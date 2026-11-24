Egypt’s round of calls covered Sudan, Libya and Yemen. Its foreign ministry did not say which crisis worries it most.

Photo: Ghaly / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 3.0)

Brief: Egypt Diplomacy

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry announced on Monday 23 November 2026 that Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty had spoken by phone with his Turkish, Qatari and Saudi counterparts about easing regional tensions. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said the aim was to stop the conflict from widening, without naming which crisis it had in mind.

The calls matter to US readers because Egypt runs the Suez Canal, a route for oil and cargo that has grown busier since the US-Iran war disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf’s oil gateway. Calm in the region protects that traffic and the income Egypt earns from it.

Key Facts Who. Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and his Turkish, Qatari and Saudi counterparts.

What. Three separate phone calls on regional tensions, Sudan, Libya and Yemen.

Aim. Egypt says it wants to keep the conflict from widening; it did not name the crisis.

As of. 24 November 2026, 07:30 GMT

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Egypt’s round of calls covered Sudan, Libya and Yemen. Its foreign ministry did not say which crisis worries it most.

The Nile and the Cairo skyline. File photo.

Abdelatty took a call from Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, and the two discussed economic, trade and investment ties as well as efforts to restore calm, according to Egypt’s readout. The three contacts were separate phone calls.

In the Turkish call, on Sudan, Abdelatty restated Egypt’s support for the country’s unity, sovereignty and national institutions and called for more intensive negotiations to end the conflict. On Libya, he said Egypt’s priority is the country’s unity, territorial integrity and institutions, and urged coordinated regional and international support for a settlement led by Libyans themselves.

In a separate call with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Abdelatty called for deeper diplomatic engagement and closer links between Egyptian and Qatari mediation and other regional and international partners. Abdelatty stressed the importance of continued coordination between Egypt and Qatar.

The Saudi call focused on Yemen, where both ministers stressed support for a political settlement and said steps that could worsen Yemen’s security and economic situation should be avoided. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said all the contacts aimed to prevent a wider conflict and to preserve regional security and stability.

Egypt has a direct economic stake in calm. Egypt’s state statistics agency, CAPMAS, counted 1,340 vessels in the Suez Canal in July 2026, which is 27% more than in July 2025.

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Canal income rose 42% from a year earlier to US$505 million in July, the highest monthly level since December 2023, CAPMAS data show. The rise came as the war had effectively closed the strait, and as threats from Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the southern Red Sea changed shipping routes.

The Suez Canal Authority, which runs the waterway, expects 2026 revenue of US$5.8 billion to US$6 billion. A quieter region would help hold those gains, while a wider conflict could put them at risk.

The readouts leave one question open: which crisis prompted this round of calls. Egypt’s Foreign Ministry did not say.

We found no announcement of a follow-up meeting. Any formal talks would be the first sign that the calls led to a joint step.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Egypt’s foreign minister make these calls?

Egypt’s Foreign Ministry says the aim was to ease tensions and prevent a wider conflict. It did not name the crisis behind the calls.

Why does this matter for oil and shipping?

Egypt operates the Suez Canal, a key route for tankers and cargo. A wider regional conflict would put that traffic and Egypt’s canal income at risk.

Part of our ongoing coverage Africa: The New Scramble — the great-power contest over the continent.

Sources Egyptian Foreign Ministry readouts of Minister Badr Abdelatty’s calls with Turkish, Qatari and Saudi counterparts, 23 November 2026 · CAPMAS (Egypt’s Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics) Suez Canal data for July 2026 · Suez Canal Authority 2026 revenue outlook

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