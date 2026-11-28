A reported Cassation ruling says the right to inherit an old rent lease comes from the law, not from a landlord's say-so, yet it settles nothing for these heirs.

Apartment blocks in greater Cairo with the Giza pyramids in the distance. File photo. (Photo: Rio Times library)

Old Rent: Egypt

Egypt’s Court of Cassation, the country’s highest court for civil appeals, has sent an old rent dispute back to a lower court, according to Mostafa Bakry, a television host. He described the ruling on a television programme on Friday 27 November 2026.

The case matters to the heirs of long-time tenants and to the landlords who want their flats back. Bakry said the court held that a family’s right to stay rests on the law, not on the landlord’s will, and that being an heir is not enough on its own.

Key Facts Who. Egypt’s Court of Cassation, its highest court for civil appeals, as described by TV host Mostafa Bakry.

What. An old rent eviction case was sent back to a lower court for re-examination.

Where. Egypt, under the old landlord-tenant law of 1977.

When. Described on 27 November 2026; the date of the ruling itself is unknown.

As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

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A reported Cassation ruling says the right to inherit an old rent lease comes from the law, not from a landlord’s say-so, yet it settles nothing for these heirs.

In Egypt, old rent means a housing lease signed decades ago at a low, fixed rent, which family members could take over when the tenant died. The dispute, as Bakry described it, began with a flat let under a contract dated 1978.

Bakry said the original tenant died, and then his wife, and the landlord sued to evict the heirs. The heirs relied on a statement attributed to the landlord saying he agreed to the tenancy continuing, which the landlord disputes, along with the circumstances in which it was signed.

Bakry said the Court of Cassation quashed, or set aside, the appeal court’s judgment and sent the case back to the competent lower court to examine those circumstances. On the law, he said the court held that the right to continue a lease rests on Article 29 of Law No. 49 of 1977 and does not depend on the landlord’s consent or will.

He said the court added that the landlord’s statement is not a legal source of that right and does not bind a court when it interprets the law. Bakry said that article names who may benefit: the spouse, children and parents, on condition that they lived with the original tenant until his death.

Bakry stressed that being an heir alone is not enough, because inheritance and lease extension are different rights. He said the ruling does not amount to an order to evict the heirs, nor does it finally confirm their right to stay, because the lower court must now re-examine whether the legal conditions for extension are met.

Apartment blocks on Zamalek island in Cairo, lit at dusk along the Nile. File photo. Photo: Vyacheslav Argenberg, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons

The ruling comes as Egypt winds down old rents. On 4 August 2025 President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi ratified amendments to the old rent law that set a transitional period before old contracts end: seven years for homes and five years for non-residential units rented by individuals.

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At the end of that period, tenants must vacate and return the units to their owners. For homes that points to about seven years after the law took effect in 2025, though we have not verified the exact start date.

We could not see the judgment text, so the case number, the date of the ruling, the appeal court whose judgment was quashed and the names of the parties are not known. It is also not known what the lower court will decide, or whether the ruling sets a general rule for other cases.

A landlord’s right to recover a flat, and a family’s right to keep one, bear directly on Egypt’s rental market and on property owners. Foreign tenants can find the practical rules in Renting in Egypt as an Expat in 2026, our guide for foreign tenants.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is an old rent contract in Egypt?

It is a long-running housing lease at a low, fixed rent that relatives could inherit under the old law. Egypt is now phasing such contracts out.

Does the ruling order the heirs out of the flat?

No, according to Bakry. The lower court must first re-examine whether the legal conditions for extending the lease are met.

What happens to old contracts under the 2025 law?

A transitional period applies, after which tenants must vacate and return the units to their owners. The Cassation ruling concerns who qualifies to continue a lease in the meantime.

Sources Egypt’s Court of Cassation (ruling as described by Mostafa Bakry on a television programme; judgment text not seen); amendments to Egypt’s old rent law ratified by President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on 4 August 2025.

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