nartey George, Ghana’s communications minister.

MTN Ghana belongs to MTN Group, a listed South African company. The Wednesday dinner was one of several events marking the anniversary.

File photo: Independence Arch, Accra, Ghana.

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Opoku-Agyemang urged the company to strengthen network quality, extend coverage to underserved communities and improve customer service. The dinner brought together government officials, regulators, business leaders and investors.

She said trust in digital financial services must rest on strong data protection, resilient cybersecurity and clear accountability. Mobile Money is the phone-based payment service that many customers use to send and receive money.

She also said the 2027 Budget gives the communications ministry US$45 million for rural telephony, and that a National Financial Inclusion and Development Strategy is being drafted. Both points are her own statements at the dinner.

MTN Ghana chief executive Stephen Blewett said the company plans to invest US$1.1 billion over the next three years, including 500 new cell sites (mobile phone masts) in 2026. He said its new 5G spectrum, the radio frequencies for fifth-generation mobile service, will extend coverage and ease congestion.

That plan is not new, because MTN Ghana has cited the same plan since May 2026, and repeated it at anniversary events. What changed is the setting, a public request from the Vice-President at the company’s own celebration.

Blewett said parts of the country have endured poor service for too long, and that customers’ expectation of a dependable network is fair. He put the subscriber base at more than 32 million, with more than 2,000 direct employees and about 18.9 million active Mobile Money users as of September 2026.

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Spectrum, Profit and the Promise

MTN Ghana said in early October 2026 that it had secured 5G spectrum from the National Communications Authority (NCA), Ghana’s telecoms regulator, for about US$202 million. The spectrum sits in two frequency bands, 700 MHz and 3 GHz (megahertz and gigahertz, units of radio frequency), which the company says will extend coverage and ease congestion.

Separately, MTN Ghana’s nine-month profit after tax rose 43%, according to results the company released in late October 2026. Those results are unaudited.

The anniversary theme is “30 Years of Progress, Powered by You”, and the company’s May statement promised investment in fibre (cable networks), core-network modernisation (upgrading the central systems that run the mobile network) and renewable energy. It is not known which of these gets the largest share of the money.

It is not known how the government will measure service quality, or how the US$1.1 billion splits between 5G and fibre. Nor is it known when 5G coverage targets must be met.

For now the test is practical: whether the 500 new cell sites reach the communities the Vice-President described. The US$45 million for rural telephony in the 2027 Budget is the government’s side of that test.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Ghana’s Vice-President speak to MTN Ghana?

She used the company’s 30th anniversary dinner to ask for better network quality, wider coverage and better customer service. The request reflects pressure on a dominant provider whose services many Ghanaians rely on.

Is the MTN Ghana investment plan new?

No, the company has cited it since May 2026 and repeated it at the dinner. The open question is how it splits between 5G and fibre.

Why does Mobile Money matter here?

It is a phone-based payment service with about 18.9 million active MTN users in Ghana, so outages and fraud reach everyday users. That is why the Vice-President tied trust to data protection, cybersecurity and accountability.

Sources Sources: MTN Ghana 30th anniversary statement and press release of 22 May 2026; remarks of the Vice-President and MTN Ghana management at the Accra dinner of 18 November 2026 · MTN Ghana · Ministry of Communications

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