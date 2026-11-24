Ecuador has cleared its sixth IMF review with one missed target and a new climate-linked arrangement, while the IMF names El Niño, a Pacific warming that brings floods, as the main risk.

Economy: Ecuador

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global lender that backs governments in financial strain, concluded the sixth review of Ecuador’s loan programme on Monday 23 November 2026 and released about US$377 million at once. The IMF published its statement on Tuesday 24 November 2026, a day after the board concluded the review.

The IMF also approved a new 18-month arrangement worth about US$703 million under its Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF), which backs reforms on climate and disaster resilience. The first payment from it waits for a first review and for agreed reforms to be carried out.

Key Facts Who. The IMF Executive Board, the Fund’s decision-making body, and Ecuador’s government.

What. Sixth review of Ecuador’s multi-year IMF loan concluded; about US$377 million paid at once.

When. Board decision on Monday 23 November 2026; statement published Tuesday 24 November 2026.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 18:00 GMT.

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Ecuador has cleared its sixth IMF review with one missed target and a new climate-linked arrangement, while the IMF names El Niño, a Pacific warming that brings floods, as the main risk.

The IMF approved Ecuador’s 48-month Extended Fund Facility (EFF), a multi-year loan paid in instalments, in May 2024 and enlarged it in July 2025, taking total access to about US$5 billion. With this payment, the IMF said in its statement of 24 November, about US$4 billion has been disbursed, and this completes the sixth review.

Interior of the former Banco Central del Ecuador building in Quito. (File photo)

IMF staff and the government had agreed the sixth review on 9 November 2026, when the payment was put at about US$380 million. The board figure is SDR 280.5 million, a special drawing right being the IMF’s own unit of account, which comes to about US$377 million at the closing exchange rate.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The IMF said in the same statement that Ecuador went back to international capital markets in January 2026 with a US$4 billion bond issue that included a US$3 billion debt buyback. A second issue of US$1 billion followed in May 2026.

The new RSF arrangement is worth SDR 523.275 million, or about US$703 million, over 18 months, the IMF said on 24 November. It aims to cut energy-sector risks and vulnerability to natural disasters.

The first RSF payment comes only after its first review and agreed reforms. The sixth-review money is paid at once.

Ecuador met all quantitative targets of the sixth review, the IMF said, and all indicative targets except one. It narrowly missed the target on domestic payment arrears to the private sector, meaning unpaid bills the state owes companies, after arrears were identified and reclassified during the restructuring of the public sector.

Nigel Clarke, the IMF Deputy Managing Director and acting chair of the Board, said in the statement that Ecuador’s authorities continue to show a firm commitment to their economic reform programme. The IMF says Ecuador’s international reserves are at record highs.

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The IMF expects growth of 2.7% in 2026, with inflation at 1.3% year on year in September 2026. It also forecasts a current-account surplus of 4.6% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2026.

The Fund says risks have fallen since the fifth review but stay elevated, mainly because El Niño, a Pacific warming that brings floods to Ecuador’s coast, could be stronger than expected. The IMF says the authorities’ contingency planning and the country’s reserves soften these risks.

Taken together, the payment and the climate arrangement put about US$1.08 billion on offer to Ecuador, but only the US$377 million is paid now. Whether the rest arrives depends on Ecuador delivering reforms and on El Niño staying within what its reserves can absorb, which matters to holders of its bonds.

The next step is the first RSF review, which would unlock the climate money. Meanwhile, the clearest test is whether Ecuador clears the arrears target it narrowly missed.

Frequently Asked Questions

What did the IMF approve for Ecuador?

It finished the sixth review of Ecuador’s loan programme and paid the next instalment. It also opened a separate climate-resilience arrangement.

Is the climate money guaranteed?

No. Ecuador must pass a first review and carry out agreed reforms before the first payment.

What is the main risk the IMF names?

El Niño, which could bring stronger floods to the coast. The IMF says reserves and contingency plans soften that risk.

Sources Published Tuesday 24 November 2026 · Source: IMF statement on the sixth review of Ecuador’s Extended Fund Facility and the new Resilience and Sustainability Facility arrangement (24 November 2026).

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