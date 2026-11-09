France Lifts Minimum Wage 1.6%, Unions Balk

France in Turmoil

Published Monday, Nov. 9, 8:40 a.m. ET (2:40 p.m. Paris) · Source: French government, CGT, CFDT, Medef, Polymarket

France’s government offered workers a pay rise on Monday, and a leading union called it crumbs. The minimum wage goes up 1.6% on Dec. 1, but a new strike is already called for Nov. 17.

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The offer is the government’s answer to weeks of France protests over prices and pay. The government announced it after a social conference at Matignon, the Paris office of Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu.

Labour Minister Jean-Pierre Farandou gave the figures. The Smic is France’s legal minimum wage, the floor below which employers cannot pay, , a theme in why France is protesting.

Its net monthly level will rise to about €1,502 (US$1,682) from €1,477.93 (US$1,655), at a euro rate of US$1.12 (RT market data).

Key Facts The rise. France lifts the Smic 1.6% from Dec. 1, to about €1,502 (US$1,682) net a month.

The gain. Workers on the minimum get about €24 (US$26) more each month.

The reaction. The CGT calls it “crumbs” and urges a strike on Nov. 17; the CFDT calls it “insufficient”.

Next. Farandou wants industry-level wage talks to start next week; the unions’ alliance decides its next steps.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, a prediction platform, puts the chance France passes a national budget by Dec. 31 at 52% (8:27 a.m. ET, Nov. 9).

This story is part of our coverage of the why France is in crisis. Dates, times and how to follow it are in our guide. Latest: Le Pen Leads Every Runoff in New French Poll

In plain English After weeks of strikes over pay and prices, France’s government raised the lowest legal wage a little. A leading union says that is not enough and wants more protests.

Why Unions Say It Falls Short

Sophie Binet, who leads the CGT (General Confederation of Labour, a leading union federation), said the government had announced €23 (US$26) for Dec. 1. She noted the Smic should in any case rise about €18 (US$20) on Jan. 1, and said the government had offered “only crumbs”.

Marylise Léon, who leads the CFDT, another major union federation, called the 1.6% “insufficient”. She welcomed that, for the first time, some business aid will be tied to wage talks inside each industry.

The Hôtel de Matignon in Paris, the prime minister’s office, where the social conference was held. File photo. Photo: ScareCriterion12, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

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What the Government and Employers Said

Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu called it the second-largest rise in 20 years and said it was “not only symbolic”. Farandou asked industry bodies to start talks quickly on raising their own pay floors, some of which still sit below the Smic.

Patrick Martin, head of the Medef, France’s main employers’ federation, said the government was giving “a bad answer to a real problem”. Lecornu had brought unions and employers together at Matignon for the conference.

How the Pressure Built

Monday’s talks followed the Nov. 5 strike day, when the Interior Ministry’s provisional count was nearly 600,000 marchers and the CGT claimed 1.6 million. Lecornu called the conference that evening.

The unions’ alliance, known as the intersyndicale, had said it would decide its next steps after the talks. Only the CGT’s Nov. 17 call is confirmed so far, and our earlier report on the pay talks has the background.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction platform, priced France passing a national budget by Dec. 31 at 52% (US$26,887 traded) at 8:27 a.m. ET on Nov. 9. It priced a state of emergency by Dec. 31 at 4% (US$2.78 million traded).

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What It Means for US Readers

For Americans who travel to France or do business there, the political message matters more than the money. The government is trying to calm the street with a wage gesture, and Nov. 17 is the date to watch.

What Is Not Known

It is not known whether the wider union alliance will join the CGT on Nov. 17, or how many workers will strike. Nor is it clear how much of the 1.6% would have come automatically in January.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is the French minimum wage rising?

The Smic, France’s legal minimum wage, rises 1.6% on Dec. 1. The net monthly figure goes to about €1,502 (US$1,682) from €1,477.93 (US$1,655), a gain of about €24 (US$26).

What is the CGT planning next?

The CGT, a leading French union federation, urged a new national strike and demonstration day for Nov. 17. Other unions have not yet confirmed they will join.

Sources: French government (Matignon social conference); statements by the CGT, CFDT and Medef; Polymarket; RT (euro rate).

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