Ghana’s forest guards now work beside soldiers in the Krokosua Hills reserve, and the account says the month-long crackdown keeps meeting violent resistance.

Tall trees in the Bia forest, Western Region, Ghana. File photo, 2010 (Akiwumi, CC BY-SA 3.0).

Security: Ghana

Armed men attacked a joint team of Forestry Commission staff, from Ghana’s state forestry regulator, and soldiers in the Western North Region. The team had arrested two suspected illegal chainsaw operators, according to a published account that cites the commission and appeared on Tuesday 24 November 2026.

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The attack took place at Sefwi-Asawinso, in the area of the Krokosua Hills Forest Reserve. The reserve is a state-protected forest where logging without a permit is illegal.

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The account describes machetes, pump-action guns and a cutlass left lodged in an official pick-up truck. It mentions no injuries and does not say whether any attacker has been arrested.

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Key Facts Who. A joint forestry and military team, attacked by armed men allegedly led by a local logger.

Where. Sefwi-Asawinso, Western North Region, beside the Krokosua Hills Forest Reserve.

What. Attackers tried to free two chainsaw suspects, now remanded until Monday 7 December 2026.

Earlier. On Wednesday 18 November 2026 a mob seized an impounded timber truck from the reserve.

As of. 24 November 2026, 21:00 GMT.

Ghana’s forest guards now work beside soldiers in the Krokosua Hills reserve, and the account says the month-long crackdown keeps meeting violent resistance.

The team acted on a tip received by the commission’s district forestry office about illegal logging in the Agyemandiem and Domi portions of the reserve. It arrested two suspects who were allegedly operating chainsaws inside the reserve.

While the officers were moving the suspects, a group of armed men allegedly led by a logger the account names only as Barta confronted them. The account says the men carried machetes and pump-action guns and tried to force the officers to release the two suspects.

The officers resisted, and the attackers then threatened them with cutlasses, the account says. One attacker struck an official pick-up truck with a cutlass, which stuck in the vehicle, and the front fender was damaged.

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The two suspects were handed to the Western North Regional Police Command, the regional police headquarters, for prosecution. They appeared at the magistrate court in Sefwi-Wiawso on Monday 23 November 2026 and were remanded in police custody until Monday 7 December 2026.

The account dates an earlier incident to Wednesday 18 November 2026, five days before, when a mob took an impounded timber truck out of the reserve. For the past month its staff, backed by the military, have stepped up operations against illegal logging and other forest offences there.

The renewed crackdown follows a return of illegal activity after earlier operations, between February and the middle of this year, had pushed illegal operators out of parts of the reserve.

Trees with thin, shiny bark in the Krokoso forest, Western Region, Ghana. File photo, 2010 (Akiwumi, CC BY-SA 3.0).

The commission has faced violence before. After a mob burned the staff accommodation at its Babatokuma timber checkpoint in the Bono East Region on Tuesday 9 June 2026, the commission warned in a statement published on 13 June, background to the latest case: “Ghana risks losing its forest resources, with its attendant negative ecological and socio-economic consequences.”

The published account is the only one we found, and nothing in it comes from the attackers’ side or from Barta. The commission has not said how many attackers were present or what charges the two suspects face.

For readers abroad, the case shows how forest protection in Ghana has become a security operation, with soldiers working beside forestry staff and two confrontations within days. The next dated step is the suspects’ return to the Sefwi-Wiawso Magistrate Court on Monday 7 December 2026.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Where is the Krokosua Hills Forest Reserve?

It lies in Ghana’s Western North Region, near the Sefwi towns where the attack took place. It is a protected forest reserve managed by the Forestry Commission.

What happens next to the suspects?

They are in police custody on remand, and the Western North Regional Police Command is handling the prosecution. They return to the Sefwi-Wiawso Magistrate Court on the date set at their first appearance.

Sources Account citing the Forestry Commission of Ghana on the Sefwi-Asawinso incident, published by a Ghanaian news outlet on 24 November 2026 (a single account); Forestry Commission statement on the Babatokuma attack, published 13 June 2026 · Forestry Commission of Ghana · Commission statement published 13 June 2026

Connected Coverage Ghana news

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