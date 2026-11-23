Dominican Prosecutors Link Drug Ring to Vote
Prosecutors allege that money and votes flowed through a drug network to a municipal councillor. All those named are suspects, and no court has ruled.
Crime: Dominican Republic
Dominican prosecutors say a cocaine network sought votes and handed out money to help a local councillor win election. The Ministerio Público, the prosecution service, has asked a court for pretrial detention for 22 people.
The case is Operación Rompeolas, launched on Thursday 19 November 2026 with 65 raids by the Ministerio Público and the DNCD, the national anti-drug agency. More than 80 prosecutors and about 650 agents took part, and 21 people were arrested.
Key Facts
- Who. The Ministerio Público (prosecution service) and the DNCD (anti-drug agency) against 22 suspects.
- What. Operación Rompeolas, a cocaine case now linked by prosecutors to a Higüey councillor’s election.
- Where. Higüey and La Altagracia province, Dominican Republic.
- When. Raids Thursday 19 November 2026; hearing Monday 23 November 2026, 14:00 local time.
- As of. 23 November 2026, 07:00 GMT
Prosecutors allege that money and votes flowed through a drug network to a municipal councillor. All those named are suspects, and no court has ruled.
A joint release of 19 November said the network moved cocaine from La Guajira, a region of Colombia, through the Dominican coast to Puerto Rico, then on to the United States and Europe. Prosecutors have also asked that the case be declared complex, a status for large investigations, and named 22 people in their detention request.
The request says the network sought votes and handed out money to favour Willy Manuel Zorrilla Domínguez, alias Willy Pacha. Prosecutors identify him as a councillor of Higüey, a city in the east of the country.
Prosecutors describe Zorrilla as a former National Police member who worked as driver and escort for alleged ringleader Fausto Candelario Ortiz, alias Pachá and El Brother. The request says Fausto backed him and identified him as his stepson.
Yovani Candelario Ortiz is named as operations coordinator. All those named are suspects, and no court has ruled.
Reports of the request give no total sum for the campaign, no origin for each payment and no names of other candidates who allegedly received money. They carry no statement from Zorrilla or his lawyer.
A hearing on coercive measures, which include pretrial detention, is set for Monday 23 November 2026 at 14:00 local time before the duty court, the Juzgado de Atención Permanente, of La Altagracia province. The judge’s ruling on the detention requests is the next step.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is the councillor guilty of a crime?
No court has ruled. Prosecutors name him as one of the defendants, and reports carry no statement from him or his lawyer.
What happens next?
A duty court in La Altagracia province hears the request for coercive measures such as pretrial detention.
Sources
Source: Ministerio Público and DNCD joint release (19 November 2026); Ministerio Público request for coercive measures in Operación Rompeolas (weekend of 21 and 22 November 2026), as reported; Juzgado de Atención Permanente, La Altagracia.
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