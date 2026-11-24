ECUADOR · FLOODS

Babahoyo, a river city in Ecuador’s Los Ríos province, has declared a state of emergency for 90 days after rivers burst their banks. The city’s emergency committee, known as the COE, took the decision in the early hours of Monday 23 November 2026, and floodwater still covered roads on Tuesday.

The flooding is linked to El Niño, a Pacific warming pattern that raises coastal rainfall. INAMHI, Ecuador’s national weather and hydrology institute, forecast strong rain for Babahoyo on Tuesday 24 November.

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Key Facts What Babahoyo’s emergency committee declared a 90-day state of emergency on Monday 23 November 2026.

Rivers Thirteen rivers were overflowing in Los Ríos on Tuesday morning, three of them in Babahoyo.

People More than 13,000 people affected across Los Ríos province and one shelter active, as of 23 November.

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As of 24 November 2026, 21:00 GMT

The declaration lets the city coordinate its response while roads and schools stay disrupted. Residents in the worst-hit parishes say they are waiting for food, water and medicine.

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The Caracol and Catarama rivers overflowed, according to the local emergency committee, and flooded the urban parishes (sub-municipal districts) of El Salto and Barreiro and the rural parishes of Caracol, La Unión and Puerto Pechiche. The committee said the aim of the declaration is an integrated response and immediate action on the damage.

Before the declaration, 6,000 initial needs-assessment forms were collected and food rations were delivered in La Unión, Caracol, Barreiro, Pimocha and Febres Cordero. On Tuesday Ecuador’s risk-management secretariat listed 13 overflowing rivers in Los Ríos, among them the Caracol, the Chilintomo and La Clementina in Babahoyo.

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The Babahoyo–Quevedo, Babahoyo–Montalvo and Babahoyo–Juján roads are flooded, and the river washed away part of the asphalt on the road to Caracol. Ecuador’s emergency service ECU 911 reported flooded streets in Barreiro and El Salto on 24 November.

The risk secretariat counted more than 13,000 affected people in Los Ríos and one active temporary shelter as of 23 November. Its staff are in the worst-hit zones assessing damage and helping residents.

File photo: a rain-soaked street in El Empalme, Guayas province, Ecuador. Not from Babahoyo or from this week’s floods.

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Ecuador’s education ministry ordered virtual classes in state schools and will seek the same for private schools. It will also coordinate with the Technical University of Babahoyo so that the university switches online as well.

In Las Cabras, in Barreiro, water stood above 50 centimetres and residents waited for firefighters to take them to shelters or to host families. Some houses have already collapsed, residents said.

In El Salto, people use canoes to get around, and Patricia Álava, a Barreiro resident, asked to be moved to a shelter because she cannot afford rent elsewhere. She said the flooding repeats every rainy season and that her family has received no cash bonus or other aid.

INAMHI forecast strong rain on Tuesday in six Los Ríos cantons, which are county-sized local governments: Babahoyo, Montalvo, Quevedo, Quinsaloma, Urdaneta and Valencia. The emergency was declared for 90 days on 23 November, which would run to about 21 February 2027 if counted from that date.

Our earlier story, Floods and Landslides Hit Ecuador’s Los Ríos, covered the first night of rain on 22 and 23 November. We found no damage total for Babahoyo from the risk secretariat so far.

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Frequently Asked Questions

How long does the Babahoyo emergency last?

The emergency was declared for 90 days on 23 November 2026, to about 21 February 2027 if counted from that date. Officials will coordinate the response through the emergency committee in that time.

Why is Babahoyo flooding?

Heavy rain has made nearby rivers overflow, and the rain is linked to El Niño. The weather service forecast more strong rain for Babahoyo on Tuesday 24 November.

Sources: Cantonal emergency committee (COE) of Babahoyo, decision of 23 November 2026; Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos, Ecuador’s risk-management secretariat, reports of 23 and 24 November 2026 (gestionderiesgos.gob.ec); ECU 911, 24 November 2026; Ministry of Education of Ecuador; INAMHI, forecast of 24 November 2026.

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