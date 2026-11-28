Egypt's parliament wants a hit game blocked, but only the country's media regulator can decide, and its first look at the question comes on Monday.

Gaming Rules: Egypt

An Egyptian parliamentary committee wants Grand Theft Auto VI, the violent video game that went on sale on 19 November 2026, blocked in Egypt. Its chairman, MP Ahmed Badawy, has defended the call in interviews since 24 November.

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No ban exists yet, because the committee can recommend but cannot order a block. The Supreme Council for Media Regulation, Egypt’s media regulator, meets on Monday 30 November 2026 to study the call, which touches Take-Two Interactive, the Nasdaq-listed US publisher behind the game.

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Key Facts Who. Ahmed Badawy, MP who chairs parliament’s communications and information technology committee.

What. A recommendation to block Grand Theft Auto VI, by developer Rockstar Games, over its content.

Where. Egypt. The media regulator decides, and the telecoms regulator would carry out any block.

When. The Council meets on Monday 30 November 2026. No decision has been taken.

As of. 28 November 2026, 07:00 GMT.

Egypt’s parliament wants a hit game blocked, but only the country’s media regulator can decide, and its first look at the question comes on Monday.

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The game went on sale on Thursday 19 November 2026 for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles. Badawy, who chairs the Communications and Information Technology Committee of the House of Representatives, Egypt’s elected lower house, has since asked the National Telecom Regulatory Authority (NTRA, the telecoms regulator) to take all necessary legal steps to block it.

Badawy said in a television appearance, in a translation from Arabic: “The committee, in coordination with its bureau, issued a number of recommendations to block everything that poses an imminent danger to young people, including the game.” He said the game has gone beyond entertainment, and that its content is immoral and conflicts with the values of Egyptian society.

He pointed to scenes of violence, theft and drug use, and called the game addictive, which is why he said the recommendation is not limited to users under 18. He stressed that the move concerns the new, sixth instalment, not the whole series or earlier versions.

Al-Azhar’s Global Centre for Electronic Fatwa, a religious advisory body linked to Egypt’s leading Islamic institution, has also warned about the game’s content. Badawy said no country has banned the game so far.

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The committee itself cannot order a block, Badawy said. The Supreme Council for Media Regulation, chaired by Khaled Abdelaziz, is responsible for content and issues blocking decisions, and the NTRA carries them out.

Badawy said the NTRA told the committee it has the means to block games and apps, even though this game is sold through PlayStation and Xbox stores. The Council has acted on a game before: it blocked the online game platform Roblox over children’s safety, with the block taking effect on Wednesday 4 February 2026.

The Council announced it will meet in Cairo on Monday. It will study the recommendation in terms of its repercussions, risks and possible harm to children, young people and societal values, the Council said.

The same agenda includes a health ministry complaint about a vaping-promotion platform, Ramadan TV drama and sports media monitoring. No decision has been taken, and the Council has not said whether it will order a block.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, officials have so far warned parents rather than announced bans. Bahrain’s interior ministry anti-corruption and economic and electronic security directorate warned of indecent scenes and extreme violence in the game, and Kuwait’s interior ministry urged parents to check the age ratings of games.

In Oman a newspaper reported a circular warning against the game, but the source was not identified. As of 28 November, regulators in Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman had not publicly confirmed a ban, and reports of bans were unconfirmed.

For US readers, the game is the flagship franchise of Take-Two Interactive (Nasdaq: TTWO), so an enforced block in Egypt would be a regulatory risk for a US-listed company. For now it is a recommendation only, and Egyptian users can still buy and play on consoles unless the NTRA enforces a block.

We could not find the committee’s recommendation text published, and nothing in the public record shows whether Rockstar Games or Take-Two have commented. The next step is the Council’s meeting.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Is Grand Theft Auto VI banned in Egypt?

Not yet. A parliamentary committee has only recommended a block, and the media regulator has not decided.

Who can actually block the game?

The Supreme Council for Media Regulation issues blocking decisions, and the telecoms regulator carries them out. The committee has no power to order a block.

Why does this matter outside Egypt?

The game belongs to the flagship series of a US-listed publisher, so any enforced block would be a regulatory risk for it. Until the Council rules, nothing changes for players.

Sources House of Representatives Communications and Information Technology Committee (statements by chairman Ahmed Badawy, November 2026); Supreme Council for Media Regulation (meeting announcement, November 2026); National Telecom Regulatory Authority; interior ministries of Bahrain and Kuwait (public statements, November 2026).

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