Dominican River Sweeps Away Truck, Kills 3
The truck went in at a temporary ford at the site of a bridge still under construction, and the river covered it in the dark.
Disaster: Dominican Republic
A flooded river swept a pickup truck off a crossing in the east of the Dominican Republic on the night of Friday 20 November 2026, killing three men. Rescuers were still searching on Saturday for a woman who, according to people at the scene, was travelling with them.
The crossing lies on the road between the town of Hato Mayor del Rey and the district of El Puerto. Local media had begun naming some of the dead by Saturday evening, but officials had not confirmed the identities or nationalities of all three men.
Key Facts
- What. The Casuí river rose and carried a pickup away late on Friday night.
- Toll. Three men dead; rescuers are still searching for a woman believed to have been aboard.
- Where. A temporary crossing near Hato Mayor del Rey, eastern Dominican Republic.
- As of. 21 November 2026, 23:30 GMT.
The truck went in at a temporary ford at the site of a bridge still under construction, and the river covered it in the dark.
Rescuers found the sunken vehicle around midday on Saturday and pulled out three bodies, although early reports on Saturday counted only two. Reports differ on where the bodies were taken, the morgue of the provincial hospital in Hato Mayor or the national forensic institute, and the authorities were completing forensic checks before telling relatives.
Rescuers from Civil Defence, the national disaster-response agency, firefighters and local volunteers are searching the riverbanks downstream for a fourth occupant. Accounts gathered in the community describe her as a woman, but officials have not confirmed who she is or whether she was in the truck.
Engineers are building a new concrete bridge over the Casuí at this point, and a temporary ford, a shallow road crossing through the river bed, had been set up so that traffic could keep moving between the two communities. The sudden rise of the river covered that ford in the dark.
Residents told rescuers that the group had dined earlier in the El Puerto area and was driving home when the truck lost its footing. That account has come from residents rather than from officials, and the authorities have not described how the truck entered the water.
Local reports described heavy rain on Friday afternoon and night in the mountains where the river rises, but no rainfall figures were available on Saturday. Hato Mayor is a province in the east of the country, and the road to El Puerto links its capital town to a smaller district.
Who Is Searching and What Comes Next
The search continues along the river, and the identification of the three men is the next public step once forensic checks are finished. The authorities have not said whether the temporary ford will be closed or when the new bridge is due to open.
Because the bridge is still being built, drivers on this road use the temporary crossing, which the river can cover when it rises.
Frequently Asked Questions
Were any foreigners among the dead?
Officials have not confirmed nationalities.
Is the missing woman still being sought?
Yes. Civil Defence, firefighters and volunteers were searching the Casuí downstream on Saturday for a woman believed to have been in the truck.
Why was the truck on a ford and not a bridge?
A new concrete bridge is under construction at the site, and the authorities had opened a temporary ford for traffic. The river covered it after dark.
Sources
Published Saturday 21 November 2026 · Source: statements of Dominican Civil Defence, the fire service, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the National Police in Hato Mayor province, 20 and 21 November 2026
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