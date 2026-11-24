Ghana’s gold board wants every small-scale sale tested, priced and financed under its own rules, and the buyers who carry that gold say the new purity machines are out of their reach.

Photo: Enock4seth / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Economy: Ghana

Ghana’s licensed gold buyers, the middlemen who carry small-scale miners’ gold to the state, were told at a training session reported on 23 November 2026 to stand together as the rules tighten. Nicholas Amankwah, member of parliament for the Wassa Amenfi East constituency, urged them to strengthen their association so that unlicensed operators cannot exploit them.

The session was organised by the Chamber of Licensed Gold Buyers, the buyers’ trade body, with Solidaridad, an international non-profit group. It shows how GoldBod, Ghana’s state gold board, is tightening control over a trade in which it spent about US$16.1 billion between January 2025 and May 2026, according to a statement to Parliament on 24 June 2026.

Key Facts Who. Nicholas Amankwah, a Ghanaian member of parliament, urged licensed gold buyers to unite.

What. GoldBod, Ghana’s state gold board, made X-ray (XRF) testing the definitive purity method.

Where/When. Ghana; a training session reported on 23 November 2026.

As of. 24 November 2026, 07:30 GMT.

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Ghana’s gold board wants every small-scale sale tested, priced and financed under its own rules, and the buyers who carry that gold say the new purity machines are out of their reach.

GoldBod was created under the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140), to bring the output of small mines into licensed channels. Deputy Finance Minister Thomas Ampem Nyarko told Parliament on 24 June 2026 that between January 2025 and May 2026 it bought 135.843 tonnes of gold, spending about US$16.1 billion.

Of that total, 135.221 tonnes came from artisanal and small-scale miners, the individuals and groups who dig with simple equipment, the deputy minister said. He told lawmakers the aim was “capturing Ghana’s gold for Ghana’s balance sheet, Ghana’s reserves, and Ghana’s economic sovereignty.”

GoldBod licenses buyers in tiers: Tier 1 buyers trade in set areas, Tier 2 buyers may buy only from licensed miners or Tier 1 buyers, and aggregators sit above them and supply GoldBod. As of 31 May 2026, the deputy minister said, it had licensed 1,184 buyers: 2 aggregators, 67 self-financing aggregators, 736 Tier 2 buyers and 379 Tier 1 buyers.

File photo: office towers and traffic in Accra, Ghana, 2019. Photo: Synth85, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

A GoldBod compliance notice dated 28 September 2026 made XRF testing, in which an X-ray fluorescence machine measures gold purity, the definitive method from Thursday 1 October 2026. Where a buyer genuinely cannot use XRF, or buyer and seller both agree to water-density testing (a weighing method), the notice says gold is bought at a 0.7% purity discount.

Successive XRF readings must stay within 0.1%, and a breach can trigger action under Act 1140, according to the same notice. Under a GoldBod notice reported in June 2026, licensed buyers may not pay more than GoldBod’s published price at the time of purchase.

From 1 July 2026 the London Bullion Market Association’s morning and afternoon gold prices became the sole benchmarks, and GoldBod publishes two official purchase prices each trading day, at 10:30 and 15:00. Separate trade-financing controls took effect on 1 August 2026, covering licences, customer checks, creditworthiness, financing agreements and security.

GoldBod said in a statement on 24 August 2026 that the financing controls should not be seen as a withdrawal of financial support. For buyers, the combined effect is that purity, price and credit are now each set or checked by the board.

Amankwah told the session: “I encourage them to maintain the various groupings so that such workshops can be organised for them to know how to operate in gold buying.” Kwaku Ohemeng Amoah, chief executive of the Chamber, said the aim was to make all activity in the small-scale segment conform with international standards and be carried out ethically.

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Amoah said licensed buyers are not required to buy XRF machines, which would instead be placed at sub-aggregator level, a stage before gold goes to GoldBod for export, to measure actual purity. He acknowledged that changing established practice takes time and said the Chamber is working to simplify the requirements.

Boniface Assan, a gold buyer at the session, raised the main objection. He asked GoldBod to supply XRF machines to Tier 1 buyers, saying access would help them determine the weight and purity of raw gold bought at mining sites, and that the current set-up poses challenges for buyers who do not use the water-density method there.

For US readers who follow gold or West African trade, the stake is how much of Ghana’s small-scale output now moves under one state price and one testing standard. Nyarko said that GoldBod bought, aggregated and exported 104 tonnes of small-scale gold in 2025, worth over US$10 billion.

Solidaridad’s Rosemary Addico said licensed buyers can help curb illegal mining by tracing sources, and that from 2027 Solidaridad will help artisanal miners obtain mercury-free equipment on credit paid in instalments. The 2027 budget statement of 12 November 2026, delivered by Finance Minister Cassiel Ato Forson, plans a 3% discount on small-scale gold purchases, with no start date given.

The date and venue of the session were not stated, and neither was how many buyers attended. GoldBod has not said whether it will supply XRF machines to Tier 1 buyers, and no reply to Assan’s request has been reported.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were Ghana’s licensed gold buyers told to unite?

Nicholas Amankwah said a stronger association would help buyers understand GoldBod policies and avoid being exploited by unlicensed operators. It would also allow more workshops to be organised for them.

Do licensed buyers have to buy XRF machines?

No, according to the Chamber’s chief executive, Kwaku Ohemeng Amoah. The machines are meant for sub-aggregator level, to check purity before gold is exported.

What is the dispute over XRF machines?

Buyer Boniface Assan wants GoldBod to supply the machines to Tier 1 buyers so they can check purity at mining sites. GoldBod has not been reported as replying.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: statements at the Chamber of Licensed Gold Buyers and Solidaridad training session reported on 23 November 2026; GoldBod compliance notice of 28 September 2026; GoldBod notices and statement of 24 June and 24 August 2026; Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140); Deputy Finance Minister’s statement to Parliament, 24 June 2026; Ghana 2027 budget statement, 12 November 2026

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