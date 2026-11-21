Peronists Name Máximo Kirchner Congress Head
The post goes to Kirchner under a deal he struck with Governor Axel Kicillof, who has led the provincial party since April.
Politics: Argentina
Máximo Kirchner, a national deputy and the son of former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, became president of the Buenos Aires provincial Peronist party’s Congress, its governing assembly, on Saturday 21 November 2026. The party named him in a hybrid session held from its headquarters in La Plata, the provincial capital, with other delegates joining remotely.
The Peronist party, officially the Partido Justicialista (PJ), is the movement founded by Juan Perón. The vote shares out the top posts of the provincial party between Kirchner and Governor Axel Kicillof ahead of the 2027 presidential race.
Key Facts
- Who. Máximo Kirchner, national deputy and a leading figure of La Cámpora, a pro-Kirchner youth movement.
- What. Named president of the Buenos Aires provincial Peronist Congress at a session in La Plata.
- Power Index. Argentina ranks 4th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index, with 60.2 points (November 2026 edition).
- Prediction markets. Polymarket gives Milei 44% and Kicillof 30% to win Argentina’s 2027 presidency (21 November, 6:35 p.m. ET).
- As of. 21 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.
The post goes to Kirchner under a deal he struck with Governor Axel Kicillof, who has led the provincial party since April.
Kirchner led the Buenos Aires provincial party until 24 April 2026, when Kicillof, the province’s governor, took over the presidency. Kirchner skipped the party council’s first meeting under Kicillof and was at a political meeting in Santa Fe province that day.
The two men sealed an agreement in February under which Kicillof would preside over the party and Kirchner would chair its Congress. On 3 November they met privately, and the party council chaired by Kicillof then called Saturday’s session on Wednesday 4 November.
“We have been saying that Máximo will chair it,” Kicillof told reporters after the council meeting, adding that it was important for the party to be “absolutely within the rules”. The two leaders met after days of tension over the 2027 candidacies.
The wider backdrop is a fight over how Argentines pick candidates. President Javier Milei’s government has proposed abolishing the PASO, the open primary elections held before national votes, through the national Congress, the country’s legislature.
Kicillof told the party council that Peronism is “trying to defend people’s electoral rights” by keeping the primaries. He also accused the national government of using funds and budget talks to win governors’ political support.
The Congress then filled the rest of the party’s provincial leadership, alongside the party council that Kicillof chairs. Pablo Zurro, the mayor of Pehuajó, a town in Buenos Aires province, became first vice-president, followed by Carlos Bianco, the provincial government minister and a Kicillof ally, then Cristina Álvarez Rodríguez, an adviser to the governor, and Federico Achával, the mayor of Pilar.
Jorge Ferraresi, a Kicillof ally, took the post of secretary general. Leonardo Nardini, the mayor of Malvinas Argentinas, continues to chair the party’s electoral board.
A Seat for the Governor in the National Party
The session also named four delegates to the national Congress of the PJ, the party’s nationwide assembly: Kicillof, Kirchner, Teresa García, a lawmaker, and Vice-Governor Verónica Magario. Kicillof’s inclusion gives the governor a direct seat in the party’s national Congress, a separate body from the provincial one.
That matters because the party’s internal balance will shape its 2027 choice. The party has not named a 2027 presidential candidate, and nothing in Saturday’s vote settles that question.
What Prediction Markets Say
Polymarket, a crypto-based prediction market, priced Argentina’s presidential election winner at about 44% for Javier Milei and 30% for Axel Kicillof on 21 November 2026 (6:35 p.m. ET), with about US$1.6 million traded across all candidates. These prices are bets, not polls.
Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who is Máximo Kirchner?
He is a national deputy and the son of former president Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. He is a leading figure of La Cámpora, a youth movement within Peronism.
Does the new post make him the party’s leader in Buenos Aires?
No. Axel Kicillof, the province’s governor, has been president of the provincial party since April 2026. Kirchner chairs its Congress, a separate body.
Has the Peronist candidate for 2027 been chosen?
No. The party has not announced a presidential candidate, and Saturday’s vote did not decide one.
Sources
Published Saturday 21 November 2026 · Source: Partido Justicialista de la Provincia de Buenos Aires, session of its provincial Congress on 21 November and council decisions of 4 November 2026; Polymarket market data, 21 November 2026 · PJ bonaerense · Polymarket
This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error