A joint WTO and OECD report names Ethiopia the leading services exporter among the poorest countries, even as the aid that supports trade in those countries is expected to shrink. Its own entry talks at the WTO continue.

Photo: CAPTAIN RAJU / Wikimedia Commons (CC0)

Trade: Ethiopia

Ethiopia has become the biggest services exporter among the world’s poorest countries, the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) said in a joint report. Its share of the group’s commercial services exports rose from 7% in 2006 to 17% in 2024 (commercial services here means services trade, not goods), according to the report released with the WTO’s Global Review of Aid for Trade, a review of rich-country money for poor-country trade that opened on 29 October 2026.

The report treats the least developed countries, a United Nations list of the poorest states, as one group. Tanzania stayed second, and its share grew from 12% to 15% over the same years, the WTO and OECD say.

Key Facts Who. Ethiopia, ahead of Tanzania and Bangladesh among the poorest countries as services exporters.

What. Ethiopia’s share of that group’s services exports rose from 7% to 17% between 2006 and 2024.

When. Report published with a WTO review that opened on 29 October 2026.

As of. 27 November 2026, 20:00 GMT.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Africa story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

A joint WTO and OECD report names Ethiopia the leading services exporter among the poorest countries, even as the aid that supports trade in those countries is expected to shrink. Its own entry talks at the WTO continue.

Bangladesh rose to third place with 11% in 2024, followed by Cambodia with 10% and Uganda with 4%, the WTO and OECD report states. The top five together held 57% of the group’s commercial services exports in 2024, up from 48% in 2006, according to the same chapter.

Sunset over Addis Ababa with a construction crane in silhouette (file photo, Wikimedia Commons).

The shares sit on a small base, because WTO and UNCTAD (the United Nations trade and development body) estimates cited in the report put the group’s services exports at US$47 billion in 2024, up from US$9.5 billion in 2006. By our own rounded arithmetic, 17% of that is roughly US$8 billion for Ethiopia, and Tanzania’s 15% is roughly US$7 billion.

The chapter gives Ethiopia’s share only and does not say which services drove the rise. We could not find an Ethiopian official comment on the finding, nor national bank data that breaks down the country’s services exports by sector.

Five markets took 38.5% of the group’s services exports in 2024, and the United States ranked second at 8.0%, behind Greece at 10.4% and ahead of China at 7.7%, the report says. It does not say how much of the American share comes from Ethiopia.

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said in her opening remarks on 29 October 2026 that African economies and the least developed countries “are yet to see a qualitative expansion of their exports”, with shares in global exports around 3% and 1%. She added that “we need to ask ourselves how to do better for the poorer countries”.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Aid for Trade, money from rich countries and development banks for ports, roads, customs and trade training, has reached US$795 billion over two decades, the WTO said on 29 October 2026. The same release, citing the report, says bilateral Aid for Trade could fall by around 22% between 2024 and 2026.

Ethiopia is not yet a WTO member, and the group of members negotiating its entry (the accession working party) met for the eighth time on 9 and 10 November 2026, the WTO said on 10 November. Eleven of the 17 market access negotiations have ended in signed bilateral agreements, so six remain by our subtraction, the WTO said.

Yasmin Wohabrebbi Saeed, Ethiopia’s trade minister and chief negotiator, told the meeting that the new government “accords the highest priority to Ethiopia’s WTO accession”, according to the WTO’s 10 November item. WTO members have until 8 December 2026 to send written questions, after which the WTO Secretariat, its staff office, will fold them into Ethiopia’s draft schedules on goods and services once all agreements are received.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the report say what Ethiopia sells abroad?

No. It gives Ethiopia’s share only, so the services behind the rise are not identified.

Why do American readers have a stake in this?

The United States is the second-largest market for poor-country services exports, so shifts among these exporters reach American customers.

Is Ethiopia a WTO member?

Not yet. Its entry talks continue, and members’ written questions are due before the next stage.

More: Ethiopia news

Sources WTO and OECD, Two Decades of Trade and Development Partnerships, chapter 2, 2026: https://www.wto.org/english/res_e/booksp_e/2decades-a4t2026_ch2_e.pdf; WTO news release, 29 October 2026: https://www.wto.org/english/news_e/news26_e/aid_29oct26_526_e.htm; WTO news item on the Ethiopia accession working party, 10 November 2026: https://www.wto.org/english/news_e/news26_e/acc_10nov26_550_e.htm

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesMarkets, currencies and the economy › RT Ask Rio Times Latin American markets, currencies and companies. × Markets today The currency Rates & inflation Economy outlook Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →