The Attorney-General says weekends, holidays and unfinished investigations are no excuse for holding a suspect. The order also sets rules on torture, searches, statements and bail.

Office towers rise above trees and rooftops in central Accra, Ghana, in an undated photo. The photo does not show the banknotes or the central bank. Photo: Francisco Anzola / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY 2.0)

Ghana Justice

Ghana’s chief law officer has told the police that no suspect may sit in a cell for more than 48 hours without seeing a judge. Dr Dominic Akuritinga Ayine, the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, signed the order on Monday 2 November 2026, and it was reported on Thursday 19 November.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The directive covers arrests, questioning, searches and bail. It applies to every agency that investigates crime and to every person arrested in Ghana.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Ghana's Attorney-General, Dr Dominic Ayine, ordering police and other investigators.

What. Suspects must be freed or brought before a court within 48 hours.

Where. Ghana, covering the police and every other agency that investigates crime.

When. Effective Monday 2 November 2026; reported Thursday 19 November; review after 12 months.

As of. Saturday 21 November 2026, 10:00 a.m. GMT

The Attorney-General says weekends, holidays and unfinished investigations are no excuse for holding a suspect. The order also sets rules on torture, searches, statements and bail.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Ghana police Email address Follow

Ayine said his office had seen recurring practices that fall below constitutional standards. He listed detention beyond the 48-hour limit that Ghana’s law already sets, arrests to recover civil debts, coerced or wrongly recorded statements and searches without legal authority.

He argued that these habits undermine prosecutions, expose the Republic to compensation claims and erode public confidence. The directive is part of the Attorney-General’s wider criminal-justice reforms.

The order is addressed to the Inspector-General of Police, the head of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID, the police detective arm) and the head of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO, the financial-crimes agency). It also names the National Investigations Bureau (NIB, a state investigating agency), the Narcotics Control Commission (the drug-control agency) and any other body with power to investigate crime.

The 48-hour clock starts when a person’s liberty is first restrained, not when the arrest is entered in the police diary. Before it ends, the officer in charge must release the suspect, with or without enquiry bail (release while police keep investigating), or bring the person before a court.

The text closes the usual escape routes. It says: “Detention beyond that period without a court order is unlawful and shall not be justified by weekends, public holidays, transfer between stations or incomplete investigations.”

Arrests need a warrant, unless the Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30, the main criminal procedure law) or another law expressly allows otherwise. Officers must tell suspects at once, in a language they understand, why they are held and that they have a right to a lawyer.

Independence Arch in Accra, Ghana. File photo: Ijon / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0).

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

Torture, beating, threats, stripping and humiliation are banned, and no order from a superior justifies them. Incommunicado detention is also banned, so a relative or nominated person must be told where a suspect is held.

Searches need a court warrant unless the law expressly allows otherwise. A warrantless search must record its legal authority and reasons.

Suspects must be cautioned in a language they understand. A statement made in custody needs an independent witness who understands that language, and a suspect who asks for a lawyer must be allowed to consult one before and during the interview.

On bail, the directive makes liberty the rule and detention the exception. It bars excessive or unattainable sureties (guarantees of a suspect’s return), cash deposits and the retention of title documents, and says plainly: “Bail is free.”

The enforcement runs through the courts and the prosecutor. Evidence obtained in breach of the Constitution or law may be excluded, which could make a prosecution fail, and the Attorney-General’s office may decline to prosecute or discontinue such cases.

The office says it will not lend its authority to a prosecution that rests on torture or coercion. That gives police a practical reason to comply, since a case built on a forced statement could collapse in court.

Heads of agencies must send quarterly compliance reports to the Attorney-General’s office. These count arrests, releases on enquiry bail, court appearances, detentions beyond 48 hours, ill-treatment, unlawful searches and coerced statements.

Agencies must write the directive into standing orders, training and induction within 90 days of it taking effect, which by our count is Sunday 31 January 2027. Officers who break it face disciplinary action, and agency heads must report the measures they took.

The published summaries give no count of suspects held beyond 48 hours today. Nor is it known whether agencies will meet the 90-day deadline, and the summaries carry no police response.

The date of the first quarterly report is not stated. The directive is to be reviewed after 12 months, in November 2027.

A separate story from the same week: Ghana’s Air Force took delivery of a new executive jet on 16 November 2026, covered in our earlier report. More reporting is on our Ghana page.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Ghana 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 3 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the directive apply to foreigners arrested in Ghana?

It speaks of arrested persons and does not limit the rules by nationality. Court appearance and access to a lawyer are among its core requirements.

What happens if officers ignore the rules?

They face disciplinary action, and heads of agencies must report what they did about it. Evidence gathered unlawfully may also be thrown out, which can end a case.

What is enquiry bail?

It means a suspect goes home while police keep investigating. The directive prefers it wherever the inquiry can continue without custody.

Sources: Directive of the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice on the conduct of criminal investigations, 2 November 2026; Criminal and Other Offences (Procedure) Act, 1960 (Act 30).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error