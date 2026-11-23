Dominican Teachers Admit Strikes Harm Pupils
The union says it is ready to review its tactics, but only if the government keeps its promises on pay and schools.
Brief · Dominican Republic
The Dominican Republic’s main teachers’ union has admitted that class stoppages hurt pupils and their families. Menegildo De La Rosa, communications secretary of the Asociación Dominicana de Profesores (ADP, the Dominican Teachers’ Association), said on Saturday 21 November 2026 that the union is ready to review its methods of struggle.
He was answering Vice President Raquel Peña, who had earlier criticised the stoppages and said children belong in classrooms. De La Rosa tied any change to the government honouring signed agreements and meeting pending demands.
Key Facts
- Who. Menegildo De La Rosa of the teachers’ union ADP, answering the vice president.
- What. Union admits stoppages harm pupils and offers to review its methods.
- Condition. Government must honour signed agreements and address pending demands.
- Where. Dominican Republic, in the public school system.
- As of. 23 November 2026, 07:09 GMT
The union says it is ready to review its tactics, but only if the government keeps its promises on pay and schools.
“We agree with the vice president that our children belong in school, but we must also ask in what condition those schools are,” De La Rosa said on 21 November. He added: “The ADP does not strike on a whim, because teachers want to be in classrooms teaching.”
He cited unpaid incentives and retroactive pay tied to the teacher performance evaluation. He also pointed to poor school buildings and staff shortages.
The ADP study De La Rosa cited on 21 November found that 70% of schools lack laboratories and 48.5% lack a canteen. It also found that 82.9% of teachers say overcrowding makes personal attention in class harder.
The Constitutional Court ruled on 13 May 2019, in decision TC/0064/19 on the case of the ADP’s Barahona branch in the south-west, that repeated class stoppages violated pupils’ right to education. The court weighed that right against teachers’ right to strike.
A 2003 regulation under the teachers’ statute, Decree 639-03, allows fines of up to half a month’s pay and suspensions of up to 30 days without pay. Dismissal applies to abandoning the job, defined as more than three continuous unjustified absences.
It is not yet known whether the Ministry of Education (Minerd) will apply any sanction. De La Rosa tied the union’s review of its methods to the government paying what it owes teachers.
Frequently Asked Questions
Has the teachers’ union agreed to stop striking?
No. It says it is ready to review its methods, but only if the government honours signed agreements.
Can Dominican teachers be punished for striking?
A 2003 regulation under the teachers’ statute allows fines, unpaid suspensions and dismissal for abandoning the job. Whether the education ministry will use it has not been said.
Sources
Statements of Menegildo De La Rosa, communications secretary of the ADP national executive committee, 21 November 2026; Constitutional Court ruling TC/0064/19 of 13 May 2019; Decree 639-03 (regulation of the teachers’ statute).
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