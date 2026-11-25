A Brazilian rights group says Embraer’s own workforce numbers show Black employees are scarce in leadership. A labour judge has ordered the company to keep its records safe while the case proceeds.

Business: Brazil

Educafro, a Brazilian non-profit that promotes university access for Black and low-income students, is suing aircraft maker Embraer for R$209.4 million (about US$36 million) over what it calls institutional racial discrimination. It filed the collective lawsuit on Wednesday 18 November 2026 in a labour court in Campinas, in São Paulo state.

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A judge has already ordered Embraer to preserve internal records and has barred retaliation against staff who report discrimination. No court has ruled on the damages, and Embraer says it rejects any form of discrimination.

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Key Facts Who. Educafro, a Black-access NGO, sues Embraer, the Brazilian aircraft maker.

What. A collective lawsuit seeks R$209.4 million (about US$36 million) for alleged institutional racial discrimination.

Where. 5th Labour Court of Campinas, São Paulo state; filed Wednesday 18 November 2026.

Power Index. Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in Brazil ranks 1st of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 74.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 25 November 2026, 17:30 GMT.

A Brazilian rights group says Embraer’s own workforce numbers show Black employees are scarce in leadership. A labour judge has ordered the company to keep its records safe while the case proceeds.

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The case is a public civil action, a collective lawsuit that an organisation can bring on behalf of many workers, and it sits in the 5th Labour Court of Campinas. That court falls within the district of the 15th Regional Labour Tribunal (TRT-15), the labour appeals court for much of São Paulo state.

Educafro alleges institutional racial discrimination against Black workers and asks for collective moral damages of R$209.4 million, plus changes to Embraer’s rules and routines. It says the sum equals 0.5% of Embraer’s 2025 net revenue.

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The group builds its argument on Embraer’s own numbers. In its statement, Educafro says that according to data Embraer presented in a court case and to the Public Labour Ministry (MPT), a federal body that prosecutes labour-rights cases, Black people are 25.4% of operational employees but 5.1% of leadership and 4.2% of specialists.

File photo: an Aeroméxico Connect Embraer 190 jet at an airport gate.

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Educafro also says Embraer fails to investigate internal complaints of racism and makes it harder for Black workers to reach leadership. These are the group’s allegations, and the damages figure is a request that the court has not ruled on.

On Thursday 19 November 2026, a judge of the 5th Labour Court ordered Embraer to preserve records dating back to January 2020. They cover complaints, investigations, performance reviews, and the promotion and dismissal files of workers involved in inquiries.

The order carries a daily fine of R$20,000 (about US$3,400) for non-compliance, initially capped at R$600,000 (about US$103,000). A separate fine of R$100,000 (about US$17,200) applies to each act of retaliation against employees who report discrimination or cooperate with the case.

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The judge found that the documents justified urgent measures to preserve evidence and to protect possible witnesses. She rejected Educafro’s request that Embraer must tell the court in advance before dismissing whistleblowers or witnesses, and she ordered the company to be notified urgently.

Embraer answered on Tuesday 24 November 2026 that it had not yet been served in the case. It said it “repudiates any form of discrimination or harassment” and keeps “policies and mechanisms to ensure compliance with its standards of ethics, governance and legislation”.

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Embraer’s statement of 24 November did not address the workforce percentages. The company has also not yet filed its answer to the complaint, because it had not been served on that day.

Educafro has made large claims before, and each is a request rather than an award. It asked R$414 million (about US$71 million) from the bank Itaú in 2025 over the 2006 death of a Black customer in a branch, and R$100 million (about US$17.2 million) from the football club Flamengo in 2025.

It also sought R$50 million (about US$8.6 million) from the airline Gol in 2023 and R$20 million (about US$3.4 million) from the Tivoli Mofarrej hotel in São Paulo in June 2026. None of these figures is a ruling.

Embraer is listed in São Paulo under the ticker EMBJ3 and in New York as EMBJ, and it sells jets to airlines in the United States. Its third-quarter 2026 report, published on 10 November 2026, showed a record backlog, the value of orders not yet delivered, of US$35.7 billion.

For readers in the United States, the case matters because Embraer sells jets to US airlines and is listed in New York. On the same day, Wednesday 25 November 2026, the United States proposed a 10% tariff on Brazilian-built finished aircraft, a separate matter covered in Embraer Shares Fall on US Jet Tariff Plan.

The court has not ruled on the damages, and the date of the next step in the case is not known. Until Embraer answers in court, the allegations stay allegations, and the figures on Black representation come from Educafro’s account of Embraer’s own data.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Educafro and what does it want?

Educafro is a Brazilian non-profit that promotes university access for Black and low-income Brazilians. It asks a labour court to order damages and changes to Embraer’s rules over alleged institutional racial discrimination.

Has the court decided that Embraer discriminated?

No. The judge has only ordered Embraer to preserve records and protect possible witnesses, and the damages claim has not been ruled on.

What does Embraer say?

Embraer says it had not been served when it spoke on 24 November. It says it repudiates any form of discrimination or harassment.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error

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