A veteran striker who joined Boca this year has already won two trophies, and the club still has several more in play.

Ecuadorian striker Enner Valencia won his second trophy with Argentina’s Boca Juniors on Saturday 21 November 2026, when Boca beat Brazil’s Atlético Mineiro 2-0 in the Copa Sudamericana final in Barranquilla, Colombia. Ecuadorian sports outlets count it as the 11th title of his career.

Valencia came on as a second-half substitute and did not score. Santiago Ascacíbar and Miguel Merentiel scored for Boca, as our report on the final shows.

Key Facts Who Enner Valencia, an Ecuadorian striker who joined Boca Juniors of Buenos Aires in 2026.

What The Copa Sudamericana, South America’s second-tier club trophy, is his second title with Boca.

Count Ecuadorian outlets list 11 career titles: Ecuador, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil and Argentina.

Next Boca play the Copa Argentina final against Platense, an Argentine club, on Wednesday 2 December 2026.

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A veteran striker who joined Boca this year has already won two trophies, and the club still has several more in play.

Valencia’s first Boca title was the 2026 annual table of the Argentine league, which adds up results over the whole year. He scored the 1-0 winner against Defensa y Justicia, an Argentine club, on the last matchday of the Clausura, the league’s second half-season.

The Sudamericana is his second with the club. Ecuadorian outlets say his earlier titles came with one at Emelec, a club from Guayaquil, six in Mexico, one in Turkey and one in Brazil.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Boca still has trophies to chase before the year ends. The Clausura playoffs continue with a round-of-16 tie against Independiente Rivadavia, an Argentine club, on Wednesday 25 November 2026.

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The Copa Argentina final against Platense follows on Wednesday 2 December 2026. Which further trophies Boca can reach depends on results still to be played.

More: Ecuador news in English, every day from The Rio Times.

Frequently Asked Questions

How Many Titles Has Enner Valencia Won?

Ecuadorian outlets count 11 in his career, two of them with Boca Juniors. The list includes titles in Ecuador, Mexico, Turkey, Brazil and Argentina.

What Is the Copa Sudamericana?

It is South America’s second-tier club tournament, run by Conmebol, the continent’s football confederation. Boca beat Atlético Mineiro 2-0 in the 2026 final.

Sources: Copa Sudamericana 2026 final, Barranquilla (21 November 2026); Argentine league Clausura round-of-16 and Copa Argentina final fixtures (22 November 2026); career title counts from Ecuadorian sports press.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error