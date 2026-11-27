Brazil’s Energisa is opening its Porto Velho office on a Saturday just to settle overdue power bills. The offer is part of a campaign that runs to the end of December.

Aerial view of land prepared for crops or cattle near Porto Velho, Rondônia, on 7 August 2020 (file photo: Bruno Kelly/Amazônia Real, CC BY 2.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

BRAZIL · ECONOMY

Energisa, a Brazilian electricity distributor, will open its Porto Velho customer office on Saturday 28 November 2026 for one purpose only: settling overdue power bills. Customers can ask for discounts of up to 98%, the company said.

The office on Avenida 7 de Setembro, in the city centre opposite the Madeira-Mamoré Railway, a historic landmark, is open from 8 a.m. to noon local time (7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Eastern). Porto Velho is the capital of Rondônia, a state in Brazil’s Amazon region.

Key Facts Who Energisa, a Brazilian power distributor active in 11 states.

What Overdue-bill talks with discounts of up to 98% and up to 36 instalments, until 31 December.

Where Porto Velho office, Avenida 7 de Setembro, Saturday 28 November, 8 a.m. to noon.

Power Index Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of 27 November 2026, 6 p.m. GMT.

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Brazil’s Energisa is opening its Porto Velho office on a Saturday just to settle overdue power bills. The offer is part of a campaign that runs to the end of December.

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The Saturday opening closes what Energisa calls Black Week of its Negocia Energisa campaign, a debt-settlement drive that began in mid-November and runs until 31 December. Eligible customers are those with at least one overdue bill, the company said in its announcement of 26 November 2026.

Under the terms announced, customers can receive discounts of up to 98% on eligible debts, pay in up to 36 instalments, make an easier down payment and have interest and late fines waived, depending on each case. The announcement does not say how the discount is calculated for each customer.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Brazil ranks 1st of 14 with 74.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (100); weakest: state capacity & security (56). Alignment group: Hedging. WatchRating below investment grade (BB); public debt at 93% of GDP. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

Bernardo Moreira, commercial services manager at Energisa Rondônia, said the office would open on a Saturday to give people a further chance. “We want to offer one more opportunity for customers to bring their accounts up to date and end the year with more financial peace of mind,” Moreira said in the release, in our translation from Portuguese. The Saturday session is meant mainly for people who cannot visit during the week because of personal or work commitments, the company said.

Everyone else can negotiate from home through the Energisa On app, its Agência Digital (online branch) and Gisa, its virtual assistant, on WhatsApp at (69) 99358-9673. Energisa’s distribution units serve customers in 11 Brazilian states: Acre, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Minas Gerais, Paraíba, Paraná, Rio de Janeiro, Rondônia, São Paulo, Sergipe and Tocantins.

The campaign was announced in mid-November 2026 and applies to customers of all its distributors in those states. In Rondônia, Energisa Rondônia supplies about 729,000 customer connections in the state’s 52 municipalities, according to ANEEL, Brazil’s national electricity regulator.

On 9 December 2025 ANEEL approved an annual tariff adjustment for the distributor, in force from 13 December 2025. The average effect on consumers was 15.72%, and residential customers saw an increase of 14.64%, ANEEL said.

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The regulator named the cost of buying, distributing and transmitting power, plus sector charges and financial items carried over from the previous tariff process, as the main drivers. In the mid-November announcement, Moreira also said the company uses the campaign to remind customers to keep their CadÚnico up to date, so that eligible households can receive the Social Tariff.

CadÚnico is the federal registry of low-income families, and the Social Tariff is a discounted power rate for them. Outside the campaign, Energisa says customers can spread overdue bills over up to 18 instalments with no down payment all year, subject to credit analysis.

That option is also arranged through the digital channels. For a foreign resident or landlord in Porto Velho, the practical step is to check any overdue balance in the app before Saturday, since terms vary by case.

The company has not said how many customers owe money, or how much, so the scale of the campaign is not known.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who Can Use Energisa’s Saturday Debt Offer?

Customers with at least one overdue bill, the company says. Those who cannot visit the office can use the app or WhatsApp.

Is the Top Discount Guaranteed?

No. Energisa says the conditions vary from case to case, so the size of the discount depends on each customer’s debt. The app shows the terms available.

Sources Energisa, announcement of the Saturday opening in Porto Velho (energisa.com.br), 26 November 2026

Energisa, Negocia Energisa campaign announcement, mid-November 2026

ANEEL, annual tariff adjustment of Energisa Rondônia, 9 December 2025

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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