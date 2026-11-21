Fishermen from Manta say a US strike burned their boat and that the US has released little evidence of a drug link, and a Pittsburgh court must now decide whether it can hear the case.

Photo: César Muñoz / Agencia de Noticias ANDES / Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 2.0)

Law: Ecuador

A group of Ecuadorian fishermen sued the United States government on Monday 16 November 2026, saying a US drone strike set their boat on fire in the eastern Pacific off Ecuador. The suit, filed in a federal court in Pittsburgh, is the second legal challenge to Washington’s campaign of lethal strikes on suspected drug boats.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

The fishermen, from the port city of Manta, ask the court for damages and an order halting such strikes in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific. The case is called Flores Franco v. United States and sits in the US District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania, the federal trial court for the Pittsburgh area.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Ecuador story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. A group of Ecuadorian fishermen from Manta, suing the United States government.

What. A federal lawsuit over an alleged drone strike that burned their fishing boat in March 2026.

Where. A federal court in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; the boat was in the eastern Pacific.

When. Filed Monday 16 November 2026; no hearing date is known.

As of. 21 November 2026, 11:00 GMT.

Fishermen from Manta say a US strike burned their boat and that the US has released little evidence of a drug link, and a Pittsburgh court must now decide whether it can hear the case.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on Pentagon (Ecuador) Email address Follow

The US campaign of lethal strikes on alleged drug boats began in September 2025. At least 240 people have been killed since then, according to news tallies, and the Pentagon, the US defence department, does not comment on pending litigation.

The first lawsuit came in January 2026, when relatives of two Trinidadian men, Chad Joseph and Rishi Samaroo, sued in a federal court in Massachusetts over a separate strike. Joseph’s mother and Samaroo’s sister brought that case in January 2026.

Latin America Power Index · November 2026 edition Ecuador ranks 8th of 14 with 37.2 points. Strongest pillar: military means (55); weakest: diplomatic & cultural influence (14). Alignment group: Closer to Washington. WatchRating below investment grade (B); 51 homicides per 100,000. See the full index, the business lens and the data →

The new complaint concerns the fishing boat La Negra Francisca Duarte II, which fished in the eastern Pacific off Ecuador. The fishermen allege that Ecuadorian authorities inspected the boat for several hours and cleared it before the strike.

The complaint says armed drones launched from a US-operated vessel hit the boat and set it on fire. Two crew members were severely burned, and no deaths are reported.

File photo: the port of Manta, Ecuador, home port of the fishing boat in the lawsuit. It is not a picture of the incident.

RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesWhat this means, and what's next › RT Ask Rio Times This story and the bigger picture. × Economy impact Key players Stability What's next Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The crew say they were held for about 24 hours, with their hands tied and hoods over their heads, and with little food or water. They allege they were then moved to a Salvadoran ship for seven days and held at a migrant facility in El Salvador.

All of the men were back in Ecuador by the end of March 2026, according to the fishermen. The complaint says the United States has released little evidence linking the boat to drugs or cartels.

The US government has not claimed responsibility for this strike or for two other attacks on Ecuadorian vessels in recent months. The White House has defended the strikes in general terms.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said the boat strikes “have been against designated narcoterrorists bringing deadly poison to our shores”. She did not address this boat specifically in the statement quoted.

The plaintiffs are represented by Daniel Kovalik, a Pittsburgh attorney, working with an Ecuadorian co-counsel. They rely on US admiralty law, which lets people sue the government over harm caused at sea.

The fishermen also ask for damages and a court order halting US strikes on small boats. A US federal court can hear such a claim only if the government consents to be sued under that law.

The government is likely to argue that military action and foreign policy are matters for the president and Congress, not for judges. The fishermen’s lawyers will have to show that the law covers the alleged acts.

For readers in the United States, the case tests who answers for a military campaign that taxpayers fund. It will be heard in a US court, which makes the rule of law and Pentagon accountability a domestic question as much as a foreign one.

If the court accepts the case, the government must answer the allegations in filings that become public. If it dismisses the case, the fishermen can appeal, so the first ruling will say little about who is right on the facts.

Both suits ask a US judge to look at strikes the White House describes as action against “designated narcoterrorists”. The government has not claimed this strike, which leaves the courts and news tallies as the main public record.

The government has not said whether it will argue that the court has no jurisdiction. No date for its response and no hearing has been announced.

Free download · Expat checklist Get the free checklist as PDF Moving to Ecuador 2026: the step-by-step checklist. This guide condensed into 2 printable pages with tick boxes and the key official links. Email address Get the PDF Your checklist is ready. Download the PDF checklist

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is this case heard in the United States?

The fishermen sued the US government in a federal court under US admiralty law. Whether the court can hear it depends on the government’s consent to be sued.

Has the US government responded to the claims?

The Pentagon says it does not comment on pending litigation. The White House has defended the strikes in general terms.

Why does it matter to American readers?

Taxpayers fund the campaign and a US court will test it. The outcome could shape how far the Pentagon answers to the law for strikes at sea.

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error