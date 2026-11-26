A São Paulo court has ordered assets of an investment group frozen after investors complained of losses on promised fixed returns.

File photo: a civil police station in São Paulo's Liberdade district; the 15th District in Itaim Bibi led the operation. (Dornicke, CC BY-SA 4.0)

Fraud Probe: Brazil

São Paulo’s civil police and state prosecutors raided 12 addresses on Thursday 26 November 2026 in a fraud investigation into the Fictor group, a Brazilian investment holding company. A court also ordered assets and bank accounts of investigated parties frozen up to about R$4.3 billion (US$740 million), the police and prosecutors said.

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That ceiling matches the debt Fictor declared in its court-supervised reorganisation, so it does not mean that sum has been found or frozen. Nobody has been convicted, and the accusations remain under investigation.

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Key Facts Who. São Paulo’s civil police and state prosecutors, targeting Fictor, a Brazilian investment holding group.

What. Court-ordered asset freeze of up to R$4.3 billion (US$740 million) against investigated parties.

Where and when. 12 addresses in São Paulo city and São Bernardo do Campo on Thursday 26 November 2026.

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As of. 26 November 2026, 11:13 GMT

A São Paulo court has ordered assets of an investment group frozen after investors complained of losses on promised fixed returns.

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The operation, named Dinheiro Fictício (Fictitious Money), is run by the 15th Police District in Itaim Bibi, a São Paulo business district, with the prosecutors’ special criminal unit. Officers served search warrants on 26 November at 12 addresses in São Paulo city and in São Bernardo do Campo, part of greater São Paulo, the police said.

Prosecutors named 233 investigated parties, 174 companies and 59 individuals, in their request on 26 November. All conversions in this article use the market rate of R$5.83 per US$1 on 26 November, from the data provider RT.

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The São Paulo state Court of Justice building on Praça da Sé in the city centre. (File photo, Simone Cristina de Brito, CC BY-SA 4.0; the article does not say which São Paulo court issued the order)

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The probe began after complaints from investors who say they lost money, the prosecutors said on 26 November. Investigators say the group’s managers raised more than R$4 billion (about US$690 million), mostly from individual investors, by promising fixed returns with no economic backing.

Police are examining possible bankruptcy crimes, fraud, money laundering and criminal organisation, plus possible links to structures targeted in other operations. Fictor’s founder and chief executive, Rafael Góis, was also among the targets of a separate bank-fraud case, Operation Fallax, run by Brazil’s Federal Police, the national law-enforcement agency.

Fictor Holding Financeira announced in November 2025 that it would buy Banco Master, a Brazilian bank that the Central Bank put into extrajudicial liquidation, a supervised wind-down, the next day. The deal never closed.

Fictor filed for judicial reorganisation, Brazil’s court-supervised protection from creditors similar to US Chapter 11, in early February 2026, and its debts are now put at about R$4.3 billion (US$740 million). A court later extended the case to 43 group companies.

Fictor has not published a response to Thursday’s operation that we could find. We found no report of arrests, the amount actually frozen has not been published, and we found no hearing dates.

The Federal Police ran Operation Fallax on Wednesday 25 March 2026 against bank fraud targeting the state lender Caixa Econômica Federal. It estimated the fraud at more than R$500 million (about US$86 million), and a court ordered asset freezes of up to R$47 million (about US$8 million) in that case.

Fictor said at the time that only Góis’s mobile phone was seized and that it would give explanations to the authorities once his defence had access to the file. That is a different investigation from the one launched on Thursday.

The alleged victims here are individual investors who bought fixed-return products from the Fictor group. The case follows the failed Banco Master bid and the group’s court-supervised reorganisation.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Does the R$4.3 billion mean that money has been frozen?

No. It is a ceiling set by the court, and the amount actually frozen has not been published.

Has anyone at Fictor been convicted?

No. The accusations are under investigation, and we found no report of arrests.

Is this the same case as Operation Fallax?

No. Operation Fallax in March was a separate Federal Police case about bank fraud, while this one is run by São Paulo police and prosecutors.

Sources Statements of the São Paulo state civil police and the state prosecutors’ office (Ministério Público de São Paulo) on Operation Dinheiro Fictício, 26 November 2026, as relayed; Fictor reorganisation case, São Paulo court, early February 2026; Federal Police Operation Fallax, 25 March 2026; RT market data, 26 November 2026.

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