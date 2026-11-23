The union says it is ready to review its tactics, but only if the government keeps its promises on pay and schools.

The Alcázar de Colón on Plaza de España in the Colonial City of Santo Domingo. (Photo: Mariordo (Mario Roberto Durán Ortiz), CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons)

Brief · Dominican Republic

The Dominican Republic’s main teachers’ union has admitted that class stoppages hurt pupils and their families. Menegildo De La Rosa, communications secretary of the Asociación Dominicana de Profesores (ADP, the Dominican Teachers’ Association), said on Saturday 21 November 2026 that the union is ready to review its methods of struggle.

Rio Times membership One dollar for your first month. All premium analysis. Enter your email and the link comes by mail. Privacy Send me the offer

He was answering Vice President Raquel Peña, who had earlier criticised the stoppages and said children belong in classrooms. De La Rosa tied any change to the government honouring signed agreements and meeting pending demands.

Free daily brief — no card needed Get every Dominican Republic story in one morning email We build you a personalized brief around the topics you follow — free for 7 days. Love it? Your first month after that is US$1. Start my free brief Yes, email me my free daily brief — I can unsubscribe any time.

Key Facts Who. Menegildo De La Rosa of the teachers’ union ADP, answering the vice president.

What. Union admits stoppages harm pupils and offers to review its methods.

Condition. Government must honour signed agreements and address pending demands.

Where. Dominican Republic, in the public school system.

As of. 23 November 2026, 07:09 GMT

The union says it is ready to review its tactics, but only if the government keeps its promises on pay and schools.

Rio Times membership Read everything we publish for US$1 in the first month. Then US$8.99 a month. Cancel anytime. Start for US$1

Follow this story Get an email when there’s news on ADP (the Dominican Republic) Email address Follow

“We agree with the vice president that our children belong in school, but we must also ask in what condition those schools are,” De La Rosa said on 21 November. He added: “The ADP does not strike on a whim, because teachers want to be in classrooms teaching.”

He cited unpaid incentives and retroactive pay tied to the teacher performance evaluation. He also pointed to poor school buildings and staff shortages.

File photo. The seafront promenade in Santo Domingo, the Dominican capital. Photo: Wuppertaler, CC BY 4.0, Wikimedia Commons.

RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. Ask Answers are generated from Rio Times reporting only — every claim links to its source article. Open the full Ask Rio Times → RT Ask Rio TimesCost of living, safety, visas across Latin America › RT Ask Rio Times 17 years of Latin America reporting, on demand. × Best for expats Cost of living Safest places Easy visas Tap a question, or type your own — the answer appears right here. Ask Open the full Ask Rio Times →

The ADP study De La Rosa cited on 21 November found that 70% of schools lack laboratories and 48.5% lack a canteen. It also found that 82.9% of teachers say overcrowding makes personal attention in class harder.

The LatAm Brief One email, every weekday morning. What moved in Latin American markets, politics and expat life. Yesterday’s subject line: “Brazil's lower house takes up Lula's fiscal bill” Get the brief

The Constitutional Court ruled on 13 May 2019, in decision TC/0064/19 on the case of the ADP’s Barahona branch in the south-west, that repeated class stoppages violated pupils’ right to education. The court weighed that right against teachers’ right to strike.

A 2003 regulation under the teachers’ statute, Decree 639-03, allows fines of up to half a month’s pay and suspensions of up to 30 days without pay. Dismissal applies to abandoning the job, defined as more than three continuous unjustified absences.

It is not yet known whether the Ministry of Education (Minerd) will apply any sanction. De La Rosa tied the union’s review of its methods to the government paying what it owes teachers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Has the teachers’ union agreed to stop striking?

No. It says it is ready to review its methods, but only if the government honours signed agreements.

Can Dominican teachers be punished for striking?

A 2003 regulation under the teachers’ statute allows fines, unpaid suspensions and dismissal for abandoning the job. Whether the education ministry will use it has not been said.

Sources Statements of Menegildo De La Rosa, communications secretary of the ADP national executive committee, 21 November 2026; Constitutional Court ruling TC/0064/19 of 13 May 2019; Decree 639-03 (regulation of the teachers’ statute).

This article was produced by The Rio Times’ automated AI newsroom. Editorial responsibility: Matthias Camenzind, Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. The Rio Times also runs Ask Rio Times, which answers from 100,000+ of our own articles, the daily Latin America Power Map, and prediction-market odds on elections and markets.. How we use AI · Report an error