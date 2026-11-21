Boca Juniors meet Atlético Mineiro in a one-off final in Barranquilla at 5:30 p.m. ET today, with a referee named and one suspension confirmed.

Photo: Mkstillo / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0)

Key Facts Match. Boca Juniors (Argentina) v Atlético Mineiro (Brazil), a single-match Copa Sudamericana final.

When. Saturday, 21 November 2026, 5:30 p.m. ET, the same clock time as in Colombia.

Where. Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez, Barranquilla, Colombia.

Out. Atlético Mineiro midfielder Alan Franco is suspended after a red card in the semifinal.

Prediction markets. Polymarket, 12:22 p.m. ET, 21 November: Boca 57.5%, Mineiro 40.2%, about US$28,100 traded.

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What Is on the Line

Boca Juniors, the Buenos Aires club, and Atlético Mineiro, from Brazil, meet in a single-match final today, Saturday, 21 November 2026, with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. ET at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia. Conmebol, South America's football confederation, set the time on Saturday, 31 October, and our Copa Sudamericana final 2026 hub carries every update.

Boca is chasing a third Sudamericana title after wins in 2004 and 2005, which would make it the competition's most successful club. Mineiro won the Copa Libertadores, South America's top club competition, in 2013 but has never lifted the Sudamericana, which has been played since 2002.

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File photo: Atlético Mineiro supporters fill the Arena MRV stadium in Belo Horizonte. Photo: Felipe Bini, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

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Who Is Available

Conmebol has named Andrés Matonte of Uruguay as referee, in an appointment reported on 13 November. He officiated two earlier matches in this edition, involving Chile's O'Higgins and Paraguay's Recoleta.

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Mineiro will be without midfielder Alan Franco, who is suspended after a red card in the semifinal. The team is coached by Eduardo Domínguez, who took over in February, and no lineup has been confirmed.

Boca, coached by Rodolfo Arruabarrena, is expected to bring left-back Lautaro Blanco back, according to an 18 November report, with forward Tomás Aranda a candidate to start. Neither change is confirmed, and no official lineup is out.

How the Finalists Got Here

Boca eliminated Vasco da Gama of Brazil, winning 3-1 in the return leg at the Maracanã after a 1-0 first-leg defeat. Mineiro beat Montevideo City Torque of Uruguay, advancing on aggregate despite a 2-0 loss in the return leg.

The clubs have met in continental play before, with Boca winning the 1978 Libertadores semifinal and the 1993 Copa de Oro, a now-defunct continental cup. Mineiro won a 2000 Copa Mercosur (another defunct regional cup) quarterfinal and a 2021 Libertadores round-of-16 tie on penalties, 3-1.

Mineiro has lost its last two continental finals, the 2024 Libertadores final and the 2025 Sudamericana final against Lanús of Argentina. It arrives on a run without a win, including a recent defeat by Botafogo, another Brazilian club.

What It Means for US Readers

The match kicks off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, 21 November, which is Eastern Standard Time and the same clock time as in Colombia. We have not verified a US broadcaster, so readers should check Conmebol's rights listings before kickoff.

What Prediction Markets Say

Polymarket, a platform where users trade real money on outcomes, priced Boca Juniors at 57.5% and Atlético Mineiro at 40.2% to win the title, with about US$28,100 traded, as of 12:22 p.m. ET on Saturday, 21 November. These prices are bets, not polls, and the market is small.

Why we show this: prediction markets turn real-money bets into a live probability that moves within minutes of the news, which is why investors, campaigns and newsrooms in the United States now follow them closely. We show them next to polls and official results, never instead of them.

What Is Not Known

We found no new hard fact dated 20 or 21 November, such as a lineup change, an injury announcement or a security measure. We also found no poll by a named institute.

Most reports give 5:30 p.m. in Colombia as the final kickoff time, while at least one Brazilian report gave a different time. Earlier plans reportedly had 6:00 p.m., and Conmebol's announcement, as reported, gave no reason, though one Brazilian report cites the afternoon heat.

The 5:30 p.m. ET conversion is our own arithmetic from the Colombian time, and we did not check Conmebol's own page. Neither the Mineiro lineup nor the Boca forward line is confirmed.

Frequently Asked Questions

When is the Copa Sudamericana final?

It is on Saturday, 21 November 2026, with kickoff at 5:30 p.m. ET. The match is at the Estadio Metropolitano Roberto Meléndez in Barranquilla, Colombia.

Who is refereeing the final?

Conmebol has named Andrés Matonte of Uruguay. He refereed two earlier matches in this edition of the tournament.

What does the winner receive?

The winner lifts the 2026 Copa Sudamericana trophy. Boca would become the first club with three Sudamericana titles.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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