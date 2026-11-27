Observers arrive as Ecuador votes on mayors, prefects and a state oversight council. The meeting gives the mission a first look at the election authority's preparations.

Politics: Ecuador

The Organization of American States (OAS), a regional body of governments in the Americas, said its electoral observation mission has met the full plenary of Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE), the country's election authority. The OAS announced the meeting in a post on X that was reported on Thursday 26 November 2026.

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Ecuadorians vote on Sunday 29 November in local elections and for a state oversight council. The campaign was marked by the killing of two candidates in a municipality on the border with Peru.

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Key Facts Who. OAS observation mission and the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador.

What. Meeting on preparations for local elections and the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council vote.

When. Election Sunday 29 November 2026; the mission has 26 specialists and observers.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 02:30 GMT

Observers arrive as Ecuador votes on mayors, prefects and a state oversight council. The meeting gives the mission a first look at the election authority's preparations.

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The mission has 26 specialists and observers. It will present a preliminary report after the vote, but has given no date.

On Sunday voters choose prefects (provincial governors), mayors, councillors and parish board members, and also members of the Citizen Participation and Social Control Council (CPCCS), a state oversight body. The CNE brought the local elections forward to Sunday 29 November 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The OAS said in its post that the mission met the CNE plenary to learn about preparations for both votes. According to the announcement, the mission is led by Heraldo Muñoz, a former Chilean foreign minister, and the CNE was represented by its president, José Cabrera.

File photo. Members of Ecuador's National Electoral Council at a swearing-in ceremony in Quito, 2018. photo. Members of the National Electoral Council at their swearing-in in Quito, 20 November 2018. Photo: Fernando Lagla/Asamblea Nacional, CC BY-SA 2.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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The campaign was marked by the killing of two candidates in a municipality on the border with Peru. The OAS mission rejected the crime.

The local elections were first set for 14 February 2027. The CNE moved them to 29 November 2026 after its plenary approved the call on 31 July 2026, citing the expected impact of the El Niño climate pattern, according to El Universo, an Ecuadorian daily.

The OAS is not the only foreign observer. The European Union and the Andean Parliament, a regional legislative body, also confirmed they will take part, El Universo reported on 15 November 2026.

The CNE counts 2,053 accredited observers in total, according to the same report. The OAS mission of 26 specialists began deploying on 23 November, EFE reported.

The oversight council on the ballot, the CPCCS, appoints several state watchdog officials under Ecuador's constitution, which is why a vote that looks technical carries national weight. The mission's meeting with the full plenary is part of the observation work before the vote.

Muñoz also headed the OAS mission for Ecuador's 2025 presidential runoff. Its own quick count of that vote matched the CNE's figures, according to Primicias, an Ecuadorian news site.

The next dated step is the vote itself on Sunday. The mission's preliminary report has no date yet.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Which elections does Ecuador hold on 29 November?

Voters choose prefects, mayors, councillors and parish boards, and members of the CPCCS oversight council.

Why does the OAS observe the vote?

The CNE invited the OAS to observe, and the mission reports on the process after the vote.

Connected Coverage Ecuador news

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error