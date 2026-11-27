Manaus and Roraima draw power from the national grid through a long chain of transmission lines, and a fault on that chain darkened both within minutes.

Energy: Brazil

A blackout cut power to Manaus, the largest city in the Brazilian Amazon, and to all 15 municipalities of Roraima state on Thursday 26 November. Brazil's national grid operator, ONS, said two high-voltage transmission lines switched off at 16:35 Brasília time, which was 15:35 in Manaus.

More than 2,000 megawatts of demand went dark, and residents reported trouble with mobile phone service. Power began returning 29 minutes later, though the operator has given no date for a full return to normal.

Key Facts Who. ONS, the national grid operator, and utilities serving Amazonas, Roraima and Pará states.

What. Two 500-kilovolt Jurupari–Oriximiná lines switched off; ONS counted 2,027 megawatts lost in its first count.

When. Thursday 26 November 2026, 16:35 Brasília time; loads began returning at 17:04.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 27 November 2026, 02:30 GMT

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Manaus and Roraima draw power from the national grid through a long chain of transmission lines, and a fault on that chain darkened both within minutes.

The two circuits belong to the 500-kilovolt Jurupari–Oriximiná link of the national grid, known as the SIN, according to ONS. The operator said the cause is under investigation and has named no fault.

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ONS recorded the disturbance at 16:35 Brasília time and began putting loads back on the grid at 17:04. Âmbar Energia, the utility that supplies Roraima, said the shutdown came from the national grid, not from its own network.

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ONS put the interrupted load, the demand cut off from supply, at 2,027 megawatts (MW) in its first count. Of that, 1,719 MW was in the Manaus area and 308 MW in Roraima.

In western Pará, the utility Equatorial Pará said about 110,000 customers lost power in seven municipalities, among them Oriximiná and Juruti. It said an automatic safeguard, the Regional Load Shedding Scheme, cut some demand to protect the grid, and supply stayed down at connection points in those two towns.

In Amazonas state, power failed in Manaus and in Iranduba, Manacapuru, Presidente Figueiredo, Parintins, Itacoatiara, Silves and Itapiranga. Roraima's outage covered all 15 municipalities, including the state capital, Boa Vista, according to Âmbar.

File photo. The Educandos district on the Rio Negro in Manaus, May 2026. Photo: Ch1pabeck, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

Residents reported trouble with mobile service on the TIM, Claro and Vivo networks in parts of Manaus. Power failed in the Centro, Alvorada, Aleixo and Adrianópolis districts.

Âmbar said its crews were mobilised and that power was returning gradually. It said the staged return protects the equipment of the network and of customers.

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Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy and the national electricity regulator, Aneel, were following the restoration alongside ONS. Neither had published a cause by Thursday evening.

Roraima was the last Brazilian state outside the national grid until September 2025, when the Tucuruí transmission line from Manaus to Boa Vista was energised. Until then the state relied on local power plants burning fossil fuels.

Thursday showed the other side of that link: a fault far upstream can now darken the state as well. Manaus hosts the Free Trade Zone, an industrial district of electronics and motorcycle makers, which depends on steady power.

ONS has not said when its investigation report will be ready. It has also not said when supply will be fully back to normal across the three states.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is ONS?

ONS is the national electricity system operator, which controls how power flows through Brazil's high-voltage grid. It ordered the restoration of loads after the lines switched off.

Why did Roraima lose power too?

Roraima has drawn power from the national grid through the Manaus connection since the Tucuruí line was energised in September 2025. A fault on that chain therefore reaches it.

Is the cause known?

No. ONS says the cause is under investigation, and the utilities involved say they are working with it.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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