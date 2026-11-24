A former Salvadoran lawmaker now faces trial after a judge accepted the case against him, a case that began as a civil suit in 2022 and cost him his immunity in 2023.

Source: Wikimedia Commons / Ruth Preza (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Courts: El Salvador

A court in San Salvador ordered former lawmaker Alberto Armando Romero Rodríguez to stand trial on Wednesday 18 November 2026. The First Examining Court of San Salvador, a pre-trial court, admitted the prosecution’s evidence and kept him in provisional detention, El Diario de Hoy, a Salvadoran daily, reported that day.

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He faces charges of illicit enrichment, meaning wealth that lawful income does not explain, and of money laundering. Prosecutors allege that he cannot justify US$1,189,836.07 in new assets, and he is presumed innocent until a court decides otherwise.

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Key Facts Who. Alberto Romero, a former lawmaker for ARENA, a conservative party, and a defendant presumed innocent.

What. Ordered to stand trial for illicit enrichment and money laundering; he stays in provisional detention.

Where. San Salvador, before the First Examining Court, the pre-trial court.

When. Ruling on Wednesday 18 November 2026; no trial date has been reported.

As of. As of 24 November 2026, 06:30 GMT.

A former Salvadoran lawmaker now faces trial after a judge accepted the case against him, a case that began as a civil suit in 2022 and cost him his immunity in 2023.

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El Salvador uses the US dollar as its currency, so every sum in this case is already in US dollars. The indictment of the Fiscalía General de la República (FGR), the Attorney General’s Office, covers 1 May 2009 to 31 October 2022, El Diario de Hoy reported on 18 November 2026.

In those years Romero was a deputy for Cuscatlán department, for ARENA, the Alianza Republicana Nacionalista, which held the presidency from 1989 to 2009. The indictment says the rise in his assets came through bank deposits, cash payments of credit cards and bank loans, and purchases of vehicles and real estate, Diario1, a Salvadoran digital outlet, reported on 18 November 2026.

The National Palace in San Salvador, a file photo. Photo: Arne Müseler, CC BY-SA 3.0 DE, Wikimedia Commons.

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Diario1 names the judiciary’s communications office, Centros Judiciales, and the FGR as its sources for the ruling. Prosecutors allege a second element: Romero declared US$142,922.62 as income for paying suppliers, El Diario de Hoy reported on 18 November 2026.

Investigators say that money was in fact party contributions from public employees, which the law bars from reaching a private person. They allege he then spent it for personal purposes.

The case began as a civil suit filed in July 2022. On Monday 14 August 2023 the Cámara de la Segunda Sección del Centro, a chamber in Cojutepeque, ordered him to return US$445,766.05 to the state, elsalvador.com, a Salvadoran news site, reported.

The chamber found illicit enrichment in two legislative terms, 2009 to 2012 and 2012 to 2015, barred him from public office for 10 years and did not convict his wife and daughter. On Wednesday 23 August 2023 the FGR asked the Legislative Assembly to lift his immunity, saying it found about US$1.16 million he could not justify, elsalvador.com reported.

Attorney General Rodolfo Delgado said that day, in words translated from Spanish, that there were “sufficient indications of the commission of money laundering and illicit enrichment”. On Friday 1 September 2023 deputies of all parties voted in a special session to strip Romero’s immunity, elsalvador.com reported.

The defence has argued the opposite from the start. Lawyer Ernesto Alfredo Parada told the Assembly’s special commission on Monday 28 August 2023 that the request would try Romero twice for the same facts, because of the civil case, elsalvador.com reported.

To make its case, the prosecution asked to call former members of Romero’s staff, including an adviser and an usher, and to obtain legal and tax records of a Cuscatlán development foundation, elsalvador.com reported on 28 August 2023. The defence offered the Cojutepeque ruling and Romero’s salary and expense records since 2009.

On Saturday 16 September 2023 the Cámara Primera de lo Penal de San Salvador, a criminal chamber, ordered formal proceedings with provisional detention, elsalvador.com reported. The FGR cited 21 irregularities in payments and deposits involving Romero, his wife and his daughter, and Parada said about 100 pieces of defence evidence were denied.

After that vote the case went to the Cámara Primera de lo Penal, elsalvador.com reported. On Thursday 21 September 2023 the prison service, Centros Penales, said it was moving him from police cells to the western penitentiary, where he would stay until the instruction stage, elsalvador.com reported.

The sum prosecutors cite has since grown from about US$1.16 million in the FGR’s 2023 request to US$1,189,836.07 in the indictment. The indictment runs to 31 October 2022, while the civil case looked at 2009 to 2015 only.

No trial date has been reported, and the reports reviewed carry no reaction to the 18 November ruling. The ruling itself is not published online, so the indictment can be read only through these reports.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Alberto Romero been convicted?

No. A judge has only ordered a trial, and he is presumed innocent until a court rules otherwise.

What is illicit enrichment?

It is the charge that an official’s wealth grew beyond what lawful income explains. Prosecutors must show the gap, and the defence can contest it.

When will the trial start?

The reports reviewed give no date. Until a court announces one, Romero stays in provisional detention.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error