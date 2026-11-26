Prosecutors say Fictor sold fixed-return investments with no real backing, while the group points to the failed deal to buy Banco Master, a Brazilian bank liquidated in 2025, as the cause of its crisis. The allegations have not been tested in court.

Fraud Probe: Brazil

Prosecutors in São Paulo suspect Rafael Góis, founder and chief executive of the Fictor investment group, of commanding a large fraud disguised as agribusiness investments. They described the case on Thursday 26 November 2026, after police searched two of his addresses in a wider raid covered in our earlier report.

The allegations are unproven, and nobody has been charged or convicted so far. Grupo Fictor, a Brazilian investment and agribusiness holding company, says it remains committed to defending its creditors.

Key Facts Who. Rafael Góis, chief executive of Fictor, a Brazilian investment holding group.

What. Prosecutors suspect him of commanding an investment fraud; he is not charged.

Where and when. São Paulo, raids and court order on Thursday 26 November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 26 November 2026, 14:00 GMT

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Prosecutors say Fictor sold fixed-return investments with no real backing, while the group points to the failed deal to buy Banco Master, a Brazilian bank liquidated in 2025, as the cause of its crisis. The allegations have not been tested in court.

The case rests on a request by São Paulo state prosecutors (Ministério Público de São Paulo, the state prosecution service) and its asset-tracing unit, GAEPP. Prosecutors say administrators raised more than R$4bn (US$686m) from mostly individual investors in 2024 and 2025 with fixed-return promises that investigators call “supostamente sem lastro”, allegedly without backing.

The money was raised through Sociedades em Conta de Participação, private profit-sharing contracts known as SCPs, which prosecutors say were presented as agribusiness investments. All conversions in this article use the market rate of 26 November 2026 from the financial data provider RT, R$5.83 per US$1.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

File photo: a civil police station in São Paulo’s Liberdade district; the 15th District in Itaim Bibi led the operation. (Dornicke, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Prosecutors say Góis raised the holding’s share capital from R$4.2m (US$0.7m) to R$997.8m (US$171m) without any real contribution of funds. They add that he received more than R$177.1m (US$30m) in personal accounts with no lawful commercial justification identified.

One transfer stands out in the prosecutors’ account: R$90m (US$15m) on 16 April 2025 from FCT Partners, a company investigators say is used to circulate and redistribute funds. They also cite a personal debt of R$134.6m (US$23m) to the company he led and R$3.2m (US$0.5m) sent abroad through foreign-exchange operations.

Investigators say Góis signed fiduciary-assignment contracts, a form of security over future receivables, with a declared value of R$2.77bn (US$475m) in favour of the payment processor Orbitall. They call the period sensitive because the group was already in financial crisis.

A second thread is the group’s Fictor Lab unit, where investigators examine loans allegedly made without basis to shell companies, allegedly to disperse the group’s assets. The prosecutors’ description that we found does not name those companies.

Judge Fernanda Perez Jacomini of the 3rd Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Court of São Paulo ordered the assets of 233 investigated parties, 59 individuals and 174 companies, blocked up to R$4.3bn (US$740m). For Góis the limit is R$4.29bn (US$736m), equal to the group’s declared debt, and it is a ceiling rather than an amount found, because the sum actually frozen has not been published.

Fictor Holding and Fictor Invest filed for judicial recovery, Brazil’s court-supervised protection from creditors similar to US Chapter 11, at the same court in February 2026. The court extended it to 43 group companies, with about R$4.3bn (US$740m) in debts owed to more than 13,000 creditors.

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On 17 November 2025 a consortium led by Fictor announced it would buy Banco Master, and Brazil’s central bank ordered the bank into extrajudicial liquidation, a supervised wind-down, the next day. Fictor blames the loss of confidence that followed for its cash shortage, and the deal never closed.

Grupo Fictor said on Thursday that it “segue empenhado na preservação de suas atividades e na defesa dos interesses de seus credores” (remains committed to preserving its activities and defending its creditors’ interests). Its legal team “está acompanhando os desdobramentos do caso” (is following developments), and we have not found a comment from Góis’s own defence.

A separate case also touches Góis: Operation Fallax, run by the Federal Police on 25 March 2026 with 43 search warrants and 21 preventive-arrest warrants in São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro and Bahia states. The police release cites freezes of up to R$47m (US$8m) and alleged bank frauds that may exceed R$500m (US$86m), but it names neither Fictor nor Góis and refers only to a “grupo econômico específico”.

Góis was searched in that operation, and Fictor has said that only his phone was seized. Operation Fallax is a separate case from the Dinheiro Fictício investigation described above.

Nobody has been convicted or charged in the Dinheiro Fictício (Fictitious Money) case so far, and what the charges will be is not known. No trial date and no next court date have been published.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has Rafael Góis been charged?

No. He is a suspect, and nobody has been charged or convicted so far.

Does the court order mean the money was found?

No. The court set a ceiling, and the amount actually frozen has not been published.

Is this the same case as Operation Fallax?

No. Fallax is a separate Federal Police bank-fraud case, and its release does not name Fictor.

More: Brazil news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

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Sources São Paulo state prosecutors (Ministério Público de São Paulo) and São Paulo civil police, description of Operation Dinheiro Fictício, 26 November 2026; 3rd Bankruptcy and Judicial Recovery Court of São Paulo, judicial recovery of Fictor, February 2026; Grupo Fictor statement, 26 November 2026; Federal Police, Operation Fallax release, 25 March 2026 (https://www.gov.br/pf); RT market data, 26 November 2026.

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