The official toll is a count in progress: in its 6 November report, Ecuador’s El Niño committee expected the Pacific warming behind the rains to peak between the end of November and December.

File photo. Downtown Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city, July 2011. Photo: Jordan Fischer, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia Commons

Climate: Ecuador

Ecuador’s El Niño rains have killed at least 27 people since a national red alert was declared on 29 August 2026, the country’s national risk-management agency said on 24 November. The agency, the Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SNGR), counts 114,148 people affected in its latest report, carried by the EFE news agency.

Deaths have been recorded in the Andean provinces of Azuay, Chimborazo and Pichincha, in the coastal provinces of El Oro and Guayas, and on Santa Cruz island in the Galápagos. The toll has nearly doubled in a week.

Key Facts Who. The SNGR, Ecuador’s national risk-management agency, which keeps the official disaster count.

What. At least 27 dead and 114,148 affected by El Niño rains, from coast to Galápagos.

Next. Erfen, the El Niño committee, expected the Pacific warming to peak by December.

Power Index. Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 in The Rio Times Latin America Power Index , with 37.2 points (November 2026 edition).

As of. 24 November 2026, 17:30 GMT

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The official toll is a count in progress: in its 6 November report, Ecuador’s El Niño committee expected the Pacific warming behind the rains to peak between the end of November and December.

El Niño is a periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that changes rainfall patterns across the region. Ecuador’s weather and hydrology institute, Inamhi, issued a red warning for 17 to 21 November, and since the national alert the SNGR has logged 1,914 adverse events.

In the 18 November cut, which covered all 24 provinces, 169 cantons (counties) and 540 parishes (the smallest local units), floods made up 59.82% of cases and landslides 16.55%, the Guayaquil daily Extra reported. The emergency is therefore national, even though the deaths cluster in a few provinces.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The count has climbed in steps. On 17 November the SNGR reported 14 dead; its 18 November cut put the figure at 16, according to Extra.

The latest report splits those affected into 72,714 “afectadas”, people touched by the rains, and 41,434 “damnificadas”, people who suffered losses. Counts from different cut-offs may group the two categories differently, so earlier affected totals are not strictly comparable with today’s.

The damage falls mainly on housing and transport. The SNGR counts 28,253 homes damaged and 98 destroyed, along with 48.25 kilometres of road, 41 bridges and 45 health facilities affected.

File photo. The Colonche sign and church in Colonche parish, Santa Elena province, Ecuador. Photo: Christii, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons.

By people affected, Guayas leads with 28,886, followed by Esmeraldas with 28,661, El Oro with 15,820 and Los Ríos with 13,876. Together these four provinces account for about 87,000 of the 114,148 people affected.

The Galápagos, where 11,369 people are affected, flooded again over the weekend of 21 and 22 November. The EFE account of the SNGR report said the flooding was more intense than that of 31 October and called it among the most serious in the archipelago’s recent history.

The forecast comes from the Estudio Regional del Fenómeno El Niño (Erfen), Ecuador’s multi-agency El Niño committee. In its report of 6 November, carried by the Quito news site Primicias, it measured sea-surface temperatures 5.4 °C above normal in the eastern Pacific region known as Niño 1+2 and 3.4 °C above normal in the central Pacific region Niño 3.4, over the previous 15 days.

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Both readings exceeded the top category of Ecuador’s El Niño index, and Erfen wrote that the 2026-2027 event “could reach a very strong or extraordinary intensity, comparable to the episodes of 1982-1983 and 1997-1998” (our translation of the Spanish original). That is the committee’s outlook for the event, not a count of what has happened so far.

Erfen itself cautions against reading too much into the comparison, saying the assessment “corresponds to an outlook and does not constitute a definitive classification of the event” (our translation). The committee published that assessment on 6 November, so it predates the latest casualty count.

Erfen’s models indicate that warming in the central equatorial Pacific would reach its maximum intensity “in what remains of November and December 2026”, and it judged that November rainfall is most likely to be above normal on the coast and in the Galápagos. Those projections date from the committee’s report of 6 November.

If Erfen’s outlook holds, this toll is a floor rather than a ceiling, because more rain is expected on the coast, where several provinces are already flooded. That reading follows from the outlook and is not a figure from the risk agency.

More: Ecuador

Frequently Asked Questions

What is El Niño?

A periodic warming of the Pacific Ocean that changes weather patterns. In Ecuador, forecasters link it to heavier rain on the coast.

Is the death toll final?

No. The agency keeps updating its count, and the national committee says the Pacific warming has not yet peaked.

What is the difference between “afectadas” and “damnificadas”?

“Afectadas” are people touched by the rains, while “damnificadas” are people who suffered losses. Readers should compare totals across dates with care.

Sources Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SNGR) report of 24 November 2026, carried by the EFE news agency; SNGR cuts of 17 and 18 November 2026, as reported by Extra (Guayaquil), 18 November 2026; Estudio Regional del Fenómeno El Niño (Erfen) report of 6 November 2026, as reported by Primicias (Quito); Inamhi warning for 17 to 21 November 2026.

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